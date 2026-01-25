KSR Today: Kentucky's winning streak continues as SEC race opens up
As things stand through seven SEC contests with 11 more to go in the regular season, Kentucky is on pace to earn a double bye in Nashville -- wild,...Read Full Story
When Teonni Key went down with a dislocated right elbow against Missouri on Jan. 4, it was immediately clear that she would be out for multiple weeks...Read Full Story
Kentucky's offensive performance against Ole Miss was far from pretty, but there won't be many complaints about the Wildcats' efforts on the...Read Full Story
You never know when they're coming, but Jasper Johnson's red-hot scoring runs always come at the most convenient times for Kentucky and bring the...Read Full Story
We've talked and written about Rick Pitino more positively over the last two years than I ever thought was possible sitting where we all sat in 2017...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
Points were hard to come by for Kentucky in the first half against Ole Miss. But freshman guard Jasper Johnson went on a run midway through the half...Read Full Story
Travis Perry's Kentucky homecoming did not go his way. When the former Wildcat played the game out in his head in the days leading up to it, he...Read Full Story
