KSR Today: A Kentucky takeover in Las Vegas

Good morning, folks! The Kentucky men’s basketball team is currently in Las Vegas, but head coach Mark Pope made sure to sneak in an interview with KSR before heading out West. We’re talking about that and more to get our Thursday rolling.

The team arrived in Vegas sometime yesterday and wasted no time checking out the scenes. They kicked off the trip by attending a Kenny Chesney concert last night at The Sphere. Assistant coach Mark Fox posted a picture to his Instagram Story of a Kentucky license plate (with a Jefferson County tag — not Fayette) that was plastered on the big screen at the concert.

As someone who’s never been to The Sphere before, it sure does look like a fun time. What do we think Ousmane N’Diaye‘s favorite Kenny Chesney song is?

Ousmane N’Diaye is currently experiencing Kenny Chesney at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/xXMvEOPSVl — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 9, 2026

Before hopping on a plane to meet with his team, Pope gave us a taste of what the trip experience will look like. It’ll be an opportunity to get in some extra on-court work and check out the NBA Summer League vibes. Just some good, clean team-bonding on the road.

“We’re gonna have early-morning practices, we’re gonna get after it really, really hard at a great facility, a great venue,” Pope told KSR. “We’re going to connect with all of our guys. One of the great things about Summer League is not just all of our guys playing in Summer League, but all the NBA vets come back.”

Pope spent about 30 minutes talking with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin during the show yesterday. If you missed any of it, don’t fret — we’ve got you covered. Check out all of our written content below, or dive into the full interview to hear everything Pope had to say.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Coaches can hit the recruiting trail again

Well, would you look at this timing? It just so happens that while Kentucky is in Las Vegas for a quick summer break, the July live evaluation period also gets rolling. And where is the Nike EYBL circuit stopping this week? Las Vegas, of course! Some of the best high school recruits in the country will take the floor for EYBL Session 4 throughout the weekend, including plenty of top Kentucky targets.

If you’re interested in watching, you can check out the EYBL schedule here and watch all games live here. Some of the more high-profile matchups will be broadcast on the NBA’s YouTube page and its app. Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton (Nightrydas) will be one of the many names to monitor. Others include CJ Rosser (Team United), Marcus Spears Jr. (Drive Nation), Beckham Black (AB Elite), Cayden Daughtry (Florida Rebels), DeMarcus Henry (Vegas Elite), Lewis Uvwo (Nightrydas), Chase Lumpkin (Jet Academy), and plenty more.

While current Kentucky players will use this week in Vegas to reset, the Kentucky coaches will be sneaking off to watch some future (hopefully) Wildcats.

NBA Summer League begins in Sin City

After quick pit stops in California and Salt Lake City, the NBA Summer League also heads to Las Vegas for the final event. Beginning today and running until July 19, all 30 NBA teams will compete in Vegas for an offseason championship. By our count, 17 former Wildcats were named to rosters, although Jayden Quaintance (knee) isn’t likely to play for the Spurs. Otega Oweh‘s status with the Thunder is also up in the air after he was spotted in a walking boot earlier this week.

For a full schedule of what’s on the docket in Sin City over the next 11 days, click here. Below are the 17 UK alums named to rosters.

Mac Jones talks about his flip to Alabama

Remember when Mac Jones committed to Kentucky? He had the potential to be a program-changing quarterback for the Mark Stoops era. Then his stock soared, and Alabama swooped in. Jones went on to earn a third-place Heisman Trophy finish, a pair of national championships, and a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But what exactly happened with UK? Jones told his (slightly exaggerated) version of the story on FanDuel’s Bussin’ With The Boys. It’s a fun listen all these years later, even if we still wonder what would have happened had Jones stuck with the Wildcats.

Mac Jones’ mom basically told Kentucky’s coaching staff, “Stop being a b*tch and offer him.” They did… then Mac decommitted and went to Bama 💀 pic.twitter.com/HIhzHfnEDU — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 8, 2026

KSR Happy Hour is LIVE at 4!

Clear your afternoon schedule and make sure you have some Country Boy on hand — it’s Happy Hour time once again. As we do every Thursday, the KSR crew will go live on our YouTube channel around 4:00 p.m. ET to talk about the latest happenings within UK Athletics, along with whatever else we feel like rambling on about. Come join us as we wind down the work day.

Now let’s have a great Thursday, shall we?