KSR Today: Malachi is back and Selection Monday is here

Happy Memorial Day, friends. Are you enjoying the three-day weekend? Maybe a little grilling, time in the sun, or watching the closest Indy 500 finish ever? Whatever you’re up to, remember the reason for Memorial Day: to honor all of the heroes who died serving in the Armed Forces. It’s their sacrifice that allows us to live freely today, so remember them and all they gave for our country.

Now, things of lesser importance…

Malachi Moreno is coming back.

Last night, Malachi Moreno put Big Blue Nation’s worries to bed by announcing his return to the University of Kentucky for his sophomore season of college basketball. The Georgetown, Kentucky, native tested the NBA waters, as many players in his position do each year, but the waters got choppy for the Wildcats’ center position when Moreno started receiving first-round buzz in the mock drafts.

Still, Moreno kept his commitment to Mark Pope and Kentucky after spending several weeks pursuing his NBA dream. He canceled his remaining workouts before Wednesday’s deadline and passed on the opportunity to go pro this summer, opting to chase a banner in Lexington instead.

“BBN, I’m home,” Moreno posted Sunday evening. “Job isn’t finished.”

[Malachi Moreno withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Kentucky]

Get Milan Momcilovic, and we can dream.

With Moreno back, all eyes turn toward Milan Momcilovic. Many believe that the former Iowa State sharpshooter is the missing piece. He would bring much-needed shooting and star power to the wing, immediately elevating Kentucky to a top-15ish team if he were to pull out of the draft and transfer to Lexington.

The good news is that a return to college is very likely, considering Momcilovic has second-round projections in the draft. Reports say he canceled his remaining NBA workouts ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. But where he will go remains unclear, with Kentucky on the short list of teams to watch for his next college home.

Even if Momcilovic withdraws from the draft process in the next couple of days, his college recruitment could drag on. However long it takes, he is the clear No. 1 priority and dream player in Lexington now that Moreno signed.

It’s Selection Monday for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

We will soon learn Kentucky Baseball‘s postseason fate when the NCAA announces the field for its 2026 Baseball Tournament. Coming up at noon, the Selection Show will reveal the 64-team bracket, which will hopefully include the Kentucky Wildcats for a fourth straight year.

Nick Mingione’s ball club is squarely on the bubble as we await the tournament’s at-large bids. Baseball America thinks the Cats get in as one of the Last Four. D1 Baseball has UK sneaking in, too. We’ll find out one way or another at 12 ET on ESPN2.

Last night, the sixteen regional sites were announced.

[Where Kentucky sits entering Selection Monday]

KAT and the Knicks can complete the ECF sweep tonight.

In NBA news, the Spurs evened the score with the Thunder with a Game 4 win in San Antonio last night. The outcome wasn’t all that surprising, but the 103-82 final score caught NBA fans off guard. Wemby had 33, and the Spurs held OKC to 33 percent shooting from the field in the blowout. It was never a game.

Tonight, the Association heads to Cleveland for the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Knicks lead the Cavs 3-0. New York is a 2.5-point road favorite, seeking an 11th straight win in the playoffs. Karl-Anthony Towns is knocking on the door of his first Finals appearance and the Knicks’ first in 27 years.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Here’s a video of a guy chugging and then covering himself in milk after Elly De La Cruz’s home run.

You didn’t ask for this, but here it is.

Do you have what it takes to be Kentucky’s next AD and CEO of Champions Blue?

The search is on for the first-ever Chief Executive Officer of Champions Blue, LLC and UK Athletic Director at the University of Kentucky, a dual position to fill Mitch Barnhart’s shoes. The official job posting is live on the UK Jobs website, with an application deadline of June 4, 2026.

You’ll need to lift, push, pull objects up to 10 lbs., plus carry related experience of 10 years. Should you meet those requirements, polish up that resume and throw your name in the hat to be the next leader of UK Athletics. The operation is in desperate need of new blood and new ideas of the modern age. That could be YOU.

Matt Jones is off to Canada for playoff hockey, Ryan Lemond is still recovering, and Shannon The Dude is at the beach, so today’s episode of KSR will be a rerun episode. However, KSR’s website team does not take vacation days or holidays, so expect plenty of new content here at KentuckySportsRadio.com throughout the day. We’ll be all over Selection Monday news and lots more, so y’all come back now, ya hear?