KSR Today: La Familia Media Day, Peach Jam begins, World Cup Semifinals

Good morning, friends, and welcome to Tuesday of what is typically the slowest sports week of the year. Thankfully, this year we have the World Cup to keep us entertained — especially today — but right now, the dog days of summer sure feel slow.

Busier days are on the horizon. Grab another cup of coffee and let’s roll through the agenda.

We’ll hear from La Familia — and see them practice

Yesterday was supposed to be La Familia’s Media Day as they prepare for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), which tips off this weekend; however, it was pushed back to today to allow more players to arrive and participate. This afternoon, we’ll not only get to catch up with the former Cats and members of the squad, but we’ll get to see them practice for about 30 minutes.

We’ll also get to confirm a bit of news that broke last night. Reid Travis is no longer listed on La Familia’s roster on the TBT site. He’s not in the team picture from Pasta Garage either. Did the former Kentucky Wildcat and Stanford Cardinal drop out? Doron Lamb is in the group picture. Maybe he’s subbing in. I know Drew Franklin would approve of that transaction.

@LaFamiliaTBT/Twitter

Today, we had our first scrimmage, and afterwards the team headed to @lexingtonpasta1 to celebrate! 🍝



We can't wait for fans to meet the team this week, and we're even more excited for our best-of-three series against The Ville, which tips off Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. 😼 pic.twitter.com/YWCS9N9Gbh — LaFamilia – Kentucky’s TBT Team (@LaFamiliaTBT) July 14, 2026

Check the site this afternoon for the interviews and highlights as we get ready for Saturday’s game vs. The Ville, Louisville’s alumni team, the first in a best-of-three series between the two rivals. A quick check of Ticketmaster shows plenty of tickets still available for the Noon ET tipoff at Historic Memorial Coliseum. If you go, wear white, as the team is calling for a White Out. Game two takes place Monday night at Freedom Hall. If necessary, the series returns to Memorial on Wednesday, July 22, to decide who advances to the quarterfinals.

Here’s the roster, which now includes six former Cats and four players from other schools. Tonight, you can meet them all at an autograph signing at the Embassy Suites in Lexington Green (6-7 p.m. ET). Word has it La Familia will scrimmage the current Kentucky Basketball team later this week.

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Reid Travis Power Forward 6’8″ Stanford / Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin Guard 6’5″ Kentucky Quade Green Point Guard 6’0″ Kentucky / Washington DeAndre Liggins Shooting Guard 6’6″ Kentucky James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette

The Peach Jam begins

The biggest basketball recruiting event of the summer is here. The Peach Jam begins today in North Augusta, South Carolina, featuring the 24 best teams on the Nike EYBL circuit. Coaches aren’t allowed in until Thursday, but the games start today and run through Friday evening. On Saturday, the top eight teams will face off in a single-elimination bracket, with the champion being crowned on Sunday.

Most of Kentucky’s top targets are on the EYBL circuit, including 2027 commit Ryan Hampton. Mark Pope took the entire team to watch Hampton and his squad, Nightrydas, in action at the EYBL stop in Vegas last weekend. This week, the staff will dig in even further on its 2027 and 2028 targets, which include CJ Rosser, Adan Diggs, Beckham Black, DeMarcus Henry, King Gibson, Lewis Uvwo, Cayden Daughtry, Paul Osaruyi, Moussa Kamissoko, NaVorro Bowman, Chase Lumpkin, Caleb Ourigou, Jaxson Davis, Yann Kamagate (2028), Erick Dampier Jr. (2028), Benji Berrouet (2028), and Liam Mitakaro (2028).

That’s a lot of names. Jack Pilgrim is here to make it easier with a preview of the top storylines and matchups in North Augusta this week. He and Zack Geoghegan hit the road to cover it all tomorrow morning. You can watch the games at home on the Nike EYBL website.

June 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; A Spain fan reacts with a replica World Cup trophy in the stands before the match. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

World Cup: France vs. Spain in the Semifinals

Forty-eight teams have been whittled to four. The first World Cup semifinal, France vs. Spain, feels more like the championship match. The two countries were the favorites to win the event coming in, and even though Spain hasn’t quite lived up to its high expectations, today’s match at Jerry World should be a special one. Mikel Merino has been superb, scoring a goal in the 90th minute vs. Portugal and the 88th minute vs. Belgium to send Spain to the semifinals. And if John Short asks, no, he is not kin to the Morenos from Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Spaniards face a tall task in France, the best team in the event so far. The French have won all six games so far, scoring 16 goals and allowing only two. They’re led by Kylian Mbappe, who is tied with Lionel Messi for the most goals in the event so far (8); Mbappe has one more assist than Messi, giving him the edge in the Golden Boot standings. Tomorrow, Messi and Argentina face England in the second semifinal in Atlanta.

Two great afternoons of soccer are on tap, both kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Erling Haaland took home a stuffed raccoon

Norway’s World Cup run ended on Saturday vs. England, but our love affair with Erling Haaland continues. Just when you thought you couldn’t like Haaland any more, he stepped off the plane in Norway yesterday with a stuffed raccoon holding a whiskey bottle, which may be the most American souvenir ever.

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

Speaking of World Cup stars, Freddy, the German fan whose travel tweets went megaviral last month, is back! After rocketing to social media stardom, Freddy took a break from Twitter, but is back to document the final leg of their trip. After checking out Death Valley in Clemson, South Carolina, the group headed north to the Smoky Mountains. Freddy, if you’re reading, there’s still time to head west to the Bluegrass State. We’ll keep you entertained.

Hello again.



We’re currently in Clemson, South Carolina. I’ve decided to come back here to document the final part of our road trip.



The main reason I deactivated my account two weeks ago was that things became increasingly toxic. For some people, it’s unfortunately… pic.twitter.com/Ep2FSRA3oB — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 13, 2026

NBA Summer League: Koby Brea found his shot

Amari Williams’ big weekend in the Summer League earned him some rest. After putting up 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics on Saturday and six points, five rebounds, and four blocks on Sunday, Amari did not play in last night’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. His Kentucky teammates did. Jaxson Robinson had 13 points and 6 rebounds in Cleveland’s win over the Miami Heat; Koby Brea scored 19 points, including six threes, in Phoenix’s win over Milwaukee; and Andrew Carr came off the bench to score 11 points in Portland’s win over the Timberwolves. BJ Boston also had a big night, scoring 21 points in 21 minutes for the Bucks in the loss to the Suns.

Brea’s performance was the most notable, coming one day after he missed all seven three-point attempts in a loss to the Pelicans. I think it’s safe to say that Brea has found his shot in Sin City.

KOBY BREA IS OUT OF HIS SLUMP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9r0tkjAU2y — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) July 14, 2026

As much as we love Brea, his threes weren’t the highlight of the night. That honor belongs to Caleb Wilson for this filthy dunk:

#2 overall pick Darryn Peterson was left speechless after this incredible dunk by Caleb Wilson 😅 https://t.co/QLgKXYseBa pic.twitter.com/zp9mF5AbR5 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

Here is today’s schedule, which features five former Cats, although Otega Oweh has yet to suit up in Vegas after hurting his ankle in Salt Lake City last week.

Tipoff (CT) Matchup TV 2:00 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets Prime Video 4:00 PM Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Prime Video 5:00 PM Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN 6:00 PM Washington Wizards (Chris Livingston) vs. Chicago Bulls (Antonio Reeves) Prime Video 7:00 PM Denver Nuggets (Bryce Hopkins) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Otega Oweh) ESPN 8:00 PM LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Adou Thiero) Prime Video

MLB All-Star Game is tonight

It was a big night in Philadelphia, as St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker homered on his last six swings to win the Home Run Derby. With the final one, a 407-foot blast to the left, he knocked out Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies designated hitter and hometown hero. It’s the first Derby crown in St. Louis Cardinals history, which may have an extra pep in Ryan Lemond’s step this morning.

Tonight, the main event takes place, with the American League All-Stars taking on the National League All-Stars at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Shoutout to the B&N Food Market in Bagdad, KY

On yesterday’s show, we learned about the B&N Food Market, a barbecue restaurant in Bagdad, Kentucky that has become famous on TikTok. It’s so popular that if you don’t show up by 12:45 p.m., all the food is gone. The owner, Buckshot, called in later that hour to tell us about B&N’s viral fame, the Coon Hunter Cake — the “best piece of cake in the state of Kentucky” — and the brisket, which is so tender you don’t even need teeth to eat it. Learn more about this Kentucky gem below. I have a feeling we’ll all be making a trip to Bagdad soon.