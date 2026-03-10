KSR Today: Kentucky Basketball heads to Nashville, Spring Football kicks off

Good morning, friends. We are just one day away from Kentucky’s first game in the SEC Tournament, which still seems surreal. Gameday Eve is a busy one, with Mark Pope talking to reporters before the Cats make the trek to Nashville, Will Stein holding his own media opportunity as the football team kicks off spring practice, and the baseball team hosting its final game before SEC play starts this weekend.

Lots to do, so let’s get to it.

One more talk with Mark Pope before Nashville

Last night, Mark Pope sat down with Tom Leach on his radio show to preview Kentucky’s SEC Tournament run. Will Kam Williams be a part of it? Pope said the 6’8″ wing practiced on Monday, and the staff will see how he feels today before deciding on his status. Williams returned to practice last week for the first time since having surgery on his broken foot on Jan. 23.

“Kam actually practiced some limited today — he practiced a few days ago and was pretty sore afterward,” he said. “He went again today, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He seems like he’s getting close.”

The update on Jayden Quaintance was not nearly as promising, Pope saying that the sophomore center “still has not been incorporated into practice in any meaningful contact way.” Sources tell KSR’s Jack Pilgrim that Quaintance passed a significant strength test on his knee, but his on-court work has been limited as he starts the ramp-up process. He hasn’t played since the loss to Missouri on Jan. 10.

We’ll see where Williams lands on the SEC Availability Report tonight. This morning, we’ll hear from Pope again when he talks to reporters at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky will depart for Nashville shortly after. We’ll have the highlights for you later this morning.

LSU will practice at Bridgestone; Kentucky will not

The teams that play on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament have the option to practice at Bridgestone today, but Kentucky turned it down. Given how the last game in that building went for the Cats, that feels like an odd decision to me, but I’m not a basketball coach.

Either way, we’ll be at Bridgestone Arena to check in on LSU, which is holding its practice at 2:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers drew last place in the standings after a triple-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Matt McMahon’s seat is red hot in his fourth season in Baton Rouge. If the Tigers didn’t have enough incentive to get up for this game after losing to the Cats on a buzzer-beater, they may rally to try to save their coach’s job.

We’ll bring you their quotes about the rematch this afternoon.

Sources Say, live from JBJ’s Nashville

The KSR crew is also driving down to Nashville today to settle in and get ready for tomorrow’s matinee vs. LSU. If you’re in Music City, join us tonight at JBJ’s Nashville, Jon Bon Jovi’s bar on Broadway, for a special SEC Tournament edition of Sources Say. Jack Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan, and Steven Peake will set the scene and share their predictions for what is hopefully a long and fun week in Nashville. The show will begin at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

Speaking of, shoutout to the sponsors who make our coverage possible. We’ll be sharing all the sights and sounds from Nashville this week on the site, KSBoard, YouTube, and social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X, TikTok).

Will Stein talks after Kentucky’s first spring practice

If the grass seems a little greener this morning, it’s because Spring Practice for the Kentucky Football team is officially here. Will Stein has made the rounds in recent days to preview it, including an appearance on KSR on Monday. For a fanbase weary of basketball, it was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Stein talked with Matt Jones for 20 minutes, sharing his vision for the program and what the first three months on the job have been like. Today, the Cats will finally take the field for the first of 15 spring practices. Stein is so excited that he made the players simulate a practice on Monday so they wouldn’t be lost today.

“There are so many moving parts in a football practice. If we were to go out there tomorrow and have not walked where we’re going to be, the spots on the field, what are these transitions look like? It would have looked like a hot pile of dog S-H-I-T.”

That’s just one of several great quotes from the interview. When Matt asked how Stein is bracing for Kentucky’s difficult 2026 schedule, Stein said, “If you’re scared, go to church, Matt.” He also explained his new slogan for the season, “Six Seconds of Hell,” and why Kenny Minchey is the right quarterback to lead his first team. He even talked about the importance of in-state recruiting after Boyle County star Senecra Driver committed to Oklahoma.

We’ll hear more of that today after Kentucky’s first practice, but as Monday proved, it won’t be boring.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Big visitor on campus

There will be at least one very important guest at the Joe Craft Football Training Center today to take in Kentucky’s first practice. Four-star quarterback Andre Adams is visiting Kentucky today, according to Steve Wiltfong. It’s the Metro Nashville prospect’s second trip to Lexington in a week, and comes on the heels of four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier‘s visit on Monday. This weekend, Israel Abrams, the No. 3 quarterback in the class, will also come see what Will Stein’s program is about.

That’s a ton of talent on campus as the Will Stein era kicks off spring practice. Over at KSR+, Justin Rowland has more on Kentucky’s efforts with 2027 signal-callers, while Jacob Polacheck spoke to Nussmeier about his Kentucky visit and his relationship with Joe Sloan.

Lock in for a pivotal Kentucky Football offseason KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most vibrant online community in the BBN for the exciting start of the Will Stein Era.

Kentucky Baseball hosts Ball State

There’s a chance of storms today, but if Mother Nature is in the mood for baseball, it will be played at Kentucky Proud Park. The No. 21 Bat Cats host Ball State, a rematch of the 2023 Lexington Super Regional and the final tune-up before SEC play. Kentucky is 14-2 after sweeping The Citadel this past weekend. Ball State is 7-7, coming off a series win vs. Central Michigan. The Cardinals were picked to finish third in the MAC Preseason Poll.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will stream on SEC Network+. Alabama comes to town this weekend to start SEC play. Believe it or not, SEC baseball season is already here.

Two notes from the pros

Monday was a good one for a pair of Kentucky’s pros. Wan’Dale Robinson signed a 4-year, $78 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, which includes $38 million in guaranteed money. It will reunite him with Brian Daboll, the old Giants head coach who is now the offensive coordinator in Nashville, and Will Levis, who is expected to back up Cam Ward. It will also make the many Kentucky fans in Nashville, including yours truly, very happy.

In the NBA, it was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points, hit a game-winner, and tied a Wilt Chamberlain record in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the Denver Nuggets. Shai matched Chamberlain’s streak of 126 games scoring 20+ points. He can break that record on Thursday night vs. Boston. Pretty awesome stuff.

SGA CALLED GAME!!! WHAT A SHOT 😱🎯 pic.twitter.com/xUtpY6iCxn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2026

Champ Week

Last night, two more teams punched their tickets to the Big Dance: Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, and Furman won the SoCon Conference Tournament. Today, five more champions will join the field from the CAA, Northeast, Horizon, West Coast, and MAAC conferences. The Power Four also gets in on the fun as the Big 12, Big Ten, and ACC Conference Tournaments tip off.

So. Much. Daytime. Basketball. Get ready for it by reading Brandon Ramsey’s Champ Week Preview. Here is the complete schedule:

Tip Time (ET) Matchup Tournament TV / Streaming 12:30 PM Baylor vs. Arizona State Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament – 1st Round ESPN+ 2:00 PM Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M SWAC Tournament – 2nd Round ESPN+ 2:00 PM Pittsburgh vs. Stanford T. Rowe Price ACC Tournament – 1st Round ACC Network 3:00 PM Utah vs. Cincinnati Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament – 1st Round ESPN+ 4:30 PM Syracuse vs. SMU T. Rowe Price ACC Tournament – 1st Round ACC Network 5:00 PM Maryland vs. Oregon Big Ten Tournament – 1st Round Peacock 6:00 PM UMass Lowell vs. UMBC America East Playoffs – Semifinal ESPN+ 6:30 PM Missouri State vs. Florida International CUSA Championship – 1st Round ESPN+ 7:00 PM Monmouth vs. Hofstra CAA Championship – Final CBSSN 7:00 PM TBD vs. Stephen F. Austin Southland Tournament – Semifinal ESPNU 7:00 PM Mercyhurst vs. Long Island University Northeast Conference Tournament – Final ESPN2 7:00 PM Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Barbasol Horizon League Championship – Final ESPN 7:00 PM Kansas State vs. BYU Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament – 1st Round ESPN+ 7:00 PM NJIT vs. Vermont America East Playoffs – Semifinal ESPN+ 7:00 PM Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech T. Rowe Price ACC Tournament – 1st Round ACC Network 7:30 PM Penn State vs. Northwestern Big Ten Tournament – 1st Round Peacock 8:30 PM Grambling vs. Jackson State SWAC Tournament – 2nd Round ESPN+ 9:00 PM Santa Clara vs. No. 12 Gonzaga West Coast Conference Tournament – Final ESPN 9:00 PM Siena vs. Merrimack MAAC Championship – Final ESPN2 9:00 PM New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State CUSA Championship – 1st Round ESPN+ 9:00 PM Montana vs. Portland State Big Sky Championship – Semifinal ESPNU 9:30 PM UT Rio Grande Valley vs. McNeese Southland Tournament – Semifinal ESPN+ 9:30 PM Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament – 1st Round ESPN+ 11:30 PM Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Big Sky Championship – Semifinal ESPN2

Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year.