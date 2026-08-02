KSR Today: La Familia competes for TBT crown (and $2M)

The ball is tipped, and there they are. They’re running for their lives; they are shooting stars. All the years, no one knows just how hard they worked, but now it shows — in La Familia’s One Shining Moment.

After several weeks of competing in The Basketball Tournament, earning four wins in five tries against alumni teams for Louisville, Syracuse and Kansas, the former Kentucky Wildcats are one victory away from $2 million. They’ll take on Davis Steel, formerly known as Eberlein Drive, who knocked La Familia out of the tournament last summer. That also happens to be Archie Goodwin’s former team and one based out of Kentucky, the company that specializes in manufacturing tubing and chain-link fences out of Russell Springs.

The ties are obvious, but what’s on the line is even greater, with Goodwin, along with the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Kahlil Whitney and DeAndre Liggins, looking to win a championship right on their home floor at Historic Memorial Coliseum. They got their starts in college basketball in Lexington, and now in the twilight of their respective careers, they all have a chance to bring a title to the most passionate fanbase in the country while stuffing cash in their pockets.

What do you need to know about today’s TBT championship matchup? KSR’s got you covered.

How to watch La Familia vs. Davis Steel

Where: Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)

When: Saturday, August 2 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

Tickets are nearly sold out — but purchase what’s left!

The lower bowl is almost completely full with only a handful of resale tickets available, while the middle sections of the upper level are picked over, with only the corners remaining. It’s going to be an awesome crowd at HMC today, but BBN has a chance to make it an all-time atmosphere by selling out the building.

It’s what Archie Goodwin asked for coming out of the team’s win over JHX Hoops last week.

“I really hope that we can fill the whole gym up Sunday,” he said. “I think that the crowd is an intimidating thing for the other team because they’re so loud and they’re so into it. It’s hard to prepare for that. I think that as long as we have those guys behind us, as they’ve been, I think that we’ll have our chances.”

By my count, there are only 685 tickets remaining in the entire house. Fix that by bringing that number to zero and help push these guys across the finish line.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

Projected starters for TBT championship

La Familia

Archie Goodwin – 26.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

Darryl Morsell – 13.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.4 APG

Andrew Harrison – 9.6 PPG, 2.4 APG, 2.0 RPG

James Mainor-Bell – 6.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG

Willie Cauley-Stein – 6.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 1.2 BPG

Davis Steel

Gabe York – 19.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG

Anthony Clemmons – 12.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.5 APG

Pedro Bradshaw – 7.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG

Terry Taylor – 10.8 PPG, 2.5 RPG

Nate Watson – 3.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG

Path to TBT title matchup

La Familia

72-68 W vs. The Ville (Game 1) – Historic Memorial Coliseum

82-62 L vs. The Ville (Game 2) – Freedom Hall

63-57 W vs. The Ville (Game 3) – Historic Memorial Coliseum

70-66 W vs. Boheim’s Army – Historic Memorial Coliseum

78-65 W vs. JHX Hoops – Historic Memorial Coliseum

Davis Steel

79-76 W vs. Gotham City Bockers – M Pavilion (Las Vegas)

86-59 W vs. Knueppel Crew – M Pavilion (Las Vegas)

83-67 W vs. Red Rose War Ready – M Pavilion (Las Vegas)

71-69 W vs. The Mecca – M Pavilion (Las Vegas)

Top storylines of La Familia vs. Davis Steel

$2 MILLION ON THE LINE

We know about the survive-and-advance mentality of single-elimination tournaments, but those typically end in a trophy or banner for immortality within a fanbase, school and/or franchise. La Familia could get those things in Lexington with a win today, but there’s also something tangible on the line in the form of cold, hard cash.

This winner-takes-all tournament ends in a $2 million prize, split among the players and coaching staff. Teams get to decide how they divvy out the money, but everyone on that bench will be taken care of — not bad for a few weeks’ worth of work and five total wins.

BAD BLOOD BETWEEN DAVIS STEEL AND LA FAMILIA?

Davis Steel previously sponsored La Familia as a local company out of Russell Springs. Today, they are the enemy, taking over what was formerly known as Eberlein Drive — Archie Goodwin’s old team, as recently as 2024 — a TBT staple since the event’s founding in 2014.

What led to the switch-up? Jacob Hirschmann, Eberlein Drive’s GM for 12 years before his team became Davis Steel, called into KSR this week to explain.

“Basically, the long and short of it is, after we knocked off La Familia last year, the Davis brothers approached us and said they just wanted to potentially have a team with their own name on it,” he said. “They approached us, and Eberlein Drive rebranded as Davis Steel.”

Goodwin’s revenge tour continues — but this one is a little bit more special than the others.

SLOWING DOWN GABE YORK

Archie Goodwin has been TBT’s scoring leader through five games, but don’t underestimate former Arizona standout Gabe York’s impact on winning for Davis Steel. He’s undoubtedly at the top of the scouting report for La Familia, coming in averaging 19.5 points per game on 58/52/75 shooting splits to go with 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.3. That’s led to four wins in four tries — two by double figures — as one of the best players in the event.

Expect Goodwin to take on that challenge with pride.

WILLIE CAULEY-STEIN’S LAST RIDE?

WCS said going into the event that this would be his last ride in basketball, ready to hang up his sneakers for good after a phenomenal career in college, the NBA and with La Familia in TBT. He looked like someone with not a whole lot left in the tank when the event started, but as the games have picked up, so has his individual play.

Now, he’s got a big decision to make. Will this actually be his final game?

“Man, I don’t know, man,” Cauley-Stein said. “I don’t know. It’s hard to say, bro. It’s been a lot of fun playing in it this year.”

Willie Cauley-Stein is leaving the door open JUST A BIT 👀



Last game or not, it’s the $2 MILLION TBT Championship tomorrow at 1pm Eastern between La Familia (Kentucky) and Davis Steel in Lexington



GET HERE: https://t.co/raMiRMcf4Q pic.twitter.com/YDB55gTuqZ — TBT (@thetournament) August 1, 2026

One game for the rest of our lives. Go win it, La Familia.