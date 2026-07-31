KSR Today: La Familia's title matchup, interview leftovers and Spider-Man

Did you know it’s the last day of July? We all know what that means. As much fun as we all have soaking up the sun and grilling out with music blaring, enjoying some time away from the grind, that crisp fall air is always calling our name with hoodies, chili and football right around the corner — lots and lots of football.

August is when it all begins, with UK Football Media Day scheduled for Monday and fall camp officially underway, bringing us one step closer to the start of the Will Stein era in Lexington. And if you’re really desperate for live football action, the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET, with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Carolina Panthers just six days away. It ain’t much, but it’s something, right? Maybe you can combine it with next week’s release of the new season of Hard Knocks, debuting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

You get the point, though. This weekend marks the start of the transition out of the dog days of summer. So enjoy it, make the most of it, but don’t be afraid to shed a tear or two knowing Kentucky vs. Youngstown State on Sept. 5 is now only 37 days away with a jam-packed August being the only separator. It’s football time in the Bluegrass, folks.

La Familia learns TBT championship opponent

Don’t wish our days away too quickly, though, because we still have business to take care of in Lexington this weekend to put a bow on the summer. What an unexpected joy TBT has been for Big Blue Nation over the last few weeks, giving us a rivalry series vs. Louisville, plus national championship rematches vs. Syracuse and Kansas, bringing us to the event finale on Sunday with $2 million on the line. It was easy to get frustrated during the roster construction process with players in and out seemingly by the minute, but the group La Familia has put on the floor has been an absolute joy, and now, we have their final opponent locked in to crown a TBT champion.

And it’s a big-time storyline, with Davis Steel — a Kentucky-based company out of Russell Springs, formerly known as Eberlein Drive, who Archie Goodwin used to play for and knocked La Familia out of last year’s TBT — coming to Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Can Archie get his revenge for some Kentucky on Kentucky crime? I’m not sure anyone is better prepared for the moment.

Sunday. 1 p.m. ET. Buy tickets.

J Batt knocked his KSR appearance out of the park

The new AD of UK Athletics and CEO of Champions Blue sat down with the KSR crew on Thursday to share what’s on his mind after a few days on the job, highlighted by his belief that Kentucky football can be a national competitor — and that he wouldn’t be sitting in that seat if he wasn’t confident the Wildcats would get there.

Other topics included the direction of UK basketball under Mark Pope, using Big Blue Nation as the ultimate resource, secondary sports in Lexington and the future of the Governor’s Cup.

Like every AD, there were some non-answers and filibustering, but the more you dig into the interview, the more nuggets you find. Hear it all for yourself — it’s a good one:

Kam Williams, Ousmane N’Diaye, Jerone Morton talk to the media

Shortly after the conversation with J Batt, KSR took a quick trip over to HMC to talk to a trio of Kentucky Wildcats, who I believe are the final three from summer workouts. It’s wild that we’ve already worked through the entire 14-man roster for Pope entering year three, but time flies when you’re having fun, I suppose.

This time, it was Kam Williams going in-depth on his second foot surgery and his timeline for return, along with his expected jump in year two as a Wildcat and who he thinks will be the team’s X-factor this season. Elsewhere, Ousmane N’Diaye talked about his decision to pick Kentucky while Jerone Morton opened up on his return to Lexington, going from playing at Rupp Arena in the KHSAA Sweet 16 to finishing his college basketball career in the same building.

Take a look:

KSR’s unofficial Spider-Man: Brand New Day review

I went to see the new Spider-Man movie last night with my wife and brother-in-law with expectations fairly high after hearing and seeing all of the hype, and I’d say they were met, as my feelings leaving the theater matched how I felt waking up this morning. In an era where every villain has to be this hyperbolically unstoppable force, I enjoyed the street-level action and traditional Spidey feel with a heavy focus on plot and character development with fun battles and unbelievable visuals — arguably the best in recent MCU memory. We’re not gonna give away any spoilers, obviously, but Brand New Day was undoubtedly designed to set up future films, with plenty of hints and Easter eggs about what’s next for the franchise. Sadie Sink was a star in her new secret role and the Tom Holland/Zendaya chemistry was emotional and inspiring with some moments certain to pull at your heartstrings. Also, it’s about damn time we brought back the real Hulk instead of whatever they were trying to do with Professor Hulk. That was a lot of fun.

It’s not the nostalgia grab that No Way Home was, bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and maybe doesn’t carry the same weight as Avengers: Infinity War or what they’re building up Doomsday to be, but for a strict Spider-Man movie, it was about as good as it gets for me in terms of overall quality.

Final KSR score: 9/10