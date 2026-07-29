KSR Today: Kentucky vs. Kansas Alumni for a Shot at the TBT Title

You know why the TBT is great? Because we are in the final days of July, counting down the days until it’s Football Time in the Bluegrass, and we can still enjoy some National Championship nostalgia.

A 2012 National Title rematch is happening at Historic Memorial Coliseum when La Familia hosts JHX Hoops in the Alumni Championship of the 2026 TBT bracket. Even though neither roster features a player from John Calipari’s championship win over Bill Self, the Jayhawks did recruit a few noteworthy names to make a run at the $2 Million grand prize.

A little more than 20 years ago, Mario Chalmers was playing in the Derby City Classic high school all-star game. After a National Championship and a couple of NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, the 40-year-old is suiting up in the TBT. Carlton Bragg and Billy Preston were big-time recruits we followed closely on KSR, who failed to produce any significant pop once they got to Lawrence.

Those old heads probably won’t muster much in this matchup. Zeke Mayo, who played for KU in 2025, and 2017 National Player of the Year Frank Mason III will do the heavy lifting. Mayo had 25 points on Monday night when Mason hit his third-straight Elam Ender.

The Kansas team was up late in Wichita, facing an in-state foe, resulting in multiple fights. How much gas will they have in the tank? La Familia has an extra day’s rest, and it could be just what they need to put the Kentucky alumni in the TBT finals for the first time. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. It’s a White Out at Historic Memorial Coliseum, or you can watch from home on FS1.

Kahlil Whitney Talks TBT

The Dragon joined Kentucky Sports Radio after his tip-dunk secured a win for La Familia on Sunday. He shared a scouting report for this year’s team and his gratitude for this experience back in Lexington.

“Coming back has helped me tremendously,” he told KSR. “It’s wonderful. I tell people this all the time, you know, being embraced and being supported by the group of great fans here, it’s amazing.”

The TBT is a nice in-between to get us to Kentucky football season. The talking season was abruptly disrupted by the surprising news that Pat Biondo is stepping down as the general manager of the football program.

“This is a personal move and I hope everyone will respect the private nature of such a tough decision,” Biondo said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work for a great university, wonderful football program and on behalf of such passionate fans. I especially want to thank Coach Stein for the opportunity to work with and learn from him.”

Even though he never conducted a public interview, he was visible as Will Stein’s right-hand man. The two worked together at Oregon, and Biondo was on the flight with Stein to Kentucky for his introductory press conference. When Stein brought recruits to Rupp Arena, he was sitting next to Biondo. Just last week, Stein explained on the SEC Network why Biondo and assistant GM Pete Nochta are listed ahead of his assistants on the official roster.

It’s a big, surprising move, albeit at a time when the general manager is not busy building a roster. What’s next for the Wildcats? We’ll discuss that this afternoon at 3 p.m. on the KSR YouTube Channel in a new edition of 11 Personnel.

An International Assistant for Pope?

The Kentucky head coach still has a vacancy on his coaching staff. How will he fill it? Mark Pope shared with Alan Cutler that an international option is still on the table. “It’s something we’re really considering.”

Pope is keeping his head on a swivel. Will Wade took some bold swings on international players. If they can ultimately play in the NCAA, it will impact how Pope decides to fill the position. Jack Pilgrim laid it all out on KSR+ and discussed much more in a new edition of Sources Say.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

I-65 is Back

It’s a bad day to be the Louisville Can Opener. The summer I-65 closure through the city of Louisville has reached its conclusion, two days ahead of schedule. Drivers can once again stroll along this main artery through the city, but with only two lanes open in either direction and a 40 mph speed limit.

A Kentucky Web Gem

Did you know baseball is still being played? People forget that, especially when the local teams aren’t doing so hot. Meanwhile, a former Kentucky Wildcat is finding his footing out in Arizona. After helping the Wildcats reach the College World Series in 2024, Ryan Waldschmidt climbed the minor league ladder to make his debut with the Diamondbacks in May. He’s been doing alright for himself, batting .276 with a dozen doubles, a home run, and THIS:

Happy National Chicken Wing Day!

Whether it’s drums or flats, spicy buffalo or a dry rub with ranch or bleu cheese, celebrate by feasting (and don’t forget to look up deals before you order).

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.