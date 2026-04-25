KSR Today: KSMini Marathon, Ousmane N’Diaye and the NFL Draft

There is no other way to start this beautiful Saturday than with a check-in with our KSR coworkers who chose violence this morning — well, one of them, at least. As part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, the 11 Personnel crew of Nick Roush and Adam Luckett decided to participate in the Humana miniMarathon for 13.1 miles of cruising through downtown Louisville. Nothing crazy about that, especially with plenty of training leading up to the race like most normal humans. Roush and Luckett are normal humans, well-equipped to compete ahead of Derby Weekend, which we all know is Roush’s Super Bowl every year. Good for them.

Then you have Jacob Polacheck, an absolute sociopath who voluntarily joined the race 12 hours before it started with zero training at all. He called me last night and asked if it was a good idea. I told him it was a terrible idea. He decided to do it anyway.

There he was, bright and early with the football nerds, ready to die.

It’s Mini Marathon Day and KSR is ready to roll thanks to @lexpodiatry pic.twitter.com/AfusVmYh5z — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 25, 2026

Needless to say, we’ll be monitoring their progress this morning with 911 on speed dial. Best of luck to the KSR trio as they kick this race’s ass (but please make it out alive, because portal season isn’t over yet and we need all the help we can get around here).

Ousmane N’Diaye is a CAT

If nothing else, we need Polacheck out of there quickly in case chaos breaks out again with the Wildcats the way it did yesterday in the Friday news dump of all Friday news dumps. I mean, what in the hell was that? We were taking my two-year-old to 5:30 PM swim lessons, assuming we were safe from disaster when we scheduled them in advance. Then, a random tweet at 5:05 PM saying Ousmane N’Diaye had put pen to paper with the Wildcats. Plenty familiar with the player — KSR+ was the first to report the 6-11 Senegalese forward was a name to monitor for BBN after popping up on our radar earlier in the week — but the timing made me want to pull my hair out. Give us an eyeball emoji or Cody Fueger BOOM gif to put us on alert and tease the fun! Half-naked singing toddler pool songs and scrambling to post about a Vanoli Cremona standout in the Lega Basket Serie A is not fun!

Now that we’ve got that dumb rant out of the way, how about Mark Pope? N’Diaye is a player, folks, and he’s worth the excitement. He played in Italy’s top league and popped, averaging 10.2 PPG and 6.7 RPG with some truly head-turning tape. Long and athletic with real shot-making and defensive versatility, he’s got star upside and should be penciled in as Kentucky’s starting power forward next to Malachi Moreno. International additions are always a risk with plenty of busts to match the booms, but adding the Senegalese big man is a commitment worth celebrating for Kentucky.

Now, you’ve got four of your five starters accounted for in Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, N’Diaye and Moreno — plus high-upside pieces in Kam Williams and Braydon Hawthorne capable of their own jumps as go-to threats. Pope still needs a home run hit on a star and added depth, but you can see the vision and there is a lot to like about it.

Will Jerone Morton be next?

Kentucky hosted James Madison’s Justin McBride and USC’s Gabe Dynes on visits earlier in the week. The Wildcats are in a good spot with the former as a solid forward depth piece while the latter is trending toward Louisville. We’ll see where those go in terms of news.

Elsewhere, though, UK went into the weekend hosting Washington State transfer Jerone Morton — a native of Winchester who won a state championship with George Rogers Clark in 2022 as tournament MVP. After two seasons at Morehead State, he made the cross-country move and averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists this past year for the Cougars while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep. The three-star portal prospect according to On3 is also considering DePaul, George Mason and Texas A&M — but we all know this kid wants to be home if there is a spot for him in Lexington.

His visit is wrapping up with the Wildcats and we probably won’t have to wait long to find out how it all went. If he’s a take for Pope, he’ll likely be here.

Bat Cats must recover on the road

It’s been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad stretch for Nick Mingione and the Bat Cats, who have now taken four straight losses to fall to 26-14. That came after a series-opening loss at South Carolina where the Gamecocks hit four home runs to win 10-9 — despite a tough comeback attempt for Kentucky. Sitting at 8-11 in the SEC with five straight series losses, they need to recover in a hurry, with Saturday being a must-win for the program.

First pitch in Columbia is at 1 p.m. ET, live on SEC Network+. Gotta win the next two and get back on track, Saturday and Sunday (3 p.m. ET on SECN).

Time for some Cats to come off the board in the NFL Draft

It hasn’t been a newsy NFL Draft for our boys in the blue and white, as zero Kentucky Wildcats have come off the board in Pittsburgh. That is expected to change on Saturday, as day three is here with rounds 4-7 coming throughout the afternoon. That starts at Noon ET, live on ESPN and ABC.

Who should you keep a close eye on? Start with offensive lineman Jalen Farmer, who was a sneaky pick to slide into the back of day two, potentially. That didn’t happen, but he probably won’t have to wait long on Saturday. Wide receiver Kendrick Law won’t be far behind as a do-it-all pass-catching threat and offensive lineman Jager Burton made himself some money during the pre-draft process. He is expected to hear his name called today, too. Who knows, maybe Seth McGowan and David Gusta jump in there, as well? They’ll be gobbled up quickly as UDFA, if not.

Let’s have a Saturday, folks. Please get across the finish line safely, Roush, Luckett and (especially) Polacheck. Go Cats.