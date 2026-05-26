KSR Today: Kentucky Baseball is dancing, SEC meetings begin, O Canada, and more

Good morning, KSR. Me again, filling in for Mrs. Tyler Thompson on the Tuesday edition of KSR Today while she’s away on vacation. We had a newsy Memorial Day Weekend, including Malachi Moreno’s return to Kentucky on Sunday evening and an at-large bid into the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Selection Monday. We’ll lead off with the baseball news today in case you missed it, then hit several other topics as the summer grind moves on. Go Cats.

Kentucky Baseball got off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Monday was a little more stressful than we’d have liked, as ESPN’s bracket reveal saved Kentucky Baseball‘s inclusion for the last NCAA regional. But the Bat Cats got in as the No. 3 seed in the Morgantown Regional, playing Wake Forest to open the tournament at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Kentucky’s first game against the Deacons is set for noon on Friday. WVU and Binghamton will also be in Morgantown for the double-elimination regional.

This NCAA bid is Kentucky’s fourth straight under head coach Nick Mingione.

Watch the Wildcats celebrate their at-large bid.

Mingione will preview the NCAA Tournament this morning.

Now that his team is in the field, Nick Mingione will hold a Tuesday morning press conference to discuss the draw, his team’s reaction, and the trip to Morgantown. KSR’s Zack Geoghegan is on his way over there now to help with the questioning and to capture Mingione’s comments for you. What a guy.

SEC Spring Meetings begin in Destin today.

Down in the Florida sunshine, the head coaches and administrators of the Southeastern Conference begin their spring meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa just outside Destin. The trip is Will Stein’s first and Mitch Barnhart’s last, and there’s plenty to discuss as the league prepares for ongoing changes in college athletics.

On the list of topics, expect playoff expansion in football and trying to figure out the mess that is eligibility rules. Will Wade may want to sit in the back corner for that conversation. We will likely hear from Stein and Mark Pope at some point as well.

[What to expect at SEC spring meetings]

More SEC kickoff times to be announced tomorrow.

Coming up tomorrow, the TV schedule for the first four weeks of the 2026 college season will be revealed. For our purposes, that’s Kentucky’s home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 5) and Alabama (Sept. 12), and the road trip to Texas A&M (Sept. 19). Speculation is that Kentucky vs. Alabama will draw that 3:30 p.m. time slot on ABC, likely with SEC Nation on the grounds outside Kroger Field.

The Knicks are in the Finals for the first time since ’99.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks made quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Last night, the Knicks completed the sweep with a 130-93 win in Ohio, part of the most dominant 10-game stretch in NBA history, according to Sportico.

The New York Knicks just played the most dominant 10-game stretch in NBA history, and it's not even remotely close pic.twitter.com/5qaLngvQLE — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) May 26, 2026

New York will get a week’s rest before its first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years, beginning next Wednesday, June 3.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is tonight

The West isn’t as lopsided as the East. Oklahoma City and San Antonio split the first four games of the ECF, each winning one on the road to get to a 2-2 tie as the series heads back to OKC tonight. You can tune in as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace try to erase the taste of Sunday’s blowout loss from their mouths, while De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson try to keep the Spurs’ momentum going on the road.

OKC is a 5.5-point favorite in tonight’s game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock. Jamal Crawford, whom Mark Pope is still targeting as an assistant, will be part of the broadcast.

Matt Jones hosts KSR from Canada.

There’s plenty to say on today’s KSR show, live from 10 a.m. to noon out of a three-day weekend. Matt Jones will drive the show from Montreal, Canada, where he watched his Carolina Hurricanes beat the Canadiens in OT last night.

I will join him on the show from Lexington, Kentucky. Shannon The Dude and Ryan Lemond are off this week, so it’s the Matt & Drew Show, assuming our connection works. It’s KSR’s first broadcast from two different countries.