KSR Today: Mark Pope lands a top-10 recruit and football keeps rolling

Before we get to all of the news from a busy weekend in Lexington, a big congratulations to JT Poston and his caddie, Aaron Flener, on winning an exciting Memorial golf tournament on the PGA TOUR. Flener is a former KSR blogger and very good friend of the program, so we were thrilled to watch them shake hands with Jack Nicklaus as the victors at Muirfield yesterday. It took a birdie on 18 and extra golf to finish the job.

They had a little help from the skies, too. Many KSR listeners know that we lost Manny Robertson very unexpectedly last fall. Manny was one of mine and Flener’s best friends, and the Memorial was his favorite week. He attended every year as a guest of Poston and Flener, even stepping in to caddie a couple of practice holes one year when Flener was sick. He loved it and being part of the team, and this was their first Memorial without him walking alongside them.

I wish Manny had been there to see the victory, but there’s no doubt that he had a hand in it.

And now, as I wipe my eyes for the 20th time in the last 24 hours, let’s get to some news for Big Blue Nation.

Ryan Hampton is a Wildcat and Pope’s first top-10 recruit

Mark Pope has his first commitment in the 2027 high school recruiting class. On Sunday, Ryan Hampton, a top-10 recruit, pledged his commitment to the Wildcats. Hampton is the third-ranked shooting guard and the first domino to fall in 2027. He’s No. 6 in the Rivals rankings.

Hampton was in Lexington over the weekend for his official visit.

Hampton’s commitment is a huge win for Pope, who has taken a lot of criticism for striking out with many of the top high school players in last year’s class. Pope responded with a top-five portal class and, now, one of the top talents out of 2027.

NEW: Ryan Hampton is headed to Kentucky, and his father tells KSR+ that Mo Williams helped close the deal.



“He’s the closer. He shut the door.”



Rod Hampton breaks down why UK won out, what Mark Pope showed behind the scenes, and more. https://t.co/biMMVGftkm pic.twitter.com/HkCIO1CIaE — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) June 7, 2026

Move-in weekend for Kentucky Basketball

It was also move-in weekend for Kentucky Basketball, as the new roster of Wildcats arrived in Lexington to begin summer workouts. Social media was abuzz as each player made their way over to the Joe Craft Center and Wildcat Coal Lodge, headlined by the latest addition to the team, Milan Momcilovic.

The two former Washington Huskies, Zoom Diallo and Franck Kepnang, also caught a lot of attention online, not just because they made it to campus, but because, at first glance, Kepnang looked like Diallo’s dad.

You can see the entire team’s jersey numbers here.

On the other side of campus, Kentucky Football also had a big weekend. Last Friday marked the start of the first official visits of the summer, and the staff brought in a long list of special guests, while Will Stein brought the juice.

How many retro UK logos can you spot in the official visit photoshoots?https://t.co/VZ35te8dVV pic.twitter.com/5JhGefozOA — KSR (@KSRonX) June 7, 2026

Several of the visitors were already committed before their official visits. Then, Stein landed not one, not two, but three Sunday commitments to wrap up the weekend.

Kentucky’s 2027 class is up to 21 commits. Will more follow this week? Stay tuned.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is tonight

All eyes will be on New York tonight when Madison Square Garden hosts the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks hold a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs as the series heads to the Garden, where courtside will be lined with the uber-rich and celebrity guests, including President Trump.

For the rest of us, the game can be seen on ABC at 8:30 p.m. New York is a 2.5-point favorite after winning the first two games as a road underdog in San Antonio.

Scenes from Railbird Festival

Last night, Tyler Childers headlined the last night of Railbird Festival in Lexington, capping off one of the busiest weekends of the year in Lexington.

Sunday, back home in old Kentucky.



Welcome home, @TTChilders



📸: Phill McDonald pic.twitter.com/EC5wKUzZBL — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) June 8, 2026

Sign-ups for KSR’s Louisville Golf Scramble begin today

Coming up at 11 a.m. today, registration opens for KSR’s golf scramble in Louisville. The event returns to GlenOaks Country Club on Monday, August 24, and you can get your team into the field today. Check back here at KentuckySportsRadio.com for the link when registration begins.

KSR’s live from 10 a.m. to noon

Tune in. Go Cats.