KSR Today: Kentucky MBB enjoys the bye while WBB faces No. 4 Texas

Good morning, friends. Did you enjoy the Super Bowl? To the casual fan, it was a bit of a snoozefest, the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots 29-13 to claim their second Super Bowl title. Sam Darnold winning it all is proof that anything is possible, I guess. A couple got married during Bad Bunny’s halftime show (for real), which was cool.

The commercials were pretty good, although AI got a LOT of use, most notably in the “Good Will Dunkin'” ad, a ’90s sitcom fantasy set in a Boston Dunkin’ Donuts. Kentucky’s annual Super Bowl commercial featured Will Stein and a highlight reel of the program’s top moments. Between that and the basketball Cats beating Tennessee in the throwback denim uniforms with the 1996 team watching on, it was a nostalgic weekend. I’m here for it.

When it comes to our news landscape, Kentucky Men’s Basketball is on its “bye week,” meaning there is no midweek game. The Cats return to action on Saturday at No. 17 Florida, a showdown of the top two teams in the league standings. The Gators are 8-2 and play at Georgia on Wednesday. The Cats are 8-3. Arkansas and Texas A&M are both 7-3, creating a cluster at the top just 30 days away from the start of the SEC Tournament. Catch the fever!

We have to wait until Saturday to see the men’s team play again, but the women’s team is in action tonight at No. 4 Texas. It’s also Collin Chandler‘s birthday. We’ll cover it all in today’s rundown.

Will Kentucky climb back into the AP Top 25?

I’m still riding high from Kentucky’s win over Tennessee. The Cats rallied from 14 points down at halftime to beat the No. 25 Vols 74-71, the biggest comeback in Rupp Arena history. It was Kentucky’s eighth win in nine games and fifth straight against Tennessee during the regular season, the best such streak since Feb. 2011-Jan. 2013.

The first time Kentucky beat Tennessee this season, the Cats knocked the Vols out of the Top 25. That will likely happen again today. Kentucky was fifth among the group receiving votes outside of the Top 25 last week. A 16-point win over Oklahoma (which just beat Vanderbilt in Nashville) and a comeback vs. Tennessee later, the Cats deserve to be ranked.

We’ll find out at 1 p.m. ET, with the Coaches Poll dropping a little earlier.

Mark Pope’s Radio Show is tonight

Mark Pope’s 1996 teammates mobbed him after Kentucky’s win on Saturday night, which was also the 30th anniversary celebration of their national championship season. The Untouchables also joined their team captain at his press conference and postgame show with Tom Leach. The good times will continue tonight on Pope’s call-in show. You can listen live on 630 WLAP at 6 p.m. ET, or simply check the site afterward for a rundown. Jack Pilgrim will be providing live updates on KSBoard, yet another reason to join the club.

Happy birthday, Collin Chandler!

One of the stars of Saturday’s win and Kentucky’s recent run celebrates another trip around the sun today. Collin Chandler turns 22. Chandler’s three-pointer with 32 seconds left put the Cats up for good vs. the Volunteers, arguably the most impressive dagger yet by Captain Clutch. Saturday was his 14th game this season, including seven of the last eight, in which he has made multiple threes. Chandler is operating on another level recently, helping fuel Kentucky’s turnaround. As Otega Oweh said, he’s a “bad mother******.”

Chandler’s wife, Hannah, posted a cute carousel of videos on Instagram to celebrate the day, featuring some glimpses of their first year of marriage. It’s easy to forget sometimes, but after saving Kentucky, Chandler has to head home and tackle a honey-do list.

No. 16 Kentucky WBB at No. 4 Texas

The Kentucky Women’s Basketball team is coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss to No. 7 Vanderbilt at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. Tonight, the Cats can rebound in a big way at No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns are 22-2, 7-2 in the SEC, which is good enough for third in the conference standings. Kentucky is ninth at 5-5.

The Cats will be searching for their third top-five win of the season vs. the Longhorns, who are led by reigning SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker, who averages 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, four assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Point guard Rori Harmon is another name to watch, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and three steals per game while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. The Longhorns average 87.8 points per game, the fourth most in the SEC behind LSU, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Texas a 90.2% chance of winning. Time to prove it wrong. Phoenix Stevens will be by shortly with a full preview.

This week in UK Athletics

Softball: Did you know softball season has begun? Rachel Lawson’s squad went 4-1 in the San Diego State Season Kickoff this weekend, beating Miami (OH), Loyola-Chicago (twice), and Minnesota. They lost to the host school, San Diego State, on Saturday. The Cats are back in action tomorrow at UC Santa Barbara (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+). They’ll stay on the West Coast for the Stanford Invitational, which starts on Thursday.

Men’s Tennis: Lost to No. 25 Illinois, snapping its 34-match home winning streak. On bye this week before opening SEC play vs. Tennessee on Feb. 21.

Women’s Tennis: Beat Purdue 4-2 to improve to 4-1 this season. Hosts Xaxiver on Saturday.

Gymnastics: Upset No. 12 Auburn 197.325-196.275 for its first win of the season. The Cats are now 1-6, 1-2 SEC. They host No. 7 Missouri on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Baseball: Begins the season Friday at UNC Greensboro.

College Basketball on TV tonight

Not a ton of games on tonight, but there’s a very good one to cap off the night if you’re willing to stay up. No. 11 Kansas hosts No. 1 Arizona at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Will the West Coast Wildcats stay undefeated, or will they get lost in the Phog? The Jayhawks are 10-1 at home so far this season.

6:30 PM (FS1): Xavier at No. 22 St. John’s

7:00 PM (ESPN): NC State at No. 24 Louisville

8:30 PM (FS1): Oregon at Indiana

9:00 PM (ESPN): No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

Today’s Olympic schedule

You don’t have to wait until tonight to watch sports. The Olympics are rolling all day, with five medal events. Here’s the schedule from a Twitter account you should definitely follow for the next few weeks, @MitchGoldich.

🚨🥇 My Day 3 Olympics viewing guide!



💥 Lighter schedule Monday

💥 5 medal events

💥 USA mixed doubles curling semifinal pic.twitter.com/4AgwOiSYmS — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) February 8, 2026

KSR the Show is back from the Super Bowl

It was a dream week for Matt Jones, Drew Franklin, Billy Rutledge, and Mario Maitland, who went to San Francisco to cover Super Bowl week for the NFL Cover Zero podcast. After rubbing shoulders with football royalty and partying until the wee hours, it’s back to reality this week. Thankfully, they’ve got a really fun Kentucky Basketball win to talk about.

Tune in one hour from now for their return show, or get the party started right now on the Preshow with Shannon and Billy.