KSR Today: J Batt's First Day, A WILD night in TBT

Good morning, friends, and welcome to another very hot Tuesday in July. It’s a big one in Lexington, as J Batt officially takes over as Kentucky’s CEO of Champions Blue LLC and Athletics Director. I hope he doesn’t forget his badge on his first day.

Batt is where we’ll start today’s rundown, before shifting over to TBT and a little football.

J Batt’s first day

For the first time since 2002, UK Athletics has a new leader. J Batt begins his tenure as Kentucky’s CEO of Champions Blue and Athletics Director today, a hire that first broke 45 days ago on June 13. It’s been a bit of a holding pattern upstairs at the Joe Craft Center since Mitch Barnhart’s final day on June 30, but today, the page is officially turned, and work can begin.

There’s a lot to do. The first sporting events of the 2026-27 season, soccer and volleyball exhibitions, take place a week from Saturday. Football season is just around the corner, with Media Day taking place next Monday. Renovations are currently underway at Kroger Field, one of many Champions Blue projects Batt will now oversee. Others include the proposed entertainment district outside Kroger Field, which could include a new men’s basketball practice facility, selling naming rights for Historic Memorial Coliseum and finding a partner for jersey patches.

Add in some reorganization behind the scenes at UK Athletics, and Batt’s to-do list is long. I outlined it all last night. I also suggested Batt be the ceremonial Y at tomorrow’s TBT semifinal game at Memorial, an excellent segue to my next topic…

The TBT Semifinals are set after a WILD night in Wichita

Just when you thought TBT couldn’t get crazier, here came last night’s game between the AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) and JHX Hoops (Kansas alumni) in Wichita. JHX Hoops came away with the 64-59 win to advance to play La Familia in Historic Memorial Coliseum tomorrow night, but that’s far from the only story.

Multiple fights broke out, the first in the second quarter that led to the ejection of NINE players and left each team with just six players the rest of the game; however, the worst fight came during the postgame celebrations, when Marcus Keene of the AfterShocks pushed JHX Hoops’ Jacob Hanna, who fell into a staff member. The videos are wild, as is the picture of Hanna being treated for a cut on his head with blood all over his jersey. Former Jayhawk Billy Preston even got into it with some fans near the tunnel and had to be led out by a KU assistant coach.

Keene doesn’t appear to be the least bit sorry for his role in the melee, writing on social media afterward, “#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back.”

#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back — KEENE (@Marcus3Keene) July 28, 2026

It appears Marcus Keene of the AfterShocks pushes Jacob Hanna of JHX Hoops at the end of their TBT game and Hanna falls into a staff member from JHX Hoops. Both and Hanna and the staff member were treated for injuries and the incident turned into a full-blown fracas. #tbt pic.twitter.com/AWTB4vBNXE — Travis Heying (@travisheying) July 28, 2026

So, what does this mean for tomorrow night? A TBT spokesperson tells Taylor Eldridge of Kansas.com that nobody kicked out of last night’s game will be suspended for the semifinal game vs. La Familia, a rematch of the 2012 title game between Kentucky and Kansas. That’s still happening at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Memorial Coliseum, broadcast live on FS1. Tickets are still available, so get on out there to support the Cats and wear white for the White Out.

Maybe we should call in Daniel Orton to be the enforcer in case things get wild?

Kahlil Whitney on KSR

One player who will certainly be at HMC tomorrow night is Kahlil Whitney. The Dragon’s dunk off a missed shot by Archie Goodwin sealed La Familia’s win over Boeheim’s Army on Sunday. La Familia’s postgame celebrations were far more wholesome than the JBX Hoops vs. AfterShocks brawl. Seeing Whitney, who left Kentucky midseason in 2020, in the middle of it was another reminder of why TBT is so great. I’m sure he’ll talk about that and more during today’s appearance on KSR.

The Dragon joins KSR tomorrow in studio pic.twitter.com/3aZHwA7vAu — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 27, 2026

ICYMI, Kentucky’s SEC schedule is set

There was some news about the current Cats on Monday, as the 2026-27 SEC Basketball schedule was released. We already knew Kentucky’s SEC opponents and the home/away designations, but now we have dates for all 18 games so you can plan your winter accordingly.

Kentucky starts and ends the SEC slate on the road, opening at Oklahoma on Saturday, January 2 and closing the regular season at Florida on Saturday, March 6. The Cats have a pretty easy road to start things off, but it’s a tough finish, especially the final five games: Arkansas, at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M on Senior Day, and the finale in Gainesville. If you’re circling games on the calendar, John Calipari’s return to Rupp is Sat., Feb. 20, and the Tennessee games are Jan. 23 (home) and Feb. 13 (away).

For more analysis, I’ll direct you to Jack Pilgrim’s takeaways from last night. The schedule isn’t completely final — there is still room for one more non-conference game — but here is what we know so far.

Kentucky Basketball 2026-27 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Nov. 3 (Tuesday) Manhattan Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 6 (Friday) James Madison Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 10 (Tuesday) Kansas (Champions Classic) United Center, Chicago, IL Nov. 13 (Friday) Northern Arizona Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 16 (Monday) Grambling State Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Nov. 20 (Friday) Indiana Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IL Dec. 2 (Wednesday) at Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA Dec. 5 (Saturday) Appalachian State Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 8 (Tuesday) Bryant Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 12 (Saturday) Louisville Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 19 (Saturday) North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic) Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Dec. 22 (Tuesday) Sacred Heart Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Dec. 28 (Monday) Gardner-Webb Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 2 (Saturday) at Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK Jan. 5/6 (Tuesday/Wednesday) Ole Miss Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 9 (Saturday) at Missouri Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO Jan. 12/13 (Tuesday/Wednesday) LSU Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 16 (Saturday) Vanderbilt Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 19/20 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS Jan. 23 (Saturday) Tennessee Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Jan. 30 (Saturday) at Texas Moody Center, Austin, TX Feb. 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion, Oxford, MS Feb. 6 (Saturday) Alabama Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 9/10 (Tuesday/Wednesday) South Carolina Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 13 (Saturday) at Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN Feb. 16/17 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Georgia Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA Feb. 20 (Saturday) Arkansas Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY Feb. 23/24 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN Feb. 27 (Saturday) Auburn Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY March 2/3 (Tuesday/Wednesday) Texas A&M Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY March 6 (Saturday) at Florida Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Mark Pope spoke to On3’s James Fletcher III

We got to hear from Mark Pope on Friday, his first press conference of the offseason. Pope is continuing to make the media rounds this week, appearing on Alan Cutler’s radio show on Monday and speaking to On3’s James Fletcher III for a feature that just dropped this morning. In it, Pope opened up on his special connection with Big Blue Nation going back to his time as Kentucky’s team captain. They talked about how Pope surprised Kentucky’s first season ticket renewal, Todd Curtis, last week, and the expectations going into year three.

“It just comes down to winning,” Pope said. “Kentucky fans just want to win. They want to win. They want to win and win in a huge way.”

Pope knows that better than anyone. There’s plenty more good stuff in that one, so get a KSR+ subscription and check it out.

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We are 39 days from kickoff of Kentucky vs. Youngstown State. We’ve still got a week to go until fall camp, but excitement is high in BBN for Will Stein’s first season. On Monday, Stein took the stage with Tom Leach at Kroger Field for his first kickoff luncheon and even broke some news, sharing his starting offensive line with fans as they dined on chicken and asparagus.

Tennessee transfer Lance Heard (left tackle), Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola (left guard), Baylor transfer Coleton Price (center), Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen (right guard), and returnee Malachi Wood (right tackle) are Kentucky’s offensive line starters heading into fall camp, which kicks off on August 6. Hit play below to hear Stein break down the new Big Blue Wall and the rest of his team as we count down to kickoff.

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