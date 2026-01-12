KSR Today: Kentucky WBB's big win, Q&A with Mark Pope, and Will Stein's portal haul

Hello, KentuckySportsRadio.com readers. Long time no talk. I am back from a week away in Florida. A “babymoon,” they call it these days. It was nice to unplug and enjoy some sunshine, though I couldn’t stay away from the Missouri and Mississippi State games while trying not to get too far behind on the portal movements. My colleagues here made it easy to catch up on everything I need to know.

Today, it’s back to the daily KSR grind for me, including a return to the radio show at 10 a.m. Tune in, if you will. But first, a new round of the Monday morning notes, written by someone still catching up on a lot, too. A late-night recording of “NFL Cover Zero” was a welcoming return to work, only a few hours ago. That episode will be live on the podcast feed soon. Until then, a list of other things ahead, mixed with some of the top headlines from the weekend. It’s good to see you again.

Road swing ahead for Kentucky Basketball.

After splitting a pair of home SEC games, Kentucky Basketball goes on the road this week, playing at LSU on Wednesday before a rivalry game against Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. The Wildcats are ranked No. 34 in the NET Rankings entering the two-game swing and could be underdogs in both games. KenPom predicts a one-point loss in Baton Rouge, but did KenPom watch the second half of the Mississippi State win?

Mark Pope previews the Baton Rouge trip.

Mark Pope has two speaking engagements today. First, he will take questions from the media in a private Q&A on campus. KSR will have a replay of that conversation once it concludes.

Then, his coach’s call-in show later this evening, which hasn’t been a call-in show in quite a while. Still, Pope will speak to UK Sports Network listeners tonight about the LSU game and more. Hosted by Tom Leach, the coach’s show has also leaned on several guests this year. You can hear it from 6-7 p.m.

Kentucky WBB picked up another top-five SEC win.

Over on the women’s side, Kenny Brooks‘ Wildcats picked up another huge SEC win on Sunday, beating No. 5 Oklahoma in Historic Memorial Coliseum. Ranked No. 6, Kentucky WBB defended home court in a battle of two of the league’s best, led by, guess who? Clara Strack. Strack notched her ninth double-double of the season and the 25th of her career, scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds in Kentucky’s 63-57 win.

Kentucky Wildcats Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners at Historic Memorial Coliseum on January 11, 2026. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

A close game late, Jordan Obi scored four straight points to break a 57-57 tie and give Kentucky a four-point lead with under four minutes left. Oklahoma did not score again, part of a 5-for-17 fourth quarter, which included 1-of-7 shooting from three.

Now 3-1 in the SEC, Kentucky returns to HMC to host Florida on Thursday.

New Top 25 polls incoming today.

On the men’s side, Kentucky will be unranked for a sixth straight week when the Top 25s are updated, per Monday tradition. It’s an ugly streak for a preseason top-10 team with national championship aspirations, but the struggles are not new.

The women’s team should, at worst, jump Oklahoma for fifth in the AP. Looking back on its preseason spot, Kentucky barely snuck into the Top 25, tying with Richmond for No. 24.

Transfer portal madness continues.

College football’s transfer portal is open through Friday, but Kentucky has already secured 25 commitments through the first week of legalized roster turnover. Sunday’s haul was a big one, led by one of the top running backs in the country joining the Wildcats from Texas, part of a six-commitment Sunday:

CJ Baxter (RB, Texas) headlined Sunday’s additions. Baxter visited Indiana, then decided that Lexington was better for his future, which has two years of eligibility. Injuries kept him away for the last two seasons after an explosive freshman year in the Longhorns’ backfield in Austin.

(RB, Texas) headlined Sunday’s additions. Baxter visited Indiana, then decided that Lexington was better for his future, which has two years of eligibility. Injuries kept him away for the last two seasons after an explosive freshman year in the Longhorns’ backfield in Austin. How about another QB for the QB room? JacQai Long (QB, Marshall) joined the fold, bringing UK’s count to four scholarship quarterbacks. Long will be a redshirt sophomore.

(QB, Marshall) joined the fold, bringing UK’s count to four scholarship quarterbacks. Long will be a redshirt sophomore. Mark Robinson (OT, UTEP) was a full-time starter and All-Conference USA honorable mention on UTEP’s offensive line. On Sunday, he announced his move to Lexington, where he’ll have two years to play offensive tackle at Kentucky.

(OT, UTEP) was a full-time starter and All-Conference USA honorable mention on UTEP’s offensive line. On Sunday, he announced his move to Lexington, where he’ll have two years to play offensive tackle at Kentucky. Kentucky has openings at wide receiver, and former Arkansas Razorback Ja’Kayden Ferguson (WR, Arkansas) announced on Sunday that he will fill one of them. Ferguson was a former UK commit out of high school in Houston before flipping to the Hogs. He appeared in six games on limited snaps in Fayetteville last season.

(WR, Arkansas) announced on Sunday that he will fill one of them. Ferguson was a former UK commit out of high school in Houston before flipping to the Hogs. He appeared in six games on limited snaps in Fayetteville last season. Corner is another need. Mark Manfred III (CB, Missouri) will help. The former Missouri Tiger committed to Kentucky on Sunday. Manfred III redshirted in CoMo, so he still has four years of college football to play. He’s UK’s sixth defensive back addition.

(CB, Missouri) will help. The former Missouri Tiger committed to Kentucky on Sunday. Manfred III redshirted in CoMo, so he still has four years of college football to play. He’s UK’s sixth defensive back addition. Sunday’s run of commitments began with a long snapper, Spencer Radnoti (LS, Georgia State). Radnoti picked Kentucky over Michigan.

Watch for more to come on Monday as Stein & Co. dial in on more targets.

Will Stein checks in.

Short on sleep, Will Stein checked in from the football facility with a short selfie video for the fan base. “You’re the best fan base in the country,” Stein says in the clip. “We’re grinding. We’re working, we’re not done working, either. Gotta continue to bring in the best players in the country to play in Kroger Field in front of you.”

Stein and his new commitments have Big Blue Nation thrilled about the hire and eager for next fall and the future of Kentucky Football.

Over on KSR’s YouTube, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett spent Sunday evening going over Stein’s new roster additions. Watch the new “Signing The Studs” episode of “11 Personnel” below.

One more NFL Wild Card game

Tonight, the Steelers and Texans will play out the final game of Wild Card Weekend, with a spot against the Patriots on the line in the Divisional Round. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Houston is laying a field goal as the road favorite.

Here are next week’s matchups:

NFC: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Seattle Seahawks

NFC: (5) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Chicago Bears

AFC: (6) Buffalo Bills at (1) Denver Broncos

AFC: (5) Texans/ (4) Steelers at (2) New England Patriots

Tune in to KSR at 10 a.m.

The whole gang is back together for Monday’s show, live from the downtown studio from 10 a.m. to noon. Tune in for a recap of the weekend, including the win over Mississippi State, and a whole lot more.