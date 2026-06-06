KSR Today: Kentucky Official Visit Season is Here

The first Saturday of June is bringing people to the University of Kentucky. Although the headline of this morning post is about official visitors, I must use a broader term to fit all of the things happening in the city of Lexington today. Before we get to all of the things, let’s start with the prime-time prospects who are getting a closer look at the Cats.

This is the first weekend Will Stein has hosted official visitors. The Kentucky head coach surrounded himself with elite recruiters, and it shows on his guest list.

Kentucky has a pair of Top-100 OL on campus (Antonio Berry and Caden Moss), two four-star defensive linemen (Malachi Brown and Jaden Bayonne), and a couple of elite linebackers (Sean Fox and Drew Williams). It’s quite the star-studded group.

It smells like a commitment could be on the horizon. We’ll keep our head on a swivel throughout the weekend as Will Stein’s staff gives these potential future Wildcats the blue carpet treatment.

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A Kentucky Basketball Official Visitor

Will Stein isn’t the only coach entertaining Top-100 talents this weekend. After enjoying some time to exhale following the Milan Momcilovic sweepstakes, Mark Pope is back in Lexington to host Ryan Hampton for an official visit. The five-star talent is the first 2027 prospect to officially visit Kentucky. The second-ranked shooting guard in his class was once considered a reclassification option, but his father shot down those rumors recently. Expect to see Hampton donning Kentucky blue in a photoshoot at some point this weekend.

Kentucky Wildcats Move In

If it feels like you saw a bunch of pictures of players going into buildings, you are correct. That’s because the Kentucky basketball team spent its Saturday hauling around moving boxes. Jerone Morton, Reece Potter, Mason Williams, and Malachi Moreno all got into their new digs on Friday. Once Moreno got settled, he made the trek over to Lexington Catholic to watch some high school hoops.

You never know who you may see at the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game! Here are two former Mr. Basketball’s – (1998) J. R. VanHoose (@JRVanHoose) and (2025) Malachi Moreno.#Legends pic.twitter.com/WYLRCCyEri — Kentucky All-Stars (@KYAllStarGame) June 6, 2026

Momcilovic is among the expected arrivals on Saturday. We’ll share all of the images of players faking smiles through what is surely a miserable experience. Even if you’re moving into new digs as a Kentucky basketball player, few things in life are worse than moving.

Big Changes to UK Concessions

The University of Kentucky is partnering with Compass Group to upgrade concessions at all on-campus sporting venues. That includes Historic Memorial Coliseum, Kroger Field, and Kentucky Proud Park. You can now get many of your favorite items for $5 or less, including a 12 oz. Bud Light. As Matt Sak pointed out, the 9-9-9 challenge only costs $8 an inning.

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Belmont Stakes Saturday

Early speed is holding at Saratoga. It helped Nitrogen blow by the Ogden Phipps field on Friday to secure a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Will that trend continue in a field full of closers in the Belmont Stakes? Connections to Golden Tempo and Renegade certainly hope not. It would benefit Chief Wallabee, as Bill Mott looks for his second-straight Belmont win. Coverage begins on FOX at 3:00 p.m. ET with a Triple Crown post time of 7:04.

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The Kentucky State Baseball Tournament is Underway

Eight Kentucky high school baseball teams are still alive in the state tournament as Legends Field hosts the quarterfinals, beginning at 10 am ET with a team from right down the road. The winners advance to the final four next Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

10:00 am | Sayre vs. McCracken County

1:30 pm | Boyd County vs. University Heights

5:00 pm | Campbell County vs. Apollo

8:30 pm | Trinity vs. Beechwood

It’s Time to Rail Some Birds

That’s a fun way to say that Red Mile is kicking off its two-day Railbird Music Festival this afternoon. The first act begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, but it really cranks up with My. Jot at 7:15, followed by Caamp and The Lumineers as the headliners. Need a place to park? KSBar will have you covered on the final two days the doors are open for business.