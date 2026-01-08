KSR Today: Kentucky Crumples Late in Loss to Missouri

Even when Kentucky has found a way to win, it’s never been pretty. The Wildcats were on their way to an ugly win at Rupp Arena when they left the door cracked for a late Missouri comeback.

Kentucky had turned up the intensity and was on an 8-2 run, scoring a couple of transition buckets to take a 66-58 lead with four minutes to play. Instead of grinding out a win, it was all Missouri down the stretch.

When the Tigers cut it to one in the final minute, Mark Pope called a timeout. Kentucky proceeded to throw the ball out of bounds. Mark Mitchell took advantage of the opportunity and scored a go-ahead bucket. On the ensuing possession, Kentucky threw it away again. That wasn’t the last UK error down the stretch.

Collin Chandler actually stole a pass thrown into the frontcourt. Otega Oweh had a chance to retake the lead, but his run to the rim missed. The Cats sent Missouri to the free throw line, then gave up an offensive rebound on the front-end miss of a one-and-one. Kentucky had a chance to tie it, but Jaland Lowe‘s off-balance three never had a chance.

Missouri ended the game on a 15-2 run to win 73-68, the Tigers’ first-ever victory at Rupp Arena. Kentucky dropped to 0-2 in SEC play, and things feel dim for Mark Pope’s program.

The Issue? Kentucky is Slower than Molasses

Narrowing down this team’s issue to just one is foolish. However, there is a big one bothering the Kentucky head coach after watching the Wildcats’ offense devolve into a slog.

“Our pace in the half-court stinks all the time,” said Pope. “Our pace in the halfcourt has been the manifestation, the DNA of who we are on my teams, and it is incredibly frustrating that we’re not finding that right now.”

It’s the pace and the space. Guys are cutting into driving lanes, running into one another. Everything feels just so herky jerky. The Kentucky head coach says he has to find a way to get the players to translate what happens in practice into games by simplifying the substance.

One Thing Pope Did Get Right

There have been multiple failed Mark Pope experiments this season, but it feels like he’s in the process of solving one. Playing everybody and going 12-14 deep was a bold attempt, but it didn’t stand a chance, especially with the Wildcats’ injuries. Part of the reason guys are running into one another is because they have spent so little time on the court together.

On Wednesday, Pope made a decision that many felt was overdue by starting Jaland Lwe and Jayden Quaintance. Even though it did not manifest in a fast start, we did see him tighten the rotation and play the hot hand. One of those hot hands was Brandon Garrison, who had a couple of big buckets in the second half, and led the break to create an easy two for the Cats. Pope probably played the hot hand a little too long — JQ is better suited to guard Mitchell and not give up an offensive rebound off a free throw — but it felt like a step in the right direction for the rotation and sub patterns.

Pope’s First Kentucky Technical

It was a night of first. In addition to Missouri’s first win at Rupp, Mark Pope got his first technical. He wasn’t looking for one. The Kentucky head coach was letting a ref have it after JQ got beat up in the paint. Pope wore the ref out until a touch foul was called on Kentucky. I don’t even think he realized that he had been T’d up.

That's the most upset I've ever seen Mark Pope. There's plenty of "French" for you lip readers… #UK #BBN pic.twitter.com/gqEV4xgZ0a — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) January 8, 2026

One Cool Thing from the Game

After a slow start to the season, Otega Oweh is back to doing Otega Oweh things. He tallied a team-high 20 points in the loss, with three coming from this 70-foot heave right before the halftime buzzer.

NO WAY OWEH 🙀🤯



📺 – ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Evg6b1g0li — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 8, 2026

More from the Kentucky Loss to Missouri

Finger-Pointing Tells Us This Isn’t Getting Fixed

Pope says Fans are Free to Vent — Who Would Blame Them?

The Last Show Wasn’t Supposed to be a Jaland Lowe Off-Balance Three

It’s the Worst Start in SEC play in 20 Years

Mark Pope’s Postgame Presser

Kentucky was its own Worst Enemy in the Final 4 Minutes

Recapping the Late Fumble vs. Missouri

Garrison, Moreno, Williams after the Loss

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Kentucky Adds Three Transfer Portal Commitments

The wave of portal commitments continued from Tuesday into Wednesday morning before slowing to a crawl. Alabama offensive guard Olaus Alinen and UAB wide receiver Xavier Daisy were the first to join BBN. Alinen loved what he felt around the program on his visit to Kentucky.

The biggest addition of the day was on defense. Jordan Castell was Florida’s starting safety for three years in Gainesville. He’s spending his final year in Lexington, giving Kentucky one of the most experienced position groups in the SEC.

The additions came with a couple of departures as well. Two wide receivers, Hardley Gilmore and Cam Miller, entered the transfer portal. Kentucky has room to add more pass-catchers, but they have to make some moves. The Wildcats are up to 13 transfer portal commitments in Will Stein’s first free agency class.

[Transfer Portal Recap: Good News and Bad News]

Kentucky Women’s Basketball on the Road

The first SEC road trip for Kenny Brooks’ squad produced fireworks in Baton Rouge. After taking care of business at Historic Memorial Coliseum, they’re hitting the road on Thursday to take on Alabama. The fifth-ranked Wildcats will be without Teonni Key, but still have plenty of ammunition to take down the Crimson Tide. Tipoff is at 7 PM ET and can be watched on SECN+.

The Fiesta Bowl will serve as the host of the first College Football Playoff Semifinal. The No. 10 seed Miami is actually a 3.5-point favorite over No. 6 seed Ole Miss on BetMGM. Miami’s defense has suffocated opponents throughout the CFP, but Trinidad Chambliss got into the zone in the quarterfinals. Following Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure, Ole Miss has turned into a team the country is getting behind. Will they become a team of destiny, or will their run end in the desert? Kickoff is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.