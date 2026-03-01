KSR Today: March Victory Sunday
Did you smell it? Could you feel it. That was just the calendar turning to March this morning. Go time in college basketball has officially arrived. Kentucky celebrated the change in style on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Mark Pope‘s squad put together one of the best performances of the year in a 91-77 victory over No. 25 Vanderbilt that included a hot start and Kentucky placing a foot on the gas pedal from start to finish. Now we’ve reached the final week of the regular season.
Can Kentucky get a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday? A double bye in the SEC Tournament? Both feel very possible.
KSR recaps a big win at Rupp Arena
Kentucky is now 159-51 all-time versus Vanderbilt. The Commodores have not swept the Wildcats in the regular season since 2007. UK also evened up an important tiebreaker on Saturday.
This is what happened and what was said in the postgame at Rupp Arena. Smash those links.
- RECAP: Kentucky 91, Vanderbilt 77
- Some takeaways from the big win
- This was a big win for numerous reasons
- This revenge victory was personal
- Collin Curry?
- Malachi Moreno got it done in the paint
- About that hard foul that Brandon Garrison took
- We all learned about a three-headed GOAT
- Jayden Quaintance’s dad sounded off on social media
- Mo Dioubate is ‘making This sacred’ with his play during Ramadan
- The Otega Oweh 20-point game tracker is getting ridiculous
- Mark Pope joked about his SEC fine in the postgame press conference
More postgame coverage on KSR’s YouTube Channel
Want to know what Mark Pope, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, and Kentucky players had to say about the victory? We’ve got you covered. KSR’s YouTube Channel has the postgame press conferences plus a Rapid Reaction from the crew in Downtown Lexington.
Smash play. Subscribe. Hit that like button as we talk about some Kentucky hoops.
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Your weekly SEC race update
Things in the SEC got interesting on Saturday. Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all pulled off upset victories on the road. Florida clinched the program’s first regular season title since 2014. The Gators are now locked into the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament. Every other spot is up for grabs.
The race for the double bye includes four teams all within one game of each other. Welcome to tiebreaker city. This is what the standings currently look like.
- Florida (14-2)
- Alabama (12-4)
- Arkansas (11-5)
- Missouri (10-6)
- Kentucky (10-6)
- Tennessee (10-6)
- Texas (9-7)
- Vanderbilt (9-7)
- Texas A&M (9-7)
- Georgia (8-8)
- Auburn (6-10)
- Mississippi State (5-11)
- Oklahoma (5-11)
- Ole Miss (4-12)
- LSU (3-13)
- South Carolina (3-13)
Missouri has secured the final double bye spot heading into the last week of the season. Kentucky owns the tiebreaker over Tennessee. Arkansas is just a game ahead of UK. There is a path for the Cats to earn a double bye this week.
Top 10
- 1Trending
UK 91, Vandy 77
Cats ROLL in revenge game
- 2New
Takeaways
from a BIG win!
- 3New
3-headed GOAT
UK's backcourt scores 61!
- 4New
We needed that
Breathe, BBN!
- 5
Rapid Reaction
Take that, Vandy!
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky will attempt to get the brooms out at KPP
The start of SEC play is just two weeks away. Kentucky is attempting to gobble up non-conference wins before that arrives. The Bat Cats will go for another sweep on Sunday.
After a receiving a dominant performance from Jaxon Jelkin in a 3-1 series opening win on Friday, Kentucky needed some more strong pitching and defense to hold off St. John’s on Saturday. Kentucky needed some unsung heroes to step up on Saturday.
Control issues ran up the pitch counter and led to Kentucky pulling starting pitcher Ben Cleaver from the game on Saturday after three innings. He was replaced by Connor Mattison who gave the Bat Cats four scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Then true freshman Caeden Cloud made huge plays with the bat and glove in consecutive innings to secure the 3-0 win.
Kentucky (8-2) will go for a second weekend sweep on Sunday with Nate Harris on the mound. First pitch is at 1 p.m. ET.
Kentucky hosts South Carolina at HMC
Kentucky will close its regular season against South Carolina (28-2, 14-1) on Sunday. The Gamecocks have won nine consecutive games and defeated Missouri 112-71 at home in their last outing. The program led by Dawn Staley has won three national championships and will present quite a challenge to Kentucky.
The atmosphere should be rocking at Historical Memorial Coliseum on Senior Day.
KSR will have full coverage on the contest. This is a big game for the Wildcats heading into the SEC Tournament.
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
|2 p.m. ET
|SEC Network+ (Noah Frary and Christi Thomas)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
Selection Sunday is two weeks away
Get ready. The bracket is almost here.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard