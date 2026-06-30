KSR Today: June comes to a close with Barnhart's last day and more

Good morning, KSR readers. It’s the last day of June, somehow. If you’re in Kentucky or nearby, brace yourself because the heat wave is settling in for the week, so hydrate accordingly. Before we flip the calendar to July and start our Fourth of July celebrations, we have another morning rundown of things to know throughout Big Blue Nation. Let’s get to it.

It’s Mitch Barnhart’s last day at work

Nearly 24 years after he was named Kentucky’s athletic director, Mitch Barnhart will clock in and out for the last time today. Barnhart’s contract expires on June 30, 2026, paving the way for the new era of UK Athletics. KSR will take a look at Barnhart’s career as he hits the door, including this already-published piece by Nick Roush on Barnhart’s complicated legacy with the media and fans.

Tomorrow, the J Batt era begins, as the former AD at Michigan State moves into Barnhart’s position and takes over as CEO of Champions Blue. You can go ahead and learn more about Batt in Adam Luckett’s Bio Blast on Batt from the day he was hired earlier this month.

Milan Momcilovic on why he picked Kentucky

In a summer interview for UKSN All-Access, new UK forward Milan Momcilovic revealed why he transferred to Kentucky over other opportunities, including the NBA Draft.

“Playing against (Mark Pope) at BYU really stood out to me,” Momcilovic explained. “I think the first year or two at Iowa State, we played against him, and his teams are tough to play against. A lot of shot-making they had, that really stood out. He likes playing with a lot of shooters and obviously that’s my strength. We mesh so well together.”

Momcilovic also went into the process of telling Pope his decision and much more, even revealing that the Pope daughters were behind Pope’s beach photo with all of that fruit.

[Milan Momcilovic explains why he picked Kentucky — and how he told Mark Pope he was coming]

KSR will interview Momcilovic and Trent Noah later this week.

Kentucky self-reported Mo Williams’ post to the NCAA

Over at the Herald-Leader, Jon Hale broke the news that Kentucky Basketball self-reported the “Let’s gooooooooooooo” post from Mo Williams to Tyran Stokes on the day of Stokes’ announcement. Coaches aren’t allowed to publicly reply to prospective athletes’ social media posts, and UK had Williams delete the post right away when it was made in April. Still, they turned themselves in for the mistake, and Hale learned of it through an open records request, published today to Kentucky.com.

He adds, “UK noted in the report since the recruit had signed with another school, any contact between UK coaches and the recruit was already prohibited moving forward, but the school self-imposed a 45-day ban on in-person contact with the recruit and 14-day ban on electronic or phone communication with the recruit if he later requests a release from his signed agreement with the other school.”

[HERALD-LEADER: UK self-reports minor NCAA rules violation matching basketball coach’s post on X]

Matt Jones has a weekday show on ESPN Radio

Did you hear the big news around here? Matt Jones is headed to weekday ESPN Radio. ESPN Radio officially unveiled its new weekday lineup, confirming that Matt & Myron will move from Sunday mornings to 3–5 p.m. ET on weekdays. The promotion won’t affect KSR, though. Matt’s daily KSR duties remain unchanged, with Kentucky Sports Radio continuing in its usual 10 a.m. weekday time slot on iHeartRadio. He’ll just have a lot more on his plate now. Congrats to Matt!

Season 2 of NFL Cover Zero launched

New to your podcast feeds this morning, Season 2 of NFL Cover Zero debuted. Matt, who does a lot of talking these days, and I recorded the first episode of the new season. It’s an offseason recap of our time away since the Super Bowl, and the first of our weekly shows until the NFL begins. Subscribe and tune in here.

Today’s World Cup schedule

Three more teams exited the World Cup yesterday, beginning with Japan, which gave up a 1-0 lead to Brazil and lost 2-1. Brazil scored the deciding goal in stoppage time. The next two Monday matches needed penalty kicks. First, Paraguay upset Germany in PKs, sending the Germans home as the betting favorite in that match. Then Morocco knocked out the Netherlands on penalties in the night game.

Today, three more World Cup matches, starting at 1 p.m., when Ivory Coast and Norway kick off another day of knockout round fun.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway, 1 p.m. (FOX)

France vs. Sweden, 5:00 p.m. (FOX)

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 9:00 p.m. (FOX)

Get your unpopular opinions ready for Wednesday’s KSR

Today, the KSR crew broadcasts from downtown Lexington from 10 a.m. to noon, with Matt’s comments on his new job and lots more. Tomorrow, he asks that everyone bring their unpopular opinions, so think of yours now and call in if you can. Until then, Go Cats.