KSR Today: Welcome to Talking SZN

One could argue that the Fourth of July holiday is the peak of summer. The second of a trio of holidays from May-September has come and gone. The final one will be here before we know it. That one will be celebrated with football.

Labor Day weekend means the start of college football season. With America’s 250th birthday celebration now behind us, that can mean really only one thing. It’s officially talking season.

The Kentucky football program is using some time off before the final push for the season officially begins this month. Around the corner will be SEC Media Days in Tampa, a Kentucky media day, and then fall camp where we will hear from new Kentucky head coach Will Stein as the season draws closer. In between those speaking engagements, KSR and the rest of the college football internet will be pumping out preseason content and talking about the upcoming 2026 campaign. Position previews, position battles, season predictions, win total best bets, and playoff predictions will all be arriving. That makes it smell like football.

There is some more time to spend in the college football waiting room but moving past the Fourth of July means that the college football season is almost here. We know that because we have officially entered talking season. It’s time to talk some ball.

We’ve got some more football content on the way to close out this holiday weekend. But first, let’s set the table for another beautiful Sunday in the Bluegrass.

Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI

Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa — who was recently announced as a new addition for La Familia in The Basketball Tournament — has been arrested by the FBI, KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reported on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Estonia’s arrest was in connection to a multimillion dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time at West Virginia as a Mountaineer in 2023-24. Kriisa is being extradited back to West Virginia with a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Kriisa’s only year in Lexington is remembered mostly for playing in just nine games after a broken foot in December ultimately ended the backup point guard’s season. The international player averaged 5.8 points in 19 games for Cincinnati last year. Kriisa posted career-high numbers in points (11.0), three-point percentage (42.4%), and minutes (33.4) in his only season at West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 9-23 record under interim head coach Josh Eilert after Bob Huggins was dismissed following a homophobic slur during a radio hit in Cincinnati and drunk driving arrest during that offseason.

Kerr Kriisa arrested

Kentucky is building a top-20 recruiting class

There used to be recruiting fireworks on the Fourth of July. That is not really the case anymore.

This summer holiday was once the the biggest commitment day on the college football recruiting calendar. It is no longer the spectacle it was in the past since schools have started to push for announcements faster in the rev-share contract era with many decisions being made before other official visits can be made. Kentucky is no different.

The Cats did not land a commitment this weekend largely due to most of their recruiting working getting done from April-June. That has put Will Stein‘s program in a very good spot.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 21 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.41) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. Wake Forest (31), Minnesota (29), Kansas State (27), Boston College (27), Oklahoma (26), Virginia Tech (26), and Georgia Tech (26) are the only power conference programs with more.

Kentucky has a legitimate shot at signing a top-20 class this cycle.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Mark Pope spent the holiday doing some overseas recruiting

While you were enjoying your Saturday by perhaps getting the food prepped for your cookout after watching Joey Chestnut do his thing again on Coney Island, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was busy getting to work in Istanbul.

Mark and Lee Anne Pope are in Istanbul for the FIBA U17 World Cup — courtside for USA vs. Australia pic.twitter.com/TBoVhM4DBS — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 4, 2026

Kentucky’s head coach was at a different World Cup as he watched USA-Australia on Saturday. Team USA cruised to a 114-65 victory. Recruiting never stops. Neither does the soccer World Cup.

There are two Round of 16 games scheduled for Sunday with Brazil-Norway facing off at noon ET and Mexico-England highlighted the day in a highly-anticipated match. USA will return to action against Belgium on Monday.