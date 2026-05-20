KSR Today: Kentucky Offseason Gets Weird

Good morning, friends. How are you? Good? Can’t say the same. To my friends in Kentucky and all around the world, I’m ready to get weird. Maybe it’s the medicine talking right now that has my brain in a strange place, but I think the synapses are firing fast enough to understand that we are in the middle of wild and weird times.

Let me explain with a string of things that crossed the internet wire on Tuesday.

Malachi Moreno Tweeted

It was everything Kentucky fans needed to see to get on high alert a week before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.

👀👀 — Malachi Moreno (@malachimoreno24) May 19, 2026

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!?!?

Nobody knows. What we do know is that he had his pro day with GSL Sports Group in Los Angeles. That combination is enough to put Kentucky fans on high alert. On KSR+, Jack Pilgrim shared a lay of the land in his decision-making process ahead of the critical workout.

A Cat + Kentucky Derby Winner

Franck Kepnang arrived in Lexington on Sunday. He’s getting acquainted with his new Kentucky home. That means dinner, a photoshoot, and some time with Golden Tempo. There’s no quicker way to earning your Kentucky citizenship than by hanging out with the Kentucky Derby winner.

Franck Kepnang 🤝 Golden Tempo pic.twitter.com/b0XvmzcuKm — KSR (@KSRonX) May 20, 2026

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Will Wade Does Not Care

Will Wade was fired by LSU for having no regard at all for rules. In his return to Baton Rouge, he’s somehow upping the stakes even further by assembling a college basketball team of professionals.

RJ Luis Jr. was the Big East Player of the Year for St. John’s two years ago. He signed two NBA contracts last season, and now he’s going back to LSU. How? Wade also added Saliou Niang, the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to his roster. Oh, and there’s 25-year-old Yam Madar, who was drafted by the Celtics in 2020, and is reportedly getting $5 million to play for the Bayou Bengals next year. Will Wade is clearly out of damns to give. He’s testing the limits of the new lawless NCAA.

Kentucky Baseball Falls in Hoover

As has been the case many times in the past, the Bat Cats weren’t long for the SEC Tournament. Kentucky ripped a couple of early home runs to give ace Jaxon Jelkin some much-needed cushion, then things fell apart in the sixth inning. There were two outs on the scoreboard when Vanderbilt hit four straight singles. A throwing error allowed the go-ahead run as Vandy pulled away with an 8-5 win.

A victory in Hoover would’ve gone a long way to ensure that Kentucky’s name is called on Selection Monday. Now, it’s time to sweat.

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Another 4-Star Kentucky Commitment

For the sixth straight week, Kentucky has secured a commitment from a four-star recruit. Miles Brown became the latest when the Martin, TN native spurned his home state school to be a Wildcat. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 30 cornerback and No. 233 talent overall, Brown is an outstanding athlete who does just about everything at the high school level. He’s fired up to be a difference-maker at Kentucky.

“The main reasons I chose Kentucky were because of the relationships we have built and also the way they go about things as a team,” Brown told Rivals.

“Coach Stein was important too. I like how real he is. The program is trending in the right direction. They are building something special, and I’m ready to be a part of it.”

Before he secured another commitment, Will Stein turned on the radio and heard Peter Burns on KSR. The SEC Network host shared stories about his time playing pickleball with the new Kentucky head football coach and his wife. Stein felt inspired to give Burns a call. He left a message to inspire Peter to attack the pickleball courts with a “growth mindset.”

Will Stein left @PeterBurnsESPN a SPECIAL voicemail on @KSRTHESHOW today… 👀🔥



Plenty of motivation in this one. 😭 pic.twitter.com/QgB4jTioP4 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) May 19, 2026

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RIP Google

The people who created the internet’s most valuable tool are changing it. Now, instead of simply using a screwdriver from your toolbox, you’re going to have to have a conversation with the screwdriver about which way it should turn.

On Tuesday, Google announced the addition of a new “intelligent search box,” something the company says is its biggest change since it rolled out the search feature 25 years ago. “Instead of returning a simple list of links, Google Search will drop users into AI-powered interactive experiences at times,” writes TechCrunch. Who asked for this? Nobody. Thanks, Google.

End of an Era

After 177 years, Schlitz is being taken off shelves. The Milwaukee-based beer was first brewed in 1849. Pabst purchased Schlitz in 1999, long after its peak as America’s largest brewer. One final batch will be made on May 23 to send off the beer with a bang.