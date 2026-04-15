KSR Today: Impatiently Waiting on Kentucky Recruiting News

Good morning, Big Blue Nation. I hope all is well in your world. In the world of Kentucky basketball, the patience of fans is being tested.

The transfer portal has been open for eight days. Mark Pope has hosted some high-profile players, yet there are still no commits. It’s testing the patience of Big Blue Nation. Hopefully, there is some good news on the horizon to quell concerns, but as every minute ticks by, anxiety grows. If you’re struggling to find a way to pass the time, I have a few recommendations.

Yard Work: The weather’s nice. It’s a great time to exercise that green thumb.

Stream Big Mistakes on Netflix: Not normally a big Netflix binge guy, but we ripped through this in two days. It’s hard to correctly execute a mix of comedy and drama. This one has it all. It’s the best thing I’ve watched in a long time, and unlike Neighbors, it doesn’t include full-frontal nudity.

Play the Ponies at Keeneland: There are eight races on today’s card, which includes a couple of Maiden Special Weights and Allowances.

Over at the Roush House, Little League season is in full swing. The oldest’s first at-bat in coach pitch resulted in a hit and the team’s only run. It felt like a minor miracle, one worth celebrating. Now, back to the Kentucky basketball waiting game.

The Latest on Kentucky Transfer Portal Visitors

Donnie Freeman — The Syracuse power forward who averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game arrived in Lexington late last night after some speculated that his trip had been postponed.

Rob Wright — The point guard transfer from BYU wrapped up his visit on Tuesday.

Zoom Diallo — Kentucky’s first transfer portal visitor spent his Saturday with Mark Pope at Keeneland. He’s expected to make a decision in the near future.

This Kentucky point guard situation is getting very, very interesting. … — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 15, 2026

Terrence Brown — Jacob Polacheck reports the Utah shooting guard will visit Kentucky on Friday. Kansas and North Carolina are also expected to host the 20 ppg. scorer for visits this week.

Tyran Stokes — The No. 1 high school recruit in America left Lexington on Tuesday morning. It feels like we’re going to continue playing the waiting game before he announces a decision.

[KSR+ The Latest Intel Immediately Following Tyran Stokes’ Kentucky Visit]

Other News around the Transfer Portal

Magoon Gwath — He was a Kentucky target during last year’s transfer portal cycle who ultimately decided to stay at San Diego State. The Cats kicked the tires again before he ultimately decided to commit to DePaul.

Acaden Lewis — The former Kentucky commit was a Second Team All-Big East selection as a true freshman for Villanova. Next year, he’ll drive Jai Lucas’ offense at Miami.

Jeremiah Wilkinson — Georgia’s leading scorer (17.4 ppg.) is staying in the SEC to play for John Calipari at Arkansas.

Karter Knox — A one-time Kentucky commit, he followed John Calipari to Fayetteville. After two years, he’s in the transfer portal and spent his Tuesday at Louisville.

Stay locked in during the transfer portal with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else.

Jayden Quaintance is heading to the NBA Draft

The news we were expecting finally dropped. Well, most of us were expecting to hear that Jayden Quaintance was entering the NBA Draft, but a few held out hope until he made it official. That happened on Tuesday when he shared this message to Big Blue Nation after playing four games for the Wildcats.

Kentucky WBB Adds Another Transfer

Kentucky fans aren’t having to wait for the women’s basketball team to land a few new players. Kenny Brooks landed his second transfer portal commitment on Tuesday when Diana Collins committed to the Cats. The former Alabama guard shot 38.9% from three-point land last year for the Crimson Tide. She joins former UConn Husky Ayanna Patterson in Kentucky’s transfer portal class.

Kentucky Hosts Spring Practice Visitors

When discussing Kentucky football spring practice visitors, we’re usually talking about high-profile recruits. Not today.

The Deuce was Loose on Tuesday. Tim Couch made his way over to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility during the final week of spring practice to share a few words with the Wildcats. He follows Derek Abney, Andre’ Woodson, and a cavalcade of other former Cats who have checked in on Will Stein’s team this spring.

The legend @TimCouchQB made a special appearance at practice today. pic.twitter.com/SXM01sLsFA — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 14, 2026

He wasn’t the Cats’ only visitor. Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks stopped by to say hi, and the Wildcats showed Bill Schmitz around the facility. The latter is a Kentucky football fan who’s had season tickets since Commonwealth Stadium opened in 1973. It was a nice salute to a dedicated member of BBN.

Members of the media weren’t watching practice, but we did get introduced to two new assistants, Justin Burke and Tony Washington Jr. You can see it all unfold, check out the KSBoard practice notes, or see three lessons we learned from the two coaches.

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A Big Announcement Spoiled

Louisville officials teased big news in the sports world. A formal announcement was planned for 10:30 a.m. ET that Craig Greenberg said will “make you flip.” That narrowed the scope of guesses, but it didn’t matter. The cat got let out of the bag by USA Gymnastics, which published a day early that they will be bringing an enormous event to Louisville. The KFC Yum! Center will host the USA Gymnastics Trials for the 2028 L.A. Olympics. You can see the stars of the L.A. Olympics earn their keep in Kentucky. That’s pretty cool. We’re still more than two years away, with the event scheduled for June 15-18, 2028.