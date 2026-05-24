KSR Today: Kentucky's recruiting hot streak continues on Memorial Day Weekend

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Saturday. That gives the Wildcats four commits this week and six in May.

While everyone was grilling out or spending time with family, the Cats were busy playing add-on to the 2027 recruiting class.

Jacksonville (Ark.) High running back Mason Ball went on the Rivals YouTube Channel on Saturday afternoon to make his announcement. The three-star prospect picked UK over Arkansas, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The relationships with the Kentucky coaching staff went a long way.

“Coach (Kolby) Smith was the first person to ever recruit me and give me an offer,” Ball told Rivals. “He was my first offer when he was at Arkansas. It was the relationship we built. We bonded so much these past couple years. Between him going to Kentucky and us still having that tight bond sealed the deal with me.”

“Coach (Will) Stein is an amazing offensive play-caller. He came from Oregon. Just the way he uses his backs, he’s had many freshmen running backs start and have playing time.”

Kentucky is now up to 19 commits in the 2027 high school haul and still have a top-20 class after the latest wave of commitments. This new coaching staff is giving the Big Blue Nation something to be excited about this spring before the summer official visit blitz begins in June.

KSR Today is here to set the table for Memorial Day Eve.

Kentucky baseball is still waiting on the bubble

Conference baseball tournaments will wind down on Sunday. No. 12 Arkansas will play No. 4 Georgia for the SEC title at 2 p.m. ET. No. 2 North Carolina will play No. 3 Georgia Tech for the ACC Title at noon ET in the biggest game of the day. Neither of those matter for Kentucky. The Bat Cats are watching out for bid stealers.

That was avoided in C-USA where Jacksonville State will play the winner of Missouri State/Liberty on Sunday. All three of those teams are expected to receive bids. It was not avoided in the Big West where UC Santa Barbara was eliminated. The Gauchos are expected to receive an at-large bid. That means the winner of UC San Diego/Cal Poly will receive the automatic bid. The Citadel’s run in the SoCon Tournament may have given that league a pair of bids depending on what happens with Mercer. East Carolina could move from last four in to automatic bid with a win over UTSA in the American Championship today. A lot will be determined on Sunday.

Kentucky must continue to play the waiting game.

D1 Baseball had Kentucky as bid No. 62 on Saturday ahead of NC State and Pittsburgh. Mercer, Texas State, Troy, and Kent State were on the outside looking in. Baseball America had UK as bid No. 63 on Sunday ahead of Pittsburgh. East Carolina, Troy, Michigan, and NC State were the first four teams out.

ECU could lock up a bid today. Kentucky seems to clearly have a better resume than NC State. Pittsburgh entering the chat is more interesting due to their 10-12 Quad 1 record and undefeated mark in Quad 4. Meanwhile, how the committee handles Mercer on Monday could determine UK’s fate. The Bears (44-15) have won a lot of baseball games with just two Quad 3/Quad 4 losses but are just 1-4 in Quad 1 without a winning record in Quad 2 (9-9). With a sub-100 strength of schedule, there are plenty of holes in the resume. In a head-to-head battle with UK, does the committee weight regular season dominance of quality wins more? We could find out on Monday.

Kentucky appears to be right on the cut line on Selection Show Eve.

John Pelphrey reflects on his time with The Unforgettables

John Pelphrey was part of a Kentucky men’s basketball team that will live on forever. Over 30 years later, the former Wildcat still has clear memories of what it took for The Unforgettables to reach the Elite 8 in the 1991-92 season.

Pelphrey was recently the spotlight of UK Sports Network’s latest episode of its Blue Bloods series, this one titled “Three decades after The Unforgettables, John Pelphrey hasn’t lost his fire”. In an eight-minute interview, the Paintsville native reminisced about his playing career at Kentucky.

John Pelphrey gets emotional remembering senior day with his father and has a message for any kid who shares his dream of playing for @KentuckyMBB. pic.twitter.com/KVUqt7ykdQ — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) May 22, 2026

You can watch the full video by clicking the link here.

We’re getting close to a New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals

The conference finals are rolling on in the NBA. There’s a chance they could get done quickly before the NBA Finals begin on June 3. The New York Knicks took a commanding series lead in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.

New York has now won 10 consecutive playoff games after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and going up 3-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after falling behind in the opening round series versus the Atlanta Hawks. They are a win away from reaching the Finals for the first time since 1999. Who will they face? We could get a clearer picture on Sunday.

Oklahoma City owns a 2-1 series lead over San Antonio after winning Game 3 on the road. Game 4 will take place on Sunday night. NBC will be on the call at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder will either put this series on cruise control or the Spurs respond to create a long series in the Western Conference.