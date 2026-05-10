KSR Today: Happy Mother's Day, Big Blue Nation

It’s springtime in the Bluegrass, and before the weather makes a turn for summer, it’s time to celebrate the ones who got us here. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the dedicated Moms in Kentucky and across Big Blue Nation.

Everyone has a soft spot in their heart for their Mom. But I’ll admit, I took mine for granted until I experienced parenthood. It’s impossible to understand what women go through to bring a life into this world until you see your spouse bear that burden.

Men, we’re wimps. We can’t handle half of what Mother’s go through to give their child a fulfilling life. Moms will move heaven and Earth for their children, and today is just one day of the year when we can share our gratitude for all of their sacrifices. Happy Mother’s Day, Big Blue Nation. We hope it’s a delightful, stress-free day filled with great food, family, and a quality nap.

I wish I could’ve used more eloquent words this Mother’s Day. I’ll leave the profound well wishes for a much better wordsmith, Mr. T.

Now, onto the other news of the day around Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Secures a Center from the Transfer Portal

Not many around Big Blue Nation had heard the name Franck Kepnang until Saturday afternoon. That’s when the school announced the 6-foot-11 center signed with Kentucky. Mark Pope needed to fortify the frontcourt, and he quietly found a guy who can do this.

Kentucky just added this guy to their roster for next year. 👀



Welcome Franck Kepnang. pic.twitter.com/WDfmJDB6VJ — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) May 9, 2026

Next season will be Kepnang’s seventh and final season of college basketball. His first was at Oregon during the pandemic. After two years in Eugene, he transferred to Washington. Kepnang is expected to receive a waiver after appearing in fewer than 10 games in two seasons with the Huskies.

Last year, he started in 25 games in Seattle alongside Kentucky point guard Zoom Diallo, averaging 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Kepnang is a physical rim-protector who ranked No. 14 nationally in block percentage (9.9%), No. 86 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (13%), and shot 51.9 percent from two. Like Brandon Garrison, Kepnang’s best game was against his former team, tallying 10 points, 14 rebounds, and a pair of blocks in a win over the Ducks.

Pope successfully checked the frontcourt box by adding Kepnang. The Kentucky basketball roster is nearly complete, but the Cats could use a wing. Adding Milan Momcilovic is just what the doctor ordered.

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Will Stein‘s program continues to roll on the recruiting trail. For the fifth-straight week, the Wildcats locked up a four-star prospect.

Iveon Lewis is the top wide receiver from the state of Virginia, ranked by Rivals as the No. 238 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class. On Saturday, he committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over his home state school, Virginia Tech, as well as South Carolina, Maryland, and Georgia.

The Cats sealed the deal during the wide receiver’s second trip to Lexington. Kentucky checked every box, and he was ready to commit.

“I don’t really need to take all the other visits,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I almost committed while I was on the visit, but I decided to wait. As I thought about it, and talked it over with my family and I knew where I wanted to be.”

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An Early Series Finale at Florida

The weather has been a problem all weekend in Gainesville. Rain delayed the Saturday game multiple times before finally getting the first pitch in at 8:15 p.m. ET. That meant the Bat Cats were up late to even the series, and now they’re back in action this morning at 10 a.m. ET. That means they’re playing RIGHT NOW. Lock in on SEC Network.

In case you missed it, Jaxon Jelkin went deep into his bag to go the distance, throwing 128 pitches in his second consecutive complete game. Jelkin allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and threw 12 strikeouts to pave the way for a crucial bounce-back win for the Bat Cats. Luke Lawrence knocked in a pair of runs, and Caeden Cloud hit a solo shot in the 4-2 victory.

A Top-Notch Gender Reveal

Gender reveals can be over the top, unnecessary displays, but every once in a while, they’re just perfect. I recently unearthed one that happened a few years ago at Louisiana Downs. Not sure this will ever be topped.

The stakes have never been higher. pic.twitter.com/OSpxLTEyAQ — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) May 8, 2026

If you haven’t made any Mother’s Day plans, might I recommend a trip to Churchill Downs? Racing is underway with a 10-race card, starting at 12:45 p.m. You know what’s better than brunch? Brunch AND a winning trifecta at the track.

RIP Derby Bob

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby was a star-studded affair, but there was no brighter star than Bob Weihe. Thanks to the Kentucky State Police and Churchill Downs, Derby Bob was beneath the Twin Spires for the run for the roses for the 80th consecutive time. Not only did he have a primo spot, Derby Bob had the winning trifecta. He received a signed program from Cherie DeVaux and Jose Ortiz, then welcomed Pat Day to his home. That’s how he spent his final days before he passed away on Saturday at 89. What an incredible run.

RIP Bobby Cox

TBS Superstation put the Atlanta Braves on TVs across the country, and Bobby Cox was the maestro behind their magnificent performances. He became the manager for the last-place team in 1990, then rattled off a record 14-straight division championships, reaching a crescendo with the 1995 World Series. The Hall of Famer passed away at age 84, leaving behind a legacy of winning and world class surliness that made him one of baseball’s best.

In honor of Bobby Cox, here’s almost 20 minutes of him getting ejected.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/oIaxYZQwvq — Leland (@ItsLeland) May 9, 2026

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