KSR Today: Wrapping up another wild Kentucky Derby

The 152nd Kentucky Derby took place on Saturday evening at Churchill Downs. History was made on the track.

Led by jockey Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo came from the very back of the pack to shoot up the outside and close in on event favorite Renegade — jockeyed by Ortiz’s brother, Irad Jr. — to pull off the upset as a 23-1 longshot. That led to Cherie DeVaux becoming the first female trainer to ever pull off the victory. It was a thrilling race.

FROM LAST PLACE TO KENTUCKY DERBY GLORY, WHAT A RACE FOR GOLDEN TEMPO! 🐎



📺 The 152nd Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yUIczKx4SX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2026

Only 18 horses took off and finished the race after Great White was scratched at the gate following an unfortunate fall. The Puma was also scratched early Saturday morning.

These were the final results:

Golden Tempo (19) Renegade (1) Ocelli (22) Chief Wallabee (12) Danon Bourbon (7) Incredibolt (11) Commandment (6) Wonder Dean (10) So Happy (8) Emerging Market (15) Further Ado (18) Potente (14) Six Speed (17) Robusta (23) Albus (2) Intrepido (3) Litmus Test (4) Pavlovian (16)

It was a big-money finish with serious payouts. A $2 exacta paid $278.86, a $0.50 trifecta paid $5,625.39, and a $1 superfecta paid $94,489.95. Now Golden Tempo will look to make a run after the Triple Crown.

The biggest day in horse racing is over, but the weekend is not. There is still a lot going on in Big Blue Land with a big game taking place this afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

There were numerous Kentucky legends at Churchill Downs

The stars come out to play for the Kentucky Derby. That includes numerous celebrities and some famous Kentucky alumni. Former football stars Will Levis, Ray Davis, and Wan’Dale Robinson are becoming staples at this event.

Photos Credit: Brian K. Wood, Passing Shot Photography

Who else was there? There were members of Kentucky basketball old and current for the biggest weekend of the sports calendar in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky run-rules Tennessee to take series

Kentucky entered its weekend series with Tennessee ranked last in home runs among SEC teams. The Wildcats, who had only 38 dingers entering May, have now hit six in two days to clinch their three-game series with the Volunteers.

We missed you too, Huddy. 🫶@HBrown2318 goes 411 feet in his second AB back! pic.twitter.com/mdFXqUaTeT — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 2, 2026

E-HINDY, for the second straight day! 🫶@EHindle_27 with his 10th. pic.twitter.com/v4PNlYrvWr — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 2, 2026

Caeden Cloud (3), Tyler Bell (5), Hudson Brown (3), and Ethan Hindle (10) all left the yard on Saturday afternoon in a 12-2 win over the Vols to take the series. Jaxon Jelkin (8 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 11 K, 0 BB) threw a complete game in one of his best starts of the season. A Luke Lawrence RBI single officially ended the contest in the eighth inning when UK went up 10 runs. Now the Bat Cats will go for a sweep.

Grand Canyon transfer Connor Mattison (2-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 IP, 35 K) will make his third consecutive Sunday start in SEC play. The Wildcats have had a chance to win each game when Mattison exits. Kentucky’s bullpen has only covered two innings this weekend and should be fresh for today’s big game. UK has a chance to record an SEC sweep for the second time this season.

Kentucky was on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering this weekend. They should be on the right side after two wins over Tennessee. Nick Mingione‘s team will go for the sweep at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

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The computers are skeptical of this Kentucky basketball team

The start of the 2026-27 college basketball season is pretty much six months away. Rosters are not complete yet but they are pretty close. Preseason projections are now starting to be pumped out. A popular analytics website is not high on this Kentucky squad.

Bart Torvik has the Cats at No. 45 in the country and No. 12 in the SEC. Arkansas (No. 5), Florida (No. 6), Texas (No. 12), Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22), Vanderbilt (No. 23), Georgia (No. 29), Missouri (No. 37), Auburn (No. 39), Oklahoma (No. 40) and Texas A&M (No. 41) all rank ahead of the Wildcats in these projections.

Ousmane N’Diaye has not been put into this computer system yet. Kentucky’s numbers will change once that happens. But as of now, Kentucky is currently projected to be an NCAA Tournament bubble team.

Game 7 Sunday

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid each put on their capes on Saturday night. The big two for the Philadelphia 76ers helped their franchise end a very long postseason losing streak to the Boston Celtics to complete the 3-1 comeback. The No. 7 seed Sixers are moving to the conference semifinals. Some more Game 7 winners will be determined today.

There are a pair of Game 7s taking place on Sunday in the Eastern Conference. There could be some more upsets today.

No. 8 Orlando Magic at No. 1 Detroit Pistons (3:30 p.m. | ABC)

No. 5 Toronto Raptors at No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. | NBC)

The NBA playoff marathon is set to move to the next round on Monday, but first, there are some sudden death games to be played.