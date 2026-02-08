KSR Today: Kentucky Did It, Again!

Some conspiracy theorists believe we’re living in a simulation. This Kentucky basketball team is giving those believers some ammunition.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kentucky trailed by double-digits at halftime. Otega Oweh scored 20+ points. Then Collin Chandler hit a clutch bucket to cap off a comeback win for the Wildcats.

At Kentucky Sports Radio, it is our job to detail and describe how all of the action unfolded to enlighten Big Blue Nation. Allow me to be vulnerable for a moment. I have no clue how they keep doing this. Seriously — How do they keep getting away with this? It’s dumbfounding, stupefying. In almost every big game, they are dancing with the devil, daring Lucifer to damn them, yet living to tell the tale.

It’s inconceivable yet so, so gratifying to enjoy another SEC victory, particularly over those stupid Tennessee Volunteers.

A Tale of Two Halves

The air was completely out of the balloon in the first half. Nate Ament was the best player on the floor, scoring 19 of his 29 points before the break. Tennessee could do no wrong. They were shooting 53.1% from the floor and made 8-15 threes. Kentucky was getting outshot and out-rebounded. The 14-point deficit felt more like 40.

It didn’t matter. The Comeback Cats were ready to respond. The law of averages kicked the Vols in the keister. They went from on fire to in the hole. Tennessee opened the second half 2-15 from the field, leaving the door cracked for Kentucky to make a run.

Collin Chandler is Officially Captain Clutch

Kentucky retook the lead with a ridiculously acrobatic Otega Oweh layup, but there was still plenty of back and forth over the final six minutes of action. Ament drove to the basket and finished at the rim with just under a minute on the clock to give Tennessee a one-point lead. That’s when Captain Clutch put on his cape.

Oweh drew multiple defenders and somehow found Collin Chandler wide open from the wing. There was never a doubt. The ball burned the bottom of the net. “You a bad mother****er, boy. You’re cold, bruh,” Oweh told Chandler.

Add it to the @collinchand13r list of clutch moments. pic.twitter.com/XaGhX27AkE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2026

Kentucky overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Vols in Knoxville. They trailed by 14 before escaping with a 74-71 win, making it the largest comeback victory in Rupp Arena history.

Mark Pope is the New Governor of Tennessee

As Kentucky smashed the nostalgia button on Saturday night, the denim uniforms served as an excellent reminder that Mark Pope owns Tennessee. Pope has played Tennessee ten times in the regular season. He has never lost to the Vols, a perfect 10-0. What a beautiful stat.

A lot of guys who helped him beat the Vols as a player for Rick Pitino in the mid-90s were back at Rupp Arena on Saturday. The 1996 National Champions celebrated the 30th anniversary of the victory in New York by crashing Pope’s postgame press conference and moshing with their former teammate on the floor after another dramatic win.

Kentucky can take the SEC Lead

As bad as things felt six weeks ago, it feels like an impossibility to see Kentucky near the top of the SEC standings. After another Texas A&M loss, the Cats are one of only two teams with 8 wins in league play. Kentucky is a half-game behind Florida in the SEC standings. The Cats’ next game is on the road in Gainesville next Saturday. I’m not saying it can’t be done because if this team has proven anything, never say never.

