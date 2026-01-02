KSR Today: Let the transfer portal madness begin

It’s fascinating to know Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are traveling down to Tuscaloosa for a ranked matchup at Alabama to begin SEC play on Saturday coming off an 11-day break, yet most folks in Lexington are focused on one thing and one thing only — at least this Friday on January 2: PORTAL SZN.

The transfer floodgates are open as of Midnight ET, with college football players all across America now able to officially enter the portal through Jan. 16. We all know the importance of that for the Wildcats with Will Stein taking over the program and rebuilding the roster to fit that of an offensive guru ready to feed studs and win games. He’s got his work cut out for him, obviously, with Kentucky coming off a five-win season and upgrades needed all over the board to go with SEC depth.

But that’s why you take a shot on the 36-year-old wunderkind, who is two wins away from leading the Oregon offense to a national championship before he even permanently sets foot on campus. This is his time to shine, returning to Lexington until his next pitstop in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 with a spot in the title game on the line. How many commitments can he add before pivoting back to prep for the semifinals? That’s what this weekend is for, starting now — so keep your head on a swivel.

Cutter Boley is going portaling

What kind of rebuild is Stein facing? Well, he’s starting with the most important position on the field, unfortunately. Just weeks after saying he wanted Boley to stick around ‘100 percent’ to help lead the quarterback room, the redshirt freshman out of Hodgenville decided to put his name in the portal and explore his options.

The move comes amid speculation the first-year Kentucky coach wanted to bring in additional QB help to compete for the starting job alongside Boley — you don’t make a move on one of the top players available at the position expecting him to back up the incumbent. It backs up Stein’s own words whenever the now-former Wildcat’s name would come up, never totally committing to him as the guy until getting the full picture in the spring, going in without a set depth chart. That’s not saying Boley couldn’t or wouldn’t win the job going into 2026, but it wouldn’t be blindly handed to him.

“What I urged him, and I’m urging all of our guys, is just compete, compete,” Stein said. “No matter who’s out there, no matter if you’re the 1, 2, 3, whatever you think you are. … I just urged him to compete and to trust this process.”

That wasn’t enough assurance to keep him around, and now, Boley is on the move — with Arizona State quickly emerging as the early school to watch, armed with a massive NIL offer and a promised starting role.

How did it all unfold? KSBoard has intel from Matt Jones and Nick Roush while Roush and Adam Luckett also went live for a Rapid Reaction discussing what happened and what comes next for Stein and the Cats, specifically at the quarterback position.

Confirmed weekend visitors for the Cats

There are already names popping up for Kentucky at QB — including one massive option with some real traction, according to Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ — but for the Wildcats to land their guy, they’ll need some serious help protecting him in the trenches. That’s where Stein is starting.

KSR is expecting 20-25 visitors over the weekend with five SEC transfers among those confirmed to arrive on Friday, namely a trio of big-time tackles.

KSBoard has a running thread featuring all of Kentucky's portal visitors and targets.

Will Stein advances to the Final Four with Oregon

New Year’s Day was all about the College Football Playoff before the chaos of Portal SZN began at midnight. Stein’s Ducks competed in one of those big-time battles with No. 5 seed Oregon shutting out No. 4 seed Texas Tech in a 23-0 Orange Bowl win.

It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world — that tends to happen when you’re taking on one of the best defenses in the sport — but I don’t think anybody is complaining about a three-score victory playing smash-mouth football.

Stein’s offense finished with 309 yards on 3.8 yards per play with just one turnover in 13 possessions while star QB Dante Moore finished 26-33 for 234 yards and 21 rushing yards to go with another 89 yards on 36 carries between three running backs.

Elsewhere, No. 1 seed Indiana absolutely throttled No. 9 seed Alabama 38-3 while No. 6 seed Ole Miss stunned No. 3 seed Georgia 39-34 to set up the following semifinal matchups:

Playoff Semifinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | Thursday, Jan. 8 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Peach Bowl: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana | Friday, Jan. 9 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Hoosiers have opened as early 4-point favorites vs. Stein and the Ducks with the over/under set at 47.5 total points.

A Tonie Morgan buzzer-beater to win at No. 5 LSU (with Lane Kiffin in the house)

We’ll be discussing Kentucky at Alabama plenty throughout the day on the men’s basketball side, but how about the women pulling off the biggest road win in program history on Thursday night?

Taking on No. 5 LSU, who entered the matchup with a perfect 14-0 record and scoring 108 points per game as the best offense in the sport, Kenny Brooks and the Wildcats did the unthinkable by pulling off the 80-78 victory.

It marked the program’s first top-five win since beating No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship in 2022.

How’d it happen? Well, Tonie Morgan unleashed her inner Aaron Harrison with a game-winning three with 0.5 seconds left on the clock — DAGGER.

Morgan led the way with 24 points and 12 assists, followed by Asia Boone with 18 points, Teonni Key with 17 and 16 rebounds and Clara Strack with 15 and nine.

Check out KSR’s postgame coverage from that one:

Can Pope’s Cats recreate that same magic down in Tuscaloosa on Saturday? That’s the hope.

The KSR crew is on its way down to Alabama as we speak, so expect plenty of nonsense from the basketball trio of Pilgrim, Zack Geoghegan and Steven Peake over the next 48 hours (hopefully celebrating a big win). As for the football guys, there is non-stop portal coverage on the way.

Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a heckuva weekend.