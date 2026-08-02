KSR Today: Kentucky opens preseason camp with UK Football Media Day

We officially turn the page to football today. Kentucky opens preseason camp with Media Day at Kroger Field, where coaches and players will meet with reporters for the first time since spring practice and officially kick off the 2026 season.

Who's ready for football time in the Bluegrass?

Will Stein's first Media Day press conference

Leading off the morning will be Will Stein in his first Media Day press conference. Stein made noise at SEC Media Days a couple of weeks ago. Will he keep that same energy and confidence today at Kroger Field? We have no reason to believe that he won't.

Also, expect questions and answers about his current team as the Wildcats begin preseason training camp, as well as his thoughts on the NCAA's 5-for-5 ruling and other big-picture college football topics. As always, KSR will have a replay of the conversation and a full breakdown of his comments from the morning media session.

Joe Sloan and Jay Bateman also to speak

Once Stein is done at the podium, we'll hear from his coordinators for the first time since spring ball. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan will go first, followed by defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, as Stein's two top assistant coaches update their sides of the ball going into camp.

KSR broadcasts from Media Day

Today's KSR will be live from Media Day from 10 a.m. to noon. We're scheduled to have Stein on the air after his press conference, as well as new quarterback Kenny Minchey and more players to be named later. Be sure to tune in via WLAP.com for a football edition of the show as we make our annual trip to Kroger Field for two live hours from camp.

11 Personnel will recap the day in the afternoon

The all-day content will continue with a live 11 Personnel podcast from Kroger Field in the afternoon. Nick Roush and Adam Luckett will review their Media Day experience in a new episode, live on KSR's YouTube channel. It's where you will find all of the day's interviews, too.

KSBoard and KSR+ will be rolling

If you want to keep up with all of the content and discuss it amongst friends, head over to KSBoard for live updates and comments from Kroger Field. Chime in with fellow subscribers or sit back and read contributions from the scene. Either way, get in there. Subscribe here.

The TBT dream died on Sunday

Before we lock into Kentucky Football for the day, we must close the book on TBT and La Familia's loss in yesterday's championship game. Historic Memorial Coliseum was rocking for the Kentucky alums and the $2 million prize on the line; however, Davis Steel was the better team from start to finish and claimed TBT's 2026 title and grand prize in Lexington.

After running through teams from Louisville, Syracuse, and Kansas, it was the nearby steel mill that ended La Familia's run. Free throws were a big difference-maker, as La Familia went 18-of-32 from the line and Davis Steel missed only one of 16 tries.

Archie Goodwin led La Familia with 19 points and five rebounds on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, while Willie Cauley-Stein put up a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in what could've been his last-ever game.

Bowling Green native and 2017 KHSAA Sweet Sixteen MVP Terry Taylor was the top scorer with 24 points for Davis Steel.

More from KSR's afternoon at HMC to witness the loss:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QlGf23GFVY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-64hMLgEC4

With TBT in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn to football for the day and the weeks ahead. Go Cats.