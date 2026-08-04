KSR Today: Everything you need to know from Kentucky Football Media Day

Good morning, friends. It was a busy Monday around these parts as Will Stein and the 2026 Kentucky Wildcats opened the gates at Kroger Field for Media Day. Excitement was already high for Stein’s first season, but after listening to the coaches and the players on Monday, we’re really counting down to the season opener vs. Youngstown State (32 days).

The team doesn’t officially kick off camp until Thursday, putting us in a bit of a holding pattern. Luckily, we’ve got plenty of content to keep you entertained while we wait for that and the continued fallout from a Colorado judge’s ruling on the NCAA’s 5-for-5 rule when it pertains to the 2022 class.

In fact, Stein’s comments about that will lead our rundown.

What you need to know from Media Day

Yes, Kentucky will explore adding to the roster: Schools across the country are waiting to see what will happen after U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney ruled that the NCAA’s 5-for-5 eligibility model should include the Class of 2022. During his appearance on KSR, Will Stein was asked specifically about Alex Afari, who would be eligible to return to Kentucky under the current parameters; Stein said he hasn’t had any conversations with Afari yet, but would “for sure” add a fifth-year player if compliance gave the green light.

Injury report: The media will get to watch Kentucky’s first practice of fall camp on Thursday. In preparation, Stein gave us a heads-up that the following players will be unavailable at the start of camp, but should be good to roll by the time the season begins: Nic Anderson, Jovantae Barnes, Jaden Smith, Sam Greene, and Tegra Tshabola.

Martels Carter Jr. staying at RB: Martels Carter Jr. came to Kentucky as a two-way player, the sixth-ranked safety in his class. After redshirting his freshman season, Carter played running back during spring practice; on Monday, Stein confirmed that Carter will continue to play running back this fall.

Who will back up Kenny Minchey?: We know Kenny Minchey is starting at quarterback this season. Who will back him up? Stein and Joe Sloan said it will be an open battle between Callum Wither, Matt Ponatoski, Brennen Ward, and JacQai Long.

That’s just scratching the surface of what we learned on Monday. Here are all of our stories thus far:

We’ve got a ton of video from Media Day on the YouTube Channel and more on the way, but if you’re pressed for time, start with our Rapid Reaction to the event, which was Jeff Drummond’s 38th as a member of the media. It was great to have Jeff’s perspective on the event, which has certainly evolved over the years, but always gets our pulse racing for football season.

One of the biggest changes to Media Day was radio row, which gave some shows, including 11 Personnel, one-on-one access to Stein. The segment did not disappoint, with Stein, Roush, and Luckett reminiscing about their childhoods in Louisville — and Stein, a Trinity grad, even talking some trash to Luckett, a St. X grad.

The Preseason Coaches Poll drops today

Another sign football is drawing near: the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll will be released at Noon ET. Your University of Kentucky Wildcats won’t make the cut, but plenty of their opponents will. We’ll bring it to you when it drops.

Most schools, including Kentucky, are waiting to see if the other shoe drops when it comes to the Class of 2022 injunction with the 5-for-5 rule. Will Stein said on Monday that his staff is awaiting more details before pursuing eligible fifth-year seniors (like Alex Afari). The basketball side is in a holding pattern too. Over the weekend, Jack Pilgrim reported that Mark Pope’s staff is actively looking at options for its 15th and final roster spot, which could be filled by players like Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler and Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall, but “everything is up in the air” as they await more clarity from the NCAA.

Some schools are jumping right in. On Monday, former Vanderbilt and North Carolina center Jalen Washington committed to Tennessee. Washington averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for the Commodores, and was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft. He entered the transfer portal after the season ended, which would make him eligible to commit to a different school under the rules. Tennessee was already a preseason Top 10 team (No. 6 in ESPN’s rankings), so, if cleared by the NCAA, this is yet another valuable addition to Rick Barnes’ roster.

On the women’s basketball side, former Kentucky guard Josie Gilvin became the first WBB player to take advantage of the injunction, announcing her plans to transfer to Western Kentucky. Gilvin spent her first three college seasons with the Hilltoppers before transferring to Kentucky in 2025. As a Wildcat, she averaged just 1.2 points per game, but with the Hilltoppers, averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.

What about the Protect College Sports Act, which got new life on Friday night when the SEC and Big 10 both declared their support? The latest draft made the rounds in the Senate on Monday, according to Ross Dellenger. It includes new language on how multimedia rights partners (like JMI Sports) will be affected, the new $48.8 million annual cap per school (which includes a $22.5M retention pool and $5M for Olympic and women’s sports), a 19-school cap for power conferences, a rule prohibiting coaches from changing jobs midseason, and more. The hope is to get it on the floor for a vote this week before the Senate begins its month-long recess.

The latest draft of the Protect College Sports Act has been distributed to Senate members. @YahooSports has obtained portions.



Here’s new language on the attestation process that, in theory, closes the loophole of schools using MMRs/sponsor/apparel to redirect revenue to roster. pic.twitter.com/1va1kQBvjA — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2026

Kentucky football will be here before you know it. Whether you’re hitting the road to cheer on the Wildcats or arriving early to set up a tailgate, Rhoback has you covered. Rhoback has the most comfortable and stylish polos, Q-zips, and hoodies in the game. Dive into the Kentucky gameday collection and use promo code KSPORTS to get 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.

John Wall refused to Call the Hogs in the Bahamas

Arkansas wraps up its summer trip to the Bahamas tonight vs. the University of Calgary. Last night, John Calipari’s Razorbacks routed Toros del Valle 91-49 with John Wall in attendance. While Wall made the trip to Baha Mar to support his former coach, he showed up wearing all blue and refused to participate in the Calling of the Hogs. A true Wildcat.

It's okay @JohnWall you can call the Hogs with us 🐗 pic.twitter.com/5zV4Q5Y356 — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 3, 2026

That feels like a great way to wrap things up. Let’s have a good Tuesday, BBN.