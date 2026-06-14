KSR Today: KAT is a world champion and Kentucky finds its AD

If Sunday is anything like Saturday for Big Blue Nation, you had better pour yourself another cup of coffee and lock in with us — because, goodness gracious, the rapid-fire rollout of news over the last 24 hours has been something else.

At long last, it appears Kentucky has found its next athletics director to replace Mitch Barnhart with Eli Capilouto on the cusp of reeling in one of college sports’ best up-and-coming fundraisers in a money-driven era. That was the anchor, followed by Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks pulling off the 4-1 series win over the San Antonio Spurs for the franchise’s first world championship in 53 years.

Sprinkle in the Louisville Kings winning the United Bowl in their first season and all of the World Cup madness, and you’ve got yourself a heck of a weekend.

Let’s jump right in before the news cycle gets out of hand again.

KAT is a WORLD CHAMPION

1973 was the last time the Knicks held up that world championship trophy, over half a century of waiting with false hope and few obvious windows to make a serious run. Then Jalen Brunson came along and became the King of New York, scoring 30-plus in four of five games in the series, ending with a 45-point explosion in Game 5 to break Willis Reed’s Finals scoring record of 38 and earn Finals MVP honors.

Towns was his sidekick, even in his worst scoring performance of the season while struggling with foul trouble. He went for two points on 1-7 shooting in the closeout game, but added 10 boards, three steals, a block and an assist before fouling out in 23 minutes. He was excellent all season (20.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG) to help the Knicks get to this point, then had some superstar moments in all four series vs. Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland and San Antonio to more than earn his keep, averaging 15.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 4.9 APG in the playoffs.

Holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his arms after the 94-90 victory, Towns gave a shoutout to the late Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, his mother, who tragically passed away in April 2020.

“Thank you momma, I appreciate you getting me one,” he told the world.

Towns becomes the 20th player in Kentucky basketball history to win a championship, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace (2025), Jamal Murray (2023), Anthony Davis (2020), Jodie Meeks (2019), Rajon Rondo (2008, 2020), Derek Anderson and Antoine Walker (2006), Nazr Mohammed (2005), Tayshaun Prince (2004), Rick Robey (1981), Kevin Grevey (1978), Larry Steele (1977), Pat Riley (1972), Dan Swartz (1963), Cliff Hagan (1958), Frank Ramsey (1957, 1959-64), Lou Tsioropoulos (1957, 1959) and Paul Noel (1951).

Kentucky targets Michigan State’s J Batt as AD

If KAT and the Knicks didn’t steal the spotlight to close out the night, the massive AD news would be the most important talking point this morning — and it’s certainly the most crucial moving forward.

On3’s Pete Nakos was among those to report Saturday that Michigan State director of athletics J Batt has emerged as Kentucky’s top candidate to replace Mitch Barnhart, with the Wildcats currently working toward a deal with the 44-year-old.

Sources tell @On3 that Kentucky is working to hire Michigan State’s J Batt as its next athletic director.



Deal is not finalized but Wildcats are pushing to get this done. One of the top fundraisers in college sports. https://t.co/uQeMtxHuOk pic.twitter.com/zhhvvPb5Tt — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 13, 2026

Batt spent the last year at Michigan State (2025-26) and, before that, led Georgia Tech’s athletics department (2002-25). His previous stops include Alabama as deputy AD (2017-22) and East Carolina as associate AD (2013-17), among other money-focused roles at Maryland (2009-13), James Madison (2007-09) and William and Mary (2005-07).

He specializes in generating revenue, capital projects and navigating the NIL waters — three areas of focus for every school in the country right now, especially the University of Kentucky.

KSR’s Adam Luckett got the Bio Blast machine fired up last night with everything you need to know about Barnhart’s likely replacement and what’s next for the Cats. You can read that HERE.

Nick Saban is a big-time J Batt fan, if that tells you anything. Quite the stamp of approval for Kentucky’s newest leader, assuming the Wildcats can get it across the finish line and bring him home.

Louisville Kings win it all in year one

Kentucky’s local UFL team unleashed its inner New York Knickerbocker this season, both to start the year with a 0-3 record, and in the championship after trailing 16-7 at halftime.

The Louisville Kings took home the United Bowl title trophy, outscoring the DC Defenders 20-4 in the second half to earn the 27-20 victory and win eight of their last nine to finish the year 8-4. They got beat in time of possession, total yards, yards per play, snaps and rushing yards, but still found a way under head coach Chris Redman.

It’s been fun having a pro football team right in our backyard, but a hundred times more fun watching the turnaround and championship run, against all odds, in their first season as a franchise.

KINGS TAKE THE CROWN 👑



Proud to be the 2026 United Bowl CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/tBPDrFjA9X — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 13, 2026

Congrats to the Kings. Run it back in year two?

We’re still coming down from the high of the United States dominating late Friday evening to get the home country’s World Cup appearance started with a bang. USMNT defeated Paraguay 4-1 in the opener and returns to the pitch on Friday, June 19 against Australia, live at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and Peacock.

Until then, though, we have plenty of other action to monitor — including a MASSIVE 2-0 upset for the Aussies vs. Turkey in Group D.

Take a look at Saturday’s results and what’s to come today and tomorrow:

Saturday, June 13

Australia def. Turkey 2-0

Qatar ties Switzerland 1-1

Brazil ties Morocco 1-1

Scotland def. Haiti 1-0

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curacao – Houston, TX – 1 p.m. ET (FOX, Peacock)

Netherlands vs. Japan – Arlington, TX – 4 p.m. ET (FOX, Peacock)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador – Philadelphia, PA – 7 p.m. ET (FS1, Peacock)

Sweden vs. Tunisia – Guadalupe, Mexico – 10 p.m. ET (FS1, Peacock)

Monday, June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde – Atlanta, GA – 12 p.m. ET (FOX, Peacock)

Belgium vs. Egypt – Seattle, WA – 3 p.m. ET (FOX, Peacock)

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay – Miami Gardens, FL – 6 p.m. ET (FS1, Peacock)

Iran vs. New Zealand – Inglewood, CA – 9 p.m. ET (FS1, Peacock)

That’s all I’ve got for you this morning, folks. Go Cats, Go USA and Go Karl-Anthony Towns.