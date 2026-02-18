KSR Today: Kentucky Stunned by Georgia

Kentucky had won eight of its last ten games. Georgia had lost five of its last six. The Dawgs escaped Rupp Arena with the program’s fifth win in Lexington.

It didn’t look like many of the disappointing Kentucky losses we’ve seen this season. The Wildcats actually got off to a good start. Otega Oweh had a season-high 28 points. Collin Chandler made a career-high six three-pointers. Kentucky still lost 86-78.

The Cats were in control for most of the first half. It looked like they were ready to put it in cruise control. Then Georgia closed on a 17-6 run to give the Dawgs a 5-point halftime advantage.

Every time Kentucky took two steps forward, it was followed by one step back. A Chandler three made it a one-point game, then Georgia went on a 10-0 run. He hit another three at the 5-minute mark to make it a 4-point game. Then Georgia scored five straight points.

Despite it all, Georgia still left the door open for Kentucky to win the game. The Cats trailed by seven points with only four to play, and had a chance to tie it with a deep Chandler three. Even though it didn’t fall, Kentucky corralled the offensive rebound. On a baseline out-of-bounds play, Oweh got the ball in the backcourt, then attacked the basket and dribbled it off his foot. The game was sealed with a Somto Cyril second-chance bucket on the opposite end. Kentucky did not make a shot in the final three minutes of the loss.

Kentucky added a Quad 2 loss to its resume with only five games to go. The Cats built so much momentum over the last six weeks, and it feels like air is being let out of the balloon ahead of a road trip to Auburn.

This is only the second time in the history of the series Georgia has won three times in a four-game span versus Kentucky. Last such instance was more than 100 years ago: UK won first meeting in 1921; UGA won next three. — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 18, 2026

Another Outstanding Shooting Performance by a Kentucky Opponent

Kentucky played the No. 351 three-point shooting team in Gainesville. Florida made 10 three-pointers. Georgia entered the game as the No. 291-ranked three-point shooting team in America. Georgia went 14-31 from three; that’s 45.2%.

As bad as it was, thanks to Chandler, the three-point shooting was essentially a wash. The big difference was in the turnover column. Georgia turned 13 Kentucky turnovers into 22 points, while the Cats only forced seven. The other glaring stat: Kentucky missed eight free throws.

Will Stein Pulled Up

The new Kentucky head football coach made an appearance at Rupp Arena and the crowd went wild. He watched the game court-side next to the Crafts. That feels like a good sign for the future of Kentucky football.

Steve Wiltfong Joins 11 Personnel

We’re going No Huddle on 11 Personnel this offseason to bring you Kentucky football conversations with our friends in the business. This week, we’re dabbling in recruiting talk with the best in the biz, Steve Wiltfong. He’s answering your questions about the 2027 class Will Stein is assembling as the new coach builds momentum on the trail.

Sources Say is on the Road

Jack Pilgrim is taking the show on the road. Sources Say will be LIVE from Parlour Pizza on Harrodsburg Road at 5 PM ET. Come get a pizza pie as the crew dissects what went wrong against Georgia and how this Kentucky team can recover with March looming.

It’s Ash Wednesday

If you don’t practice abstaining from meat during the Lenten season, it explains why you’re seeing a lot of fish featured in fast food commercials. If you are a Catholic who goes all-in during Lent, today marks the start of the 40-day journey, which is symbolized by the placement of ashes on one’s forehead. “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” The black smudge isn’t the most fashionable, but at least folks are accommodating for those who have a busy schedule. Marquette is making it easy for Catholics who want to watch the Golden Eagles take on No. 17 St. John’s.

Get your ashes in @fiservforum prior to tipoff on Ash Wednesday! JCI Entrance will open for all fans at 6:30pm to arrive early to receive ashes.



The Cluckery concession stand outside section 115 will also be offering a $20 Fish Fry meal deal!#MUBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/cr4gNo3OPk — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) February 16, 2026

Kentucky Baseball Drops Home Opener

It was a bad night for BBN. A False Spring blessed the Bat Cats with warm weather for the home opener. They did not respond in kind. Kentucky had a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning when the Murray State bullpen came to life and shut down the Cats. The Racers got leadoff hitters on base to put pressure on the Bat Cats, enough to pull off an 8-6 upset. Jeff Drummond has more from the disappointing loss in the home opener.

College Basketball on TV

6:00 | Rutgers at Penn State | BTN

6:30 | Butler at Georgetown | FS1

7:00 | Creighton at No. 5 UConn | TNT

7:00 | No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama | ESPN

7:00 | Clemson at Wake Forest | ACCN

7:00 | Ole Miss at Texas A&M | SECN

7:00 | Oklahoma at Tennessee | ESPN2

8:00 | Maryland at Northwestern | BTN

8:30 | Utah at West Virginia | FS1

9:00 | No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona | ESPN

9:00 | No 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State | Peacock

9:00 | No. 17 St. John’s at Marquette | TNT

9:00 | No. 19 Vanderbilt at Missouri | SECN

9:00 | Auburn at Mississippi State | ESPN2

10:00 | No. 10 Illinois at USC | BTN

11:00 | No. 11 Gonzaga at San Francisco | ESPN2

