KSR Today: March Victory Sunday

Did you smell it? Could you feel it. That was just the calendar turning to March this morning. Go time in college basketball has officially arrived. Kentucky celebrated the change in style on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Mark Pope‘s squad put together one of the best performances of the year in a 91-77 victory over No. 25 Vanderbilt that included a hot start and Kentucky placing a foot on the gas pedal from start to finish. Now we’ve reached the final week of the regular season.

Can Kentucky get a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday? A double bye in the SEC Tournament? Both feel very possible.

KSR recaps a big win at Rupp Arena

Kentucky is now 159-51 all-time versus Vanderbilt. The Commodores have not swept the Wildcats in the regular season since 2007. UK also evened up an important tiebreaker on Saturday.

This is what happened and what was said in the postgame at Rupp Arena. Smash those links.

Want to know what Mark Pope, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, and Kentucky players had to say about the victory? We’ve got you covered. KSR’s YouTube Channel has the postgame press conferences plus a Rapid Reaction from the crew in Downtown Lexington.

Things in the SEC got interesting on Saturday. Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all pulled off upset victories on the road. Florida clinched the program’s first regular season title since 2014. The Gators are now locked into the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament. Every other spot is up for grabs.

The race for the double bye includes four teams all within one game of each other. Welcome to tiebreaker city. This is what the standings currently look like.

Florida (14-2) Alabama (12-4) Arkansas (11-5) Missouri (10-6) Kentucky (10-6) Tennessee (10-6) Texas (9-7) Vanderbilt (9-7) Texas A&M (9-7) Georgia (8-8) Auburn (6-10) Mississippi State (5-11) Oklahoma (5-11) Ole Miss (4-12) LSU (3-13) South Carolina (3-13)

Missouri has secured the final double bye spot heading into the last week of the season. Kentucky owns the tiebreaker over Tennessee. Arkansas is just a game ahead of UK. There is a path for the Cats to earn a double bye this week.

Kentucky will attempt to get the brooms out at KPP

The start of SEC play is just two weeks away. Kentucky is attempting to gobble up non-conference wins before that arrives. The Bat Cats will go for another sweep on Sunday.

After a receiving a dominant performance from Jaxon Jelkin in a 3-1 series opening win on Friday, Kentucky needed some more strong pitching and defense to hold off St. John’s on Saturday. Kentucky needed some unsung heroes to step up on Saturday.

Control issues ran up the pitch counter and led to Kentucky pulling starting pitcher Ben Cleaver from the game on Saturday after three innings. He was replaced by Connor Mattison who gave the Bat Cats four scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Then true freshman Caeden Cloud made huge plays with the bat and glove in consecutive innings to secure the 3-0 win.

Kentucky (8-2) will go for a second weekend sweep on Sunday with Nate Harris on the mound. First pitch is at 1 p.m. ET.

Kentucky hosts South Carolina at HMC

Kentucky will close its regular season against South Carolina (28-2, 14-1) on Sunday. The Gamecocks have won nine consecutive games and defeated Missouri 112-71 at home in their last outing. The program led by Dawn Staley has won three national championships and will present quite a challenge to Kentucky.

The atmosphere should be rocking at Historical Memorial Coliseum on Senior Day.

Fans still interested in attending Senior Day can purchase a ticket via Ticketmaster Verified Resale, while limited student tickets are still available to claim.



Doors will open at 12:45; fans are encouraged to be in their seats by the Senior Day ceremony beginning at 1:39 p.m.… pic.twitter.com/q3Qc3kkiWd — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 27, 2026

KSR will have full coverage on the contest. This is a big game for the Wildcats heading into the SEC Tournament.

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) 2 p.m. ET SEC Network+ (Noah Frary and Christi Thomas) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

Selection Sunday is two weeks away

Get ready. The bracket is almost here.