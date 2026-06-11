KSR Today: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikhail McLean, and more recruiting wins

Good morning, folks! What a game last night in Madison Square Garden, huh?

Through two quarters, the San Antonio Spurs were playing their best basketball of the NBA Finals. It was a 29-point halftime lead for the road team. De’Aaron Fox (and the rest of the Spurs) was nailing triple after triple. No team in Finals history had overcome a deficit that large. But over the course of the next 24 minutes, the New York Knicks tapped into the same energy that fueled them to an epic comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous round. OG Anunoby flew in from nowhere to tip in a Jalen Brunson missed three right before the final buzzer, securing the Knicks a 107-106 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Officiating was the talk of the first half, but Fox’s blunders down the stretch — particularly his ill-advised shot attempt in transition — will be the talk of the next two days. It was not a good fourth quarter from the former Wildcat, who had his former college head coach sitting courtside next to Adam Sandler. John Calipari could only stare in awe at what he just witnessed.

Fox finished with 18 points and seven assists, but with those four damned turnovers. Karl-Anthony Towns, now one win away from an NBA championship, chipped in a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Knicks. But we’ll talk about this Game 4 classic more in-depth in today’s edition of BBNBA.

So let’s go ahead and get to our Thursday morning news and notes.

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Pope talks assistant coach opening

In a wide-ranging interview with the UK Sports Network, Mark Pope (still rocking the beach beard) talked about his new Kentucky roster, offseason plans, and, most notably, his vision for filling the open assistant coaching job on his staff. Pope says he’s still waiting on the NCAA’s rulings before he knows for sure which route to take on that hire.

“We’re taking our time with this last assistant coaching position,” Pope told the UK Sports Network. “The staff is working at a really good level right now. We’re trying to read the tea leaves on some decision-making the NCAA is gonna make clear here over the next few weeks. That’s going to direct us, kind of, on what space we need to really focus on. We’ll fill that position moving forward and we also have some other places we can build out the staff.”

Jamal Crawford is still out there as a candidate. Maybe Pope is still waiting on him? There’s no huge rush to fill the spot, but at the same time, Kentucky will be down another assistant coach for a chunk of the offseason. Why, you might ask? I’m happy to explain.

Mikhail McLean named head coach of Bahamian National Team

This is a very cool (and very big) honor for Mikhail McLean. He’ll be leading his home country, The Bahamas, as the team’s new head coach. McLean’s run begins with World Cup qualifiers in July ahead of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar next August. The goal is to make the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Mikhail McLean is one of the bright young coaching stars in basketball right now,” Pope said. “He is the perfect person to lead this star-studded Bahamas National Team.”

McLean truly is a rising star in this industry. But he’ll miss a few weeks of summer practice with Kentucky to fulfill his national team duties. The Bahamas will take on Jamaica (July 3) and Puerto Rico (July 6) in hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup.

Football season is right around the corner. Kickoff times for the first four games of the 2026 season have been made official, and we now also have game-time windows for the remaining eight. Get ready for a ton of night contests in October and November. The Keeneland double-dip will be alive and well this fall.

Game Date Opponent Venue TV/Window Sept. 5 Youngstown State Kroger Field 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Sept. 12 Alabama Kroger Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sept. 19 Texas A&M Kyle Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2) Sept. 26 South Alabama Kroger Field 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Oct. 3 South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 10 LSU Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Oct. 17 Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 24 Vanderbilt Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 7 Tennessee Neyland Stadium Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 14 Florida Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 21 Missouri Faurot Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 28 Louisville Kroger Field Early (Noon-1 p.m. ET start

ANOTHER massive win on the trail for Will Stein

Kentucky football’s recruiting heater doesn’t feel real. Will Stein is shoving coaches into locker rooms left and right on the trail, no one more so than James Franklin. The Wildcats added another big-time prospect to their 2027 class on Wednesday with the addition of four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black (6-5, 295), who chose UK over the likes of Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Indiana.

Black is ranked No. 221 nationally in the current cycle. He immediately becomes Kentucky’s second-highest-ranked recruit behind only QB Jake Nawrot (No. 57). Stein now has 23 2027 commits on board, a group that ranks 22nd in the country, with room to add a few more. Despite coaching a game yet, Stein has the ‘Cats looking at one of the program’s best-ever recruiting classes.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Dominic Black has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 295 IOL chose the Wildcats over Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech



“Stein Time”https://t.co/WaS2icjfMj pic.twitter.com/mJ5NMLPZMJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2026

Some notes on Kentucky WBB

A pair of Kentucky women’s basketball signees were officially announced on Wednesday. One of them we already knew was on board: Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal, the daughter of Shaquille O’Neal. As a Gator this past season, the 6-foot-4 O’Neal averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game.

But the other was a new (albeit still familiar) name: Jemma Amoore, the sister of former Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore. The younger Amoore will be a junior this upcoming season and likely serve as a depth piece in the backcourt. She spent the first year of her collegiate career at Sacramento State before ending up at IU Indy last season.

Some scheduling news broke on Wednesday, too. The Herald-Leader reports that Kentucky will participate in the Coast 2 Coast Women’s Basketball 2026 Daytona Beach Classic, a Thanksgiving weekend multiple-team event. The HL also discovered several home games that will be on the 2026-27 season’s schedule for Kenny Brooks‘ program.

Nov. 2: Morehead State

Nov. 5: Northern Kentucky

Nov. 11: Evansville

Nov. 20: Marshall (2nd part of home-and-home)

Dec. 3: Clemson at Rupp Arena (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 6: Bellarmine

Dec. 9: Louisville at Rupp Arena

Dec. 28: Kent State

KSR Happy Hour at 4!

Another Thursday means another KSR Happy Hour! As always, we’ll be going live on our YouTube page around 4:00 p.m. ET this afternoon to close out the work day in style. There’s plenty to talk about this week, too. We’ll see you there! Now let’s have a great day, BBN.

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