KSR Today: Mark Pope, Bourbon & Beyond, and a wild night in CBB

Good morning, folks! We’ve got a fun Thursday in store, all starting with Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope previewing Saturday’s road matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

Pope will talk with local media later today to give his thoughts on the state of the program. Kentucky is coming off back-to-back losses to Florida and Georgia, although the latter loss in Rupp Arena from a couple of days ago came as an unpleasant surprise. A Quad 2 defeat against the Bulldogs did Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume no favors. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Neil Paine updated his Bubble Watch and moved the ‘Cats from “Lock” to “Should Be In.” The chance of earning a double-bye in the SEC Tournament is all but gone.

But there are still five games left on the regular season schedule. We have seen this team respond to bad losses multiple times this season. Going into Auburn this weekend and stealing a road win would be the perfect way to do that.

As always, we’ll have everything Pope has to say up on the website and our YouTube channel as soon as possible. While you wait, enjoy a fresh episode of Sources Say (live from Parlour Pizza!) and then dig into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

A Bat Cats doubleheader this weekend

Kentucky baseball is back on the road this weekend. After sweeping last weekend’s series against UNC Greensboro, the Bat Cats were stunned at home by Morehead State earlier this week. Nick Mingione and Co. will look to bounce back against Evansville. Some bad weather is expected in the area, though, so the schedule has been adjusted. Kentucky will play once on Friday and twice on Saturday.

UK’s official schedule states that Friday’s game will be available to stream on ESPN+, but Saturday’s games have been tagged as having “no live stream”. Evansville is 0-3 to start the season. Kentucky is still expected to be without star shortstop Tyler Bell, who remains in the process of figuring out the severity of his recent injury.

Date Opponent Venue Time Feb. 20 (Friday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 4 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 1 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 45 minutes after first game

A wild basketball night in the SEC

Wednesday night was a fun one for basketball fans. BYU’s AJ Dybantsa dropped 35 points in a loss to No. 4 Arizona. Unranked Creighton upset No. 5 UConn in Storrs. A seemingly healthy Darryn Peterson only played 18 minutes for Kansas as the strangest story in college hoops only gets stranger. But the basketball was at its best in the Southeastern Conference last night.

No. 25 Alabama knocked off No. 20 Arkansas in double-overtime, 117-115. Darius Acuff dropped 49 points while playing all 50 minutes for the Razorbacks, but injuries to John Calipari’s rotation gave him limited options once foul trouble became an issue down the stretch. In the second OT, Arkansas checked in Elmir Dzafic and Jaden Karuletwa, who had played a combined total of 36 minutes all season coming into the game. Arkansas ran out of gas late. Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr. poured in 35 points.

Josh Hubbard exploded for 35 (!!!) first-half points for Mississippi State against Auburn as the Bulldogs led by 16 at halftime. But MSU soon gave it all away, even trailing by five with four minutes in regulation. Hubbard, who finished with 46 points on 10-16 shooting from deep, hit a huge three to go up two with under a minute to go.

Missouri almost suffered the most heartbreaking loss imaginable. Up by four points against No. 19 Vanderbilt with time running down in the game, Mizzou gave up a Tyler Nickel three-pointer with two seconds to go. Mark Mitchell elected to just chuck the ball down court in hopes of running the clock out for the Tigers, but Vandy’s Tyler Tanner (27 points on the night) intercepted it at halfcourt and nearly drilled a half-court heave at the buzzer. Missouri snuck out with the 81-80 win.

Your 2026 Bourbon & Beyond lineup

The Kentucky Fair and Expo Center in Louisville will be loaded with big names for this year’s edition of Bourbon & Beyond (Sept. 24-27). The festival revealed its full lineup on Wednesday.

The Queens of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters get the show rolling on Thursday, followed by Mumford & Sons and Kacey Musgraves on Friday. The Red Clay Strays and Chris Stapleton headline Saturday night, with a 90s feel on the final day, thanks to Dave Matthews Band and Ryan Lemond’s favorite, Hootie and the Blowfish. More than 100 artists will perform across the four-day event.

Tickets are on sale now with 4-day general admission passes starting at $391 (that includes fees).

Mike Stoops has a new SEC gig

Mike Stoops, who spent the last four seasons coaching inside linebackers at Kentucky under his brother, Mark Stoops, has found a new job. OM Spirit senior writer Zach Berry is reporting that the former Arizona head coach is joining the Ole Miss football program. His job title is currently unknown. Stoops will be joining a staff where former Kentucky wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington now works. UK and Ole Miss do not play each other again until 2027.

Let’s have a great day, BBN.