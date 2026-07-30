KSR Today: La Familia advances to TBT final, J Batt on the show, and meeting new Wildcats

Good morning, folks! After taking some time off for my bachelor trip and general vacationry, I’m back in my KSOffice chair ready to do some blogging. While trying to steer clear of social media during my break, I hear that I missed a couple of exciting wins on the hardwood from the Kentucky alums (okay, I might have watched).

Let’s start today’s morning post off by talking about that and plenty more as I catch myself back up to date on everything happening in the world of UK Athletics on this fine Thursday.

La Familia advances to TBT finals

Shoutout to Archie Goodwin, huh? He missed the first two games of The Basketball Tournament for La Familia, but has made everyone in the Big Blue Nation forget about that Twitter drama with his three-game performance since then. Goodwin dropped 22 points in a must-win Game 3 against The Ville before posting 30 points against Boeheim’s Army over the weekend. That set up a semifinal showdown last night in Memorial Coliseum against the Kansas alums, JHX Hoops.

So Goodwin did his thing once again. 28 points on 9-17 shooting (5-10 3PT) for the former ‘Cat in a 78-65 drumming by La Familia. He hit the Elam Ending game-winner with a sweet turnaround from the baseline. Willie Cauley-Stein chipped in 10 points and six rebounds while Darryl Morsell did the exact same. Frank Mason III shot 4-16 for the bad guys. What a shame.

La Familia is now just one win away from taking home the $2 million grand prize. John Calipari is following from afar. The TBT championship is back in Memorial, too! On Sunday, the UK alums will host the winner of the Las Vegas Open Bracket Championship at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Today’s matchup between The Mecca and Davis Steel at 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1) will decide La Familia’s opponent.

“I really hope that we can fill the whole gym up Sunday,” Goodwin said about Kentucky fans. “I think that the crowd is an intimidating thing for the other team because they’re so loud and they’re so into it. It’s hard to prepare for that. I think that as long as we have those guys behind us, as they’ve been, I think that we’ll have our chances.”

You heard him, BBN.

J Batt makes his KSR debut this morning

Speaking of TBT, the school’s new Athletic Director, J Batt, was courtside for last night’s game alongside a couple of well-known boosters. If you’d like to hear his plans for the university, he’ll be on the KSR Radio Show this morning around 10:30 a.m. ET to talk with the gang. Live from Kroger Field this morning, Batt will be taking questions from Matt Jones and Co. You won’t want to miss it.

Talking with new Wildcats

Throughout the summer, the Kentucky men’s basketball program has allowed us the chance to talk with a handful of players every week. Stepping up to the podium(s) this time around? Jerone Morton, Ousmane N’Diaye, and Kam Williams will all chop it up with local media members this afternoon.

Williams is someone we know well from last season’s team, but he’s also continuing to rehab his injured foot. We’ll get an update from him on his recovery. As for Morton and N’Diaye, this will be their first time taking on a UK media scrum. I’m excited to hear what they have to say about their new lives in Lexington. We’ll have everything from those conversations on all things KSR as soon as possible.

Pete Nochta replaces Pat Biondo

Kentucky football’s general manager, Pat Biondo, suddenly resigned from his position on Tuesday. But his full-time replacement was named by Wednesday afternoon. Pete Nochta, who originally joined the program as assistant GM, has been promoted to GM alongside first-year head coach Will Stein. Nochta was first named the interim GM on Wednesday morning before UK went ahead and officially removed that tag a few hours later.

“Pete has earned this opportunity through the work he’s done since arriving at Kentucky in January,” Stein said in UK’s press release. “He’s been an invaluable part of building our roster and establishing the foundation of our personnel operation, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead that area moving forward. Pete has outstanding relationships throughout college football, a great eye for talent and a deep understanding of what we’re building here. I’m excited to see him step into this role and continue helping us build a championship-caliber program.”

Losing your GM a little over a month before the season begins is never ideal, but Stein acted quickly to move the pieces around.

Kentucky VB picked to win SEC (again!)

Coming off a national runner-up finish last season, Craig Skinner has Kentucky volleyball in position to make another deep postseason run in 2026. UK was once again picked to win the SEC, which would be the 10th straight season doing so if they end up pulling it off, while also having five Wildcats named to a Preseason All-SEC Team. Kentucky barely edged out Texas as the SEC’s preseason favorite. Skinner’s five All-SEC selections were three more than any other school.

2026 Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

Kentucky (9) Texas (6) Texas A&M (1) Florida Tennessee Georgia Auburn LSU Missouri Oklahoma Vanderbilt Ole Miss Mississippi State South Carolina Alabama Arkansas

2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown Lauren Dreves, Auburn OH 6-1 Jr. Vancouver, Wash. Jordyn Byrd, Florida OH 6-4 R-Jr. Sarasota, Fla. Alec Rothe, Florida MB 6-3 Jr. Dublin, Ohio Bianna Muoneke, Georgia OH 6-0 Sr. Cypress, Texas Lizzie Carr, Kentucky MB 6-6 R-Sr. West Chester, Pa. Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky OH 6-2 Sr. Topeka, Kan. Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky OH 6-3 Jr. Angola, Ind. Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky S 6-1 So. Katy, Texas Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky L 5-7 Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Jurnee Robinson. LSU OH 6-1 Sr. Simpsonville, S.C. Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State OH 6-2 So. Fishers, Ind. Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-Sr. Champaign, Ill. Cari Spears, Texas OH 6-3 So. Frisco, Texas Torrey Stafford, Texas OH 6-2 Sr. Torrance, Calif. Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M OH 5-11 Jr. Denton, Texas

KSR Happy Hour goes LIVE at 4!

You know the drill. Another Thursday. Another KSR Happy Hour. As we do this time every week, we’ll be going live on the KSR YouTube channel around 4:00 p.m. ET to talk about Kentucky sports and the usual nonsensical topics. We’ll see you there! Make sure to bring a Country Boy or two.

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