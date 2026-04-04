KSR Today: Kentucky Football Scrimmages on Final Four Saturday

The final weekend of the college basketball season has arrived. The Final Four marks the end of the cold, blistery winter months, giving us one heavy dose of college basketball before we turn the page to spring. The Masters is on the horizon, followed by the Kentucky Spring Football Game and the Kentucky Derby. Hope springs eternal, but first, let’s dive into these games.

Many people are saying that Arizona-Michigan is the de facto National Championship. Did you see what happened the last time UConn played? Dan Hurley is hard to kill. The head coach improved to 20-4 ATS in the NCAA Tournament, and he’s a 1.5-point underdog on BetMGM against Illinois, who is arguably the hottest team in college basketball. An exciting evening of hoops awaits.

Tip Time (ET) Matchup TV Spread 6:09 PM (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn TBS / truTV / HBO Max Illinois -1.5 8:49 PM (1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona TBS / truTV / HBO Max Michigan -1.5

Women’s Unders are en Fuego

Before I get to the big Kentucky basketball news from Friday, a quick note on the Women’s Final Four. Sadly, it was defined by a fight between coaches. Geno and Dawn Staley got into a shouting match in the postgame handshake over the pregame handshake. I don’t believe that reasoning, particularly after Geno ripped the officials in the middle of the game.

The offense has not been good in this NCAA Tournament. Auriemma blamed the over-inflated basketballs ahead of last week’s Elite Eight. Last night, his team lost by 14 in a game that had 110 total points. Texas kept it a little closer, making it a 3-point deficit in the final minute of a game that only featured 95 points. Texas All-American Madison Booker made her first shot, then missed her next 17.

Dating back to the Sweet 16, there have been eight straight unders in the women’s basketball tournament. They haven’t even been close, going under the total by an average of 17 points. Gross.

Two Kentucky Wildcats go Portaling

It took a little longer than some may have expected, but the transfer portal dominoes finally started falling on Friday evening. Jasper Johnson and Brandon Garrison announced they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Tuesday.

Garrison was asked to step into a bigger role ahead of his second season in Lexington, but it didn’t take long for freshman Malachi Moreno to emerge as the starting center. The highs of BG time were immaculate, but they were too few and far between for an exceptional athlete who couldn’t quite put it together.

As for Johnson, nothing went the way the Kentucky native wanted during his only season at Kentucky. Folks hoped he could emerge from the bench as a consistent three-point shooter. Once injuries hit the backcourt, he was asked to do more, and it was asking too much. He scored in double figures five times. Now the Kentucky legacy is looking for a new college basketball home.

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Kentucky Basketball Doc Premieres

We already know of three departures: Garrison, Johnson, and Jaland Lowe. That’s just the beginning. As Mark Pope prepares to flip the roster this offseason, look back on what happened during the disappointing year. Cameras were embedded for the entire season to produce “Kentucky Basketball CONFIDENTIAL.” It airs today at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

INCOMING: Spring Scrimmage

While the basketball team works out its next roster, the Kentucky football team is testing its new players. For the first time this spring, the Wildcats are scrimmaging at Kroger Field. The only way to get better at football is to play football. After eight spring practices, Will Stein is putting his players in a game-like setting to evaluate their performance. The head coach will break it all down, along with a few players, later this morning. If mum’s the word, check out KSR+ later today to see what intel we’ve gathered from the exhibition.

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Kentucky Baseball Falls to Missouri

The Bats were cold for the Cats on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky mustered only six hits and stranded 13 runners in a 5-4 loss to Missouri, dropping a third-straight game in league play. The Bat Cats couldn’t help their ace, Jaxon Jelkin, who struck out 10 in seven innings and allowed only three earned runs. Sophomore right-hander Nate Harris will be on the bump for a 1 p.m. first pitch at KPP.

Kentucky Gymnastics Season Ends at HMC

The Kentucky Gymnastics team hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010, but they didn’t have enough magic to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky finished fourth with a score of 196.175 after counting a fall on the balance beam. No. 1 Oklahoma led the way with a 197.875, and Ohio State secured second place with a 196.550, advancing to Sunday’s Regional Final.

If you want to see some of the nation’s top gymnasts, two of the final four — Oklahoma, Ohio State, Missouri, and Arkansas — will compete for a spot in the NCAA Championships on Sunday. The action begins at 5 p.m. ET at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Three Significant Kentucky Derby Preps

The first weekend of April is the final stage for many Kentucky Derby hopefuls. Keeneland’s Saturday card features five stakes races, highlighted by the Blue Grass Stakes. Further Ado is the favorite for the race that will air on NBC Sports and Peacock at 5:48 p.m. ET. The final prep in the New York circuit is the Wood Memorial, with a 13-horse field breaking the starting gate at 6:34 p.m. ET. The action wraps up on the West Coast with the Santa Anita Derby at 7:46 p.m. ET.