KSR Today: Kentucky Basketball Summer Practice begins, AD hire in sight

Good morning, friends, and welcome to a new week. It’s a big one for the Kentucky Basketball program, which tips off summer practice today. Combine that with a new frontrunner in the school’s search for an athletic director, the football staff’s heater on the recruiting trail, the College World Series, and the World Cup, and there’s so much going on you wouldn’t believe it’s mid-June.

Let’s start with Kentucky Basketball, because where else would we? Speaking of, I’m still celebrating Karl-Anthony Towns being a World Champion. What a moment for one of the best ambassadors this school could ever ask for.

Summer Practice starts today

It’s about to get real for the 2026-27 Kentucky Basketball team. The squad arrived on campus last weekend and spent their first week settling into the Wildcat Lodge (where all 14 players will be living this summer) and undergoing conditioning tests. Today tips off summer practice, an eight-week period during which they will spend eight hours per week on weight-training, conditioning, and skill instruction, the latter of which cannot exceed four hours per week.

That means that over the next two months, we should hear rumblings about this group’s potential. Kentucky has reportedly opted not to go on a foreign tour this summer, so the work at the Joe Craft Center will be especially important to the success of the 2026-27 season, a make-or-break one for Mark Pope. On Sunday, we got a 45-second clip of the group doing their conditioning tests, and on the Friday before, some pictures. It’s impossible to draw any real conclusions from these, but the smiles on the players’ faces are contagious. So far, so good in the chemistry department, it seems.

Ready to build our foundation. pic.twitter.com/lbJaBrWBqq — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 14, 2026

Photo by UK Athletics

Photo by UK Athletics

Photo by UK Athletics

Photo by UK Athletics

With practice comes practice reports. Jack Pilgrim has his ear to the ground for the latest. That makes now an especially good time to try out KSR+, where he’ll be sharing the intel first. Lucky for you, we’ve got a special going on right now, 50% off annual subscriptions. Get in there.

Take advantage of our KSR+ SUMMER SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s summer workouts, football and basketball recruiting, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Kentucky has its new Athletic Director in sight

Saturday was unexpectedly newsy, with word breaking from several national writers that Kentucky is zeroing in on J Batt as its next athletic director. Batt has been the AD at Michigan State since 2025, before which, he had the same role at Georgia Tech (2022-25) and prior to that, was the deputy AD for Greg Byrne, a Mitch Barnhart protege, at Alabama. That may seem like a lot of moving around, but Batt is a rising star in the AD world, with a strong reputation for fundraising. Since taking the job in East Lansing, Batt launched Spartan Ventures, which sounds very similar to Champions Blue, the holding company UK Athletics moved to last summer.

UK President Eli Capilouto made it clear in the AD job posting that he’s looking for a business-minded person who can keep Kentucky at the forefront of the new era of college sports. Batt seems to fit that mold. At just 44 years old, the only thing he “lacks” — and I use that word lightly — is a wealth of experience hiring and firing coaches; however, he knows the SEC and can raise money, both of which are essential for the next chapter of UK Athletics. Nick Saban, Tom Izzo, and Nate Oats are all fans of his, which speaks volumes.

The deal is not finalized, but Saturday’s reports are a good indication that it may be a matter of time. Learn more about Batt in Adam Luckett’s Bio Blast from Saturday. Mitch Barnhart’s final day is June 30.

The focus will be on the current team this week as practice gets underway; however, it’s a big day for high school recruiting, too. Starting today, coaches can directly contact 2028 recruits. The shift comes after an evaluation period, which was headlined by the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last week. Mark Pope and staff were in attendance. Seven-foot center Yann Kamagate is the only 2028 recruit with an offer from Kentucky right now; I expect that will change soon.

Speaking of recruiting, Mark Pope may not be done with the 2026-27 roster just yet. ICYMI, on Friday, Jack Pilgrim reported that Kentucky is in the mix for Serbian star Nikola Kusturica, who currently plays for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague. Several schools are pursuing the 17-year-old wing, who is wrapping up prep school to become eligible for college in the United States this fall, but Pope has reportedly made a strong impression on his camp. Kentucky has one spot left on the roster. Something to keep an eye on.

The Louisville Kings, New York Knicks, and Carolina Hurricanes are champions

Two quick shoutouts to the weekend’s biggest winners. The Louisville Kings beat the DC Defenders to win the UFL title in just their first season in the league. Out west, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks came back to beat the San Antonio Spurs to win their first NBA title in 53 years. In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights to win their second Stanley Cup. That means no Game 7 for Matt Jones, who had prime tickets, but as a longtime ‘Canes fan, I’m sure he’s just fine with the result.

The Knicks’ win was especially sweet for BBN, as Karl is one of the most beloved Wildcats to wear Kentucky Blue. There are no words to properly express my happiness and pride for Karl, my favorite Wildcat. I hope he’s soaking in every moment. The Knicks’ championship parade is scheduled for Thursday.

Today’s World Cup Schedule

The first weekend of the World Cup is in the books. The United States could not have gotten off to a better start, beating Paraguay 4-1 on Friday night. Australia upset Türkiye 2-0 on Saturday night, leaving the US and the Aussies tied at 3 points each atop Group D, with Paraguay and Türkiye each with zero points. All four teams are back in action on Friday, USA squaring off vs. Australia at 3 p.m. ET and Türkiye playing Paraguay at 11 p.m. ET. The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the Round of 32, along with eight of the best third-place teams. The United States is in the driver’s seat, with a 65% chance of winning Group D. Friday afternoon should be fun.

It was a heck of a weekend for Freddy, the German soccer fan who is on the road trip of a lifetime. After becoming a social media sensation for his adventures across the South, Freddy and his friends pulled into Houston Saturday night ahead of Germany’s match vs. Curacao on Sunday. Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt hooked them up with a sweet hotel and plenty of swag. The next day, they got to see their team win 7-1. Later this week, they get to attend an Ella Langley concert and meet the country star in person. What a life he’s living.

Our room for the coming days in Houston. I don’t even know what to say about this. This is just unreal. No words.



Huge huge thank you to JJ Watt for giving me and my friends the opportunity to stay at a place like this🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8XKUzpgiqD — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 14, 2026

WE HAVE ARRIVED!!!! Another insane stadium, and the roof is closed so it’s actually a little chilly in here. pic.twitter.com/lcBsB4rO1Y — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 14, 2026

This is all so insane. We found this when we got back to our room. And then someone even sent cupcakes to our room. I genuinely don’t understand how it got to this point. We’re just normal World Cup tourists.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X6yVLOk582 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 14, 2026

The action continues today, with Spain, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, taking the field vs. Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That’s followed by Belgium vs. Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, and Iran vs. New Zealand. Drew Franklin arrives in Miami today for his vacation and may attend the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay match; which side will he choose??

Kickoff (ET) Match TV Location 12:00 PM ET Spain vs. Cape Verde FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) 3:00 PM ET Belgium vs. Egypt FOX Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) 6:00 PM ET Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay FS1 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) 9:00 PM ET Iran vs. New Zealand FS1 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

KSR Guest Host Week begins with Field of 68

The radio crew is off this week, but don’t worry; they booked plenty of guest hosts to keep us entertained. Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 are tipping things off. Tune in one hour from now to hear their takes on Kentucky Basketball and more.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week: