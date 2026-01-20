KSR Today: Indiana is your National Champion, Mark Pope previews Texas

It truly is a new day in college football. Last night, the Indiana Hoosiers — former Big Ten cellar dwellers — outlasted Miami to win their first national championship and complete a 16-0 season, the first major college team to do so since Yale in 1894. Curt Cignetti scoffed a bit when asked if the Hoosiers are a Cinderella story, but finally relented, acknowledging that Indiana’s record and success since he took the job two years ago has “been kind of surreal.”

It’s also proof of what can happen in the transfer portal/NIL/rev-share era of the sport, how teams, even ones with zero traditional success like Indiana, can flip the script overnight by investing smartly in players, infrastructure, and a coaching staff. For the Hoosiers, the latter was Cignetti, who had won at the Division II (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and FCS levels (Elon, James Madison). Why not take a swing, if you’re Indiana?

That gamble paid off beautifully and is now a blueprint for struggling programs across the country, including Kentucky. New head coach Will Stein said as much on Monday at his first offseason press conference. Oregon lost to Indiana twice this past season, most recently in the CFP Semifinals.

“Coach Cignetti is an elite coach. They have a number one pick at quarterback, you know. They have got really good players. They have great scheme. They have invested in their program from the minute he stepped on campus. So, yeah, it can be done. That’s the exciting part about college football now. A team like Indiana is in the national championship game. And it’s no fluke that they have a real team. I lost to them twice. Got my butt whooped two weeks ago by them. They are a real team with real players and real coaches. And, yeah, that’s the beauty of college.

“And that’s what I am saying. You can be a young coach, old coach. If you are not adapting, you are lost; like, you are not going to win. And that’s the goal from us as a coaching staff. Obviously, us as an athletic department as a whole, not just football, everybody, to push the needle forward. And you can see IU has done that and done it really well.”

Yes, they have. Check out the highlights of last night’s game if you missed it. Feel free to let your imagination turn that Hoosier red into Kentucky blue. Ohio State is listed as the betting favorite for next year’s national championship on BetMGM, at +600, followed by Notre Dame (+700), Oregon (+700), Texas (+700), Indiana (+800), and Georgia (+900), but Kentucky is on the board at +25000. As we’ve seen with the Hoosiers the past two years, stranger things have happened.

Closer to home, we’ve got a lot on our docket today as we get one step closer to Kentucky vs. Texas. That’s where we’ll start today’s rundown.

Mark Pope previews Texas

We got to hear from both of Kentucky’s head coaches on Monday, with Will Stein holding an offseason press conference at noon and a prerecorded version of Mark Pope’s radio show airing in the evening. We’ll hear from Pope again today at noon as he previews tomorrow’s game vs. Texas at Rupp. The Longhorns are 11-7, 2-3 in conference play, in Sean Miller’s first season as head coach. Texas lost to Texas A&M on Saturday after back-to-back wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt.

There wasn’t much news on Pope’s call-in show, the majority of which was reserved for a conversation with former Cat Erik Daniels. Pope and Leach opened the show by talking about the win over Tennessee and how it’s proof that this team is progressing. If you look at just conference games, Kentucky leads the SEC in three-point shooting, which Pope said shows how his team is now making plays for each other.

There was no update on Jayden Quaintance‘s status heading into tomorrow. The big man has missed three straight games with swelling in his knee. In fact, as Pope was talking about Quaintance’s role on the team coming back from injury, the show cut off. The hard break waits for no one, even a pre-recorded show. Hopefully, we get some real news today at noon.

In other basketball news you may have missed on Monday, the Cats are back to receiving votes in the AP and Coaches Polls. Twelve AP voters had Kentucky on their ballots, ranging from No. 21 to No. 25. The Cats had 27 points, which ranks them No. 29 in the AP Poll. That’s one spot ahead of Tennessee, which dropped out after 90 straight weeks in the Top 25. Bwahaha.

The SEC Availability Report drops

Will Quaintance play tomorrow vs. Texas, or will the big man miss his fourth straight game? As mentioned, we didn’t get an update from Pope on Monday night. We’ll see what he says today at noon, but we’ll find out for sure when the SEC Availability Report drops tonight around 8 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers may wait until then to put out the spread. For what it’s worth, KenPom favors Kentucky by six, 82-76, giving Kentucky a 71% chance of winning. BartTorvik has it closer at Kentucky 81, Texas 77.

Catch up on Will Stein’s first press conference

On Monday, we got to shift our focus back to football for a bit, as Will Stein held his first press conference after being introduced as head coach last month. Since then, Kentucky has added 34 players from the transfer portal and 15 from the high school ranks, with 53 players from last year’s roster returning for Year 1 of the Stein era. Stein talked for nearly 40 minutes, covering topics ranging from roster building, his transition from Oregon to Kentucky, and his vision for the program.

We’ll continue to churn out coverage today. Until then, catch up on what we’ve written so far, starting with Nick Roush’s top takeaways from the conversation.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Current SEC Standings

The Cats’ wins last week have them right in the mix in a wild SEC. Kentucky is one of seven teams tied for third in the standings right now, one game back of Texas A&M and Florida. LSU, Oklahoma, and South Carolina are at the bottom of the pack at 1-4. Lots of games to play between now and the SEC Tournament (13, to be exact), but every one counts given the volatility in the league this year.

TEAM CONF GB OVR Texas A&M 4-1 – 14-4 Florida 4-1 – 13-5 Vanderbilt 3-2 1 16-2 Georgia 3-2 1 15-3 Alabama 3-2 1 13-5 Arkansas 3-2 1 13-5 Missouri 3-2 1 13-5 Kentucky 3-2 1 12-6 Ole Miss 3-2 1 11-7 Tennessee 2-3 2 12-6 Auburn 2-3 2 11-7 Texas 2-3 2 11-7 Mississippi State 2-3 2 10-8 LSU 1-4 3 13-5 Oklahoma 1-4 3 11-7 South Carolina 1-4 3 10-8

College Basketball on TV tonight

The Cats aren’t in action until tomorrow, but there is plenty of great college basketball on TV tonight, including No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas. The Cats face both the Commodores and Razorbacks next week, back-to-back road trips. Other SEC games tonight: LSU at No. 16 Florida, Oklahoma at South Carolina, No. 21 Georgia at Missouri, and Auburn at Ole Miss.

Time (ET) Matchup TV / Streaming 6:30 PM Minnesota at Ohio State BTN 7:00 PM Indiana at (3) Michigan Peacock 7:00 PM UCF at (9) Iowa State CBSSN 7:00 PM LSU at (16) Florida ESPN2 7:00 PM Oklahoma at South Carolina SEC Network 7:00 PM NC State at (18) Clemson ACC Network 7:00 PM (24) Saint Louis at Duquesne ESPN+ 7:00 PM Florida State at Miami ESPNU 7:00 PM (25) Miami (OH) at Kent State ESPN+ 8:30 PM Rutgers at Iowa BTN 9:00 PM (10) Michigan State at Oregon FS1 9:00 PM (12) Texas Tech at Baylor Peacock 9:00 PM (15) Vanderbilt at (20) Arkansas ESPN 9:00 PM (21) Georgia at Missouri SEC Network 9:00 PM Auburn at Ole Miss ESPNU 9:00 PM SMU at Wake Forest ACC Network 10:00 PM (4) Purdue at UCLA Peacock 11:00 PM (19) Kansas at Colorado ESPN

Take advantage of our KSR+ TRANSFER PORTAL SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest Transfer Portal intel, game threads, in-depth scouting reports, and a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

KSR the Show is back

The radio crew had Monday off for the MLK Day holiday, but they’re back today to close the book on the win over Tennessee and an exciting weekend of football, and look ahead to what’s next for the Cardiac/Comeback/Rally Cats. We’ll also get to hear about Mario’s field trip to Ohio to learn about aliens with Bob in Jamestown. The fun starts at 10 a.m. ET on 630 WLAP, affiliates across the state, or iHeart radio online, or you can tune in now to the KSR Preshow.