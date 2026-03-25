KSR Today: Kentucky Offseason Changes Underway

The Kentucky basketball season has not been over for 72 hours, and significant changes are already underway for Mark Pope‘s program. There has been an addition and a subtraction from the Kentucky coaching staff.

We learned not too long ago that Kentucky had Keegan Brown on its radar for a front office position. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck confirmed that Brown will join Mark Pope’s coaching staff as Associate Director of Player Development. Brown most recently worked for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, but previously spent five years with Pope at BYU. His expertise is in analytics, video, and cap management.

Later on Tuesday night, KSR’s insiders were the first to report that Jason Hart is leaving Lexington to become SMU’s associate head coach. Hart worked for SMU coach Andy Enfield from 2013-21. He branched off to coach in the G League Ignite program before joining Pope’s first coaching staff in Lexington. Hart’s connections on the trail got the Cats in the mix for some talented recruits, like Tyran Stokes, but it’s difficult to discern the dividends UK received during Hart’s time in Lexington.

Those are just the first two changes to the Kentucky coaching staff. With a few expiring contracts on the horizon, more changes are expected to follow.

Another Big Change in the Sport

While Big Blue Nation’s focus may be on the Kentucky coaching changes, there was a much bigger one in Chapel Hill. North Carolina fired Hubert Davis after the former Tar Heel spent five years leading the program.

Davis was Roy Williams’ handpicked successor, and it looked like a great choice after one year. They finished the regular season 23-8, but beat Duke in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor. North Carolina was a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and got a rematch with Duke in the Final Four, ending Coach K’s career in New Orleans.

That peak was one incredible high, but Davis could never recreate that magic. After blowing a 19-point lead to VCU in the opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels are in the midst of their first true coaching search since they brought Roy Williams home in 2003. Florida’s Todd Golden, Vanderbilt’s Mark Byington, and Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger are among the names in the mix for the prestigious post.

READ: On3’s North Carolina Head Coach Hot Board

Support among key donors, which was already teetering near the end of the season, cratered for Hubert Davis after UNC's collapse to VCU in the NCAAT. It would have been difficult to raise enough money to field an adequate roster for 2026-27 without a coaching change, per sources. — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) March 25, 2026

Kentucky Baseball Beats Murray State

The Bat Cats could not escape Oxford with a series win, dropping a decisive game three 12-9. Kentucky returned home and got right with a 14-4 run-rule win.

Sophomore first baseman Hudson Brown drove in four runs on a pair of hits, extending his hit streak to seven and improving his team-leading batting average to .390. Jayce Tharnish added a two-run triple, and Ethan Hindle also drove in a pair of runs with a double and a sac-bunt for the Cats. Kentucky rolled out nine pitchers in what Jeff Drummond described as “pitcherpalooza.”

The Bat Cats will be back on the road this weekend. A three-game series at LSU begins Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Deck: Kentucky vs. Louisville Softball

Fresh off a 3-1 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday, the Kentucky softball team hosts Louisville for some mid-week rivalry action. The Cats are 25-20 over the Cards since 2000. Kentucky goes for its sixth-straight rivalry win over Louisville at 5:30 p.m. ET. If you can’t make it to John Cropp Stadium, you can watch the action on SEC Network.

Significant Visitors on Campus

While offseason changes are underway, one thing remains the same: It’s a busy time for recruiting. The basketball program is bringing in a 2026 point guard, Mason Williams, for an official visit that starts today. A four-star talent and the son of Mo Williams, he was previously committed to play for his Dad at Jackson State.

Will Stein has talented players rolling in throughout Kentucky football spring practice. Davin Davidson, one of the fastest-rising quarterbacks in the country, attended practice on Tuesday. We also recently learned that Elijah Haven, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 1 QB in the country, has locked in a visit for April 14. Stein is bringing another top target, Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher, to Lexington for an unofficial visit this weekend.

The Latest from Kentucky Spring Practice

After one week of spring break, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to action for spring practice No. 4. New special teams coach Parker Fleming debriefed with the media before we spoke with Grant Godfrey and Antwan Smith. The two linebackers are trying out new roles this year in Jay Bateman’s defense. Smith was a Will linebacker, who’s now playing Mike. Godfrey was a Mike a year ago. Now he’s learning how to play the hybrid Buck LB position on the Edge of the defense.

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