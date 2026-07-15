KSR Today: La Familia updates, a new Netflix doc, an old tweet to watch, and more

Good morning, KSR readers. How are you today? Good, great. I’m glad to hear it. Me? I have my energy back after a couple of days under the weather. It was probably all of those bagged salads I ate last week to slim down for a wedding. Thanks for asking, though. I picked a bad week of the year to be healthy.

Today, I have a round of fun things to know for your Wednesday morning, beginning with KSR’s day with La Familia on campus, plus other matters outside of Kentucky athletics. Take an internet walk with me through another edition of KSR Today.

La Familia roster shakeups and media day interviews

The Basketball Tournament is only three days away, and yesterday, the team held a media day before practicing at the Joe Craft Center. Most of the players were available for interviews, but the biggest news was the roster shakeups the week before the first game.

First, Reid Travis was a last-minute scratch from the team, citing a back injury that pulled him from the roster the day before he was scheduled to fly to Lexington. It’s the second time that Travis has committed and then decommitted from La Familia.

Also, Archie Goodwin, one of the best players on the team and in the entire tournament, will have to miss Game 1 of the best-of-three series against Louisville. Goodwin is expected to join La Familia in time for Game 2 next week, but will not make it to Lexington in time for Saturday’s game in Memorial Coliseum.

Hear from the rest of the team in KSR’s interviews below, minus Quade Green, who was absent from media day but is expected to join La Familia in time for the tournament.

ESPN’s summer bracketology because Joe Lunardi doesn’t rest

There are very few things sillier than an NCAA Tournament projection in July, but don’t tell ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. His Bracketology projections are year-round, even in the middle of the summer, with so many unknowns about the upcoming college basketball season.

Still, we pay attention because Kentucky fans are obsessed, and, honestly, we need the summer content here at KentuckySportsRadio.com. So, take this with a grain of salt, as Kentucky lands as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest, playing the Marquette-Clemson play-in winner in Sacramento. Houston would be the likely second-round opponent, with No. 1 seed Duke likely waiting in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.

Now, go back to living your life.

It’s Peach Jam time

Right now, KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are on their way to the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina. Soon, they’ll have plenty of interviews with UK’s high school targets and scoop on who Mark Pope and his staff are watching at Riverview Park Activities Center. Until then, read their primer on what’s ahead. It’s the biggest basketball recruiting event of the year, folks.

[KSR’s Peach Jam Preview: Who is Kentucky watching in North Augusta?]

It’s almost football time in the Bluegrass. Preseason training camp is only weeks away, and tomorrow, fans can pick up their single-game tickets for Will Stein’s first season in Lexington. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster and UKFootballTix.com. Mini-packs will also be available, or you can jump all-in now with season tickets still available. Whatever you decide, get in there.

New episode of NFL Cover Zero

New to your podcast feeds, the third episode from season two of NFL Cover Zero is now live. Yesterday, Matt Jones, Billy Rutledge, and I recorded a new summer episode, in which we drafted all 32 starting quarterbacks as if we were starting a new franchise. The order will certainly stir up debate, so listen in and give us your feedback, good or bad. Subscribe here.

The other World Cup semifinal today

The other football is still going on in America, with another World Cup semifinal on deck today. After Spain punched its ticket to the World Cup final by beating France yesterday, Argentina and England play today for the other championship spot. Kick-off is at 3 p.m.

If we believe this tweet from five years ago, Argentina will win today and then beat Spain, 3-2, in the final. Is this guy a fortune-teller, time-traveler, or full of it?

Argentina just beat Spain at the 2026 World Cup final, 3-2. — dilemma (@actuallyimthe) July 11, 2021

The MLB All-Star Game was a pitching battle

I did not watch the MLB All-Star Game last night, but I see the American League allowed only three hits in a shutout, so I suppose I didn’t miss much excitement. It was the Midsummer Classic’s first shutout in 13 years, with 11 pitchers contributing to the AL’s big night on the mound, and Cody Bellinger winning MVP for driving in two runs with a first-inning single.

The 4-0 finish was quite the change in pace from last summer’s “swing-off” to break a 6-6 tie. The Declaration of Independence-themed intros looked fun, though.

Every starter in the All-Star Game got to sign their name on a lineup card that resembled the Declaration of Independence pic.twitter.com/ceHQzNViZM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 15, 2026

“Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea” on Netflix is terrifying

I have a new Netflix recommendation, friends. But I’ll warn you first: it’s terrifying. I am mostly unbothered by things like this, but the new Netflix documentary about the 2012 Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster really messed me up. It’s called “Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea,” and it takes you on a sinking ship through firsthand accounts of survivors, their videos, and the ship’s black box and bridge audio recordings. It’s a harrowing hour-and-a-half look at a tragedy at sea, and one that will have you questioning why anyone would go on a cruise.

Another day with Matt Jones on KSR before the co-hosts take over for a week

Matt Jones’ annual Aspen fellowship begins tomorrow, so he has one more day on the show before handing KSR over to the co-hosts for the rest of this week and next. He’ll have plenty to say before stepping away, so tune in from 10 a.m. to noon for one last show with the whole crew until he returns.

Tomorrow, Billy Rutledge guest hosts with the regular crew, then I will handle Friday’s show and a couple of days next week. Ryan Lemond and Shannon The Dude will each take a turn, too. But first, Matt’s got one more, live at 10 a.m.