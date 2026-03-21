KSR Today: Kentucky Survives and Advances in the NCAA Tournament

Cardiologists around the Commonwealth of Kentucky do not have to worry about job security. Hearts were palpitating, and blood pressure was sky-high as Big Blue Nation endured the ups and downs of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s nothing a baby aspirin and a buzzer-beater from Otega Oweh can’t fix.

A game that featured a dozen ties and 20 lead changes, neither Kentucky nor Santa Clara could completely take command of the game. Both teams started slowly from behind the 3-point line. Once they started cooking in the second half, the game took a trip to Crazy Town.

The back-and-forth affair felt like it was all in Santa Clara’s favor down the homestretch. After Oweh hit a layup with 4:48 to go, Kentucky did not make another field goal until there were less than 10 seconds on the clock. That tipped off the most frenetic sequence of the NCAA Tournament.

Oweh spins, scores. Graves responds with a triple. Oweh banks in an equalizer. Onions. Double order.

You’ll want to see it from this angle too.

Kentucky used momentum from Oweh’s big shot to deliver a kill-shot to Santa Clara, going on an 8-0 run to pull away for an 89-84 win. Oweh scored a career-high 35 points, making him the highest-scoring two-year player in Kentucky basketball history. He also chipped in eight rebounds and seven assists, giving him a stat line that we haven’t seen in the NCAA Tournament since Larry Bird was suiting up for the Indiana State Sycamores in 1979.

Santa Clara was Big Mad

If things went Santa Clara’s way, Oweh would never have even gotten a game-tying shot attempt. They could have fouled with a three-point lead. They also could’ve called a timeout to set up their defense. Herb Sendek was trying to, but did not get the officials’ attention.

“Yeah. Well, I unequivocally called timeout,” Sendek said after the loss. “But they didn’t grant it. I mean, I think the video evidence is clear. And anybody is able to pull it up.”

You know who else can pull up? Otega Oweh.

A Moment for Brandon Garrison

Overtime was BG Time. The Kentucky center blocked not one, but TWO three-point attempts in the extra period, turning one into a run-out dunk that helped the Cats pull away from the Broncos. His game was not flawless, but Kentucky needed a role player to step up, and Brandon Garrison delivered with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots.

“Coach Pope said it: When he’s playing good when he’s locked in has a high motor, he takes our team to a different level,” Oweh said after the win. “And I tell BG every game just go out there and have the highest motor. Go block shots. He has six blocks. That’s crazy. His game changes when he’s locked in that mode and he really takes our team to a different level.”

More from the Kentucky Win over Santa Clara

Otega Oweh Delivers March Madness Moment Kentucky Fans Desperately Needed

“We’re not done yet.” Kentucky rallies around Oweh’s big shot

Postgame Presser with Pope, BG, Mo D, and Oweh

Otega Oweh Broke the Internet

“That’s a bucket.” Otega Oweh knew.

Teammates React to Oweh’s Shot: “It was Destiny”

Go Inside the Kentucky Locker Room after the NCAA Tournament Win

Mo D steps up: “I didn’t want the season to end”

Highlights from the Kentucky NCAA Tournament Win

What Santa Clara said after the loss

Listen to a Celebratory KSR Postgame Show

History for Oweh

Recapping a Dramatic NCAA Tournament Victory

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

What’s Next for the Cats in the NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats survived and will advance to play Iowa State in the Round of 32. The Cyclones rolled Tennessee State in a 34-point victory, but they didn’t escape unscathed. All-American forward Joshua Jefferson suffered a serious ankle injury three minutes into the game. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger shared that X-rays were negative, but the sprain could send Jefferson to the sideline on Sunday.

While Jefferson’s status remains up in the air, Kentucky is a 4.5-point underdog against Iowa State on BetMGM. The Wildcats will be in the Sunday standalone window with a 2:45 PM ET tip-off on CBS. We’ll hear from both teams after practice this afternoon between 3-4 PM ET.

Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year and get 50% off an annual subscription!

Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Schedule

(1) Michigan (-12.5) vs. (9) Saint Louis | 12:10 p.m. | CBS

(3) Michigan State (-4.5) vs. (6) Louisville | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(1) Duke (-11.5) vs. (9) TCU | 5:15 p.m. | CBS

(2) Houston (-10.5) vs. (10) Texas A&M | 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(3) Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. (11) Texas | 7:10 p.m. | TBS

(3) Illinois (-10.5) vs. (11) VCU | 7:50 p.m. | CBS

(4) Nebraska (+1.5) vs. (5) Vanderbilt | 8:45 p.m. | TNT

(4) Arkansas (-11.5) vs. (12) High Point | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

Kentucky WBB Opens NCAA Tournament Play

While Mark Pope’s squad stole headlines, Kenny Brooks’ Cats were preparing to make their NCAA Tournament debut. Kentucky will begin its march to the Final Four against a team Brooks knows well, James Madison. Brooks played for the Dukes from 1988-91. He must have his fifth-seeded Wildcat ready to roll against his alma mater in Morgantown this afternoon. Kentucky is a 15.5-point favorite over JMU. Tip-off is set for 2:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Kentucky will Crown a New State Champion

The Sweet 16 has been trimmed to only four. Top-ranked St. X withstood a furious rally from North Laurel to escape with a 2-point win in the quarterfinals. They will not face the defending state champs after Great Crossing was knocked off by Taylor County. The other Louisville team, Butler, used a 20-6 run in the third quarter to get within arm’s reach, but it wasn’t enough to take down North Oldham. Marshall County also applied a ton of fourth quarter pressure, but George Rogers Clark did enough to survive and advance. Rupp Arena will host three games on Saturday before a victor is crowned as the 2026 Kentucky State Champion.

11:00 am | St. X vs. Grayson County

1:30 pm | North Oldham vs. George Rogers Clark

7:30 pm | Championship Game

Bat Cats go for a Series Win

Kentucky held serve in the second game of a three-game stand in Oxford, thanks to an incredible pitching performance from the Wildcats’ ace. Jaxon Jelkin only allowed four hits and one run in seven innings, paving the way for a 3-1 Kentucky win. An Ole Miss error and a triple from Owen Jenkins gave the Bat Cats enough offensive firepower to even the series. Kentucky is seeking an SEC road series win this afternoon at 2:30 PM ET on SECN+.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.