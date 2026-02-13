KSR Today: It’s time for Gainesville

Hopefully you’re rested up and took advantage of the time off, Kentucky’s first bye week of SEC play allowing the Big Blue Nation to relax as the rest of the league cannibalizes itself. Six different matchups, none involving our beloved Cats, who sit comfortably in second place in the conference standings after winning eight of nine. The better news? Florida was among the 12 total teams to take the floor this week, and it was probably best-case scenario for UK, at least when it comes to the logistics. The Gators had to play at Georgia on Wednesday, steamrolling the Bulldogs 86-66 before getting home in the early hours of Thursday morning, setting up a slow and sleepy rest of the day, presumably. No matter what, Friday is undoubtedly going to be an all-in push preparing to host Mark Pope’s squad on a quick turnaround while the visitors have had all week to dig into Todd Golden’s team. That favors the good guys.

What doesn’t favor the good guys, however? Florida is really freaking good, and sitting atop the SEC standings for a reason. The Gators have won nine of ten with four straight — all by 19-plus points. They’re No. 5 in KenPom and No. 7 in the NET with seven Quad 1 wins after starting the year 9-5, maybe the hottest team in the sport. Going into the O-Dome and leaving with a win would be Kentucky’s biggest of the season, and it wouldn’t be particularly close.

Do they have what it takes to pull off another miracle? KSR leaves for Gainesville on Friday to find out. Who knows, maybe the Cats come out the other side in sole possession of first place in the SEC? That’s what’s on the line.

Mark Pope previews the Gators

The numbers speak for themselves, ranked No. 5 in defensive efficiency and No. 14 in offensive efficiency, but in a league of their own on the glass — No. 1 in rebounding average, margin and offensive rebounds. More specifically, the Gators’ three leading scorers all come in the frontcourt, led by Thomas Haugh (17.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG), Alex Condon (13.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG) and Rueben Chinyelu (11.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG).

Where do you even start with Golden’s group? Pope gave it his best shot on Thursday.

“Florida presents a lot of issues,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re the biggest frontline in the country, but they’re definitely the most experienced and tenured and have the most winning under their belts. They know exactly who they are. They know exactly how they do this. They’re a dominant force.

“What they’ve done the last several weeks in league has been really impressive, just the margin of victory. They’re really dominating opponents, and they do it with this frontline. … This frontline is deep, big and physically imposing, so it’s a challenge for everybody. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Thursday was all about the Gators, but Pope did provide a brief update on Jayden Quaintance’s status entering the trip to Gainesville, and it wasn’t the best. When will he return for the Wildcats? The answer to that question is very, very unclear at this point.

“So, we started him on just a very, very, very light — not even return to play just a little rehab,” Pope said. “And there’s just a little bit of swelling that came back. So, we’re managing that. But it’s not imminent right now.”

He did say, though, that he won’t be ruling JQ out for the season anytime soon — “they’re massively important for this team and they’re difference-makers, for sure,” adding, “we’re going to take them if we can get them.” So maybe there’s hope? Just don’t expect any movement in the immediate future.

No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET TV : ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

: ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online: iHeart Radio

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

The Journey celebrates the Tennessee sweep

As you get ready for the Cats and Gators, how about taking a stroll down memory lane (from six days ago) when Kentucky pulled off yet another double-digit comeback win to sweep the Tennessee Volunteers? Nothing is sweeter, especially when UK Sports Video nails the recap with another edition of The Journey, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Denim Day in Lexington.

“This story that you guys are freaking writing — it’s awesome. This is us, let’s keep being us, because us is unbelievable right now,” Pope told the team before the win. “Us is special right now, do you feel me?”

Special indeed. See it all for yourself below:

Tonie Morgan makes history in UK WBB blowout

Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky women’s basketball team got back in the win column coming off back-to-back ranked losses to No. 7 Vanderbilt and No. 4 Texas, defeating Texas A&M 75-55 in a dominant home effort. The night was all about star guard Tonie Morgan, though, who broke the program’s single-season assist record that was set by Georgia Amoore a year ago.

She got it on her third dime of the night against the Aggies to give her 214 before finishing with eight total to push her to 219 total through 26 games. Amoore had 213 in 31 games. Morgan also led the team in scoring with 19 points on 6-11 shooting to go with three rebounds and a block.

Asia Boone added 19 points, followed by Clara Strack with 17 and 13 to round out double-figure scorers.

From here, the Wildcats will return to Historic Memorial Coliseum to host No. 14 Ole Miss (19-5, 6-3 SEC) on Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Happy Opening Day for the Bat Cats!

Baseball in February? Of course there is baseball in February — and it’s a big one in the Bluegrass! Nick Mingione and the Bat Cats are set to open the season at UNC Greensboro on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

There will be no TV broadcast or live stream available, but Jeff Piecoro will be on the call on the UK Sports Network with coverage set to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

You can listen to the game below:

It’s part of a three-game weekend series in Greensboro, N.C., with a doubleheader scheduled for Valentine’s Day — first pitch of game two set for 1 p.m. ET and game three to come shortly after that one wraps up.

The No. 18 Wildcats will then host Morehead State in their home opener at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, February 17 at 4 p.m. ET, live on SEC Network+.