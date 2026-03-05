KSR Today: Mark Pope previews Florida, WBB faces Georgia in SECT

Good morning, folks! The smell of March is fully in the air. We’ve got plenty of Kentucky basketball talk on deck for your Thursday.

We’ll start with the men’s side. Head coach Mark Pope will do his weekly chat with local media later today as he breaks down Tuesday’s disappointing loss to Texas A&M and gives his thoughts on Saturday’s Senior Day showdown with a red-hot Florida team.

We actually heard from Pope yesterday night on his radio call-in show. And he had some good news! Both Jayden Quaintance and Kam Williams are progressing well with their respective injuries. Quaintance is seeing the swelling in his knee subside while Williams is back to running.

“Positive news on both of those guys,” Pope said. “Kam was actually doing a little bit of running yesterday. Had a solid skill workout today, having minimal pain. Hasn’t done anything full-speed, but he’s making progress.

“… JQ is also making some progress, we feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control. He actually did strength testing today,” Pope continued. “He’s got a much more intensive ramp-up before he can step on the floor, but progress with both of those guys.”

Based on those quotes, it seems unlikely that either guy will be healthy enough to play against the fifth-ranked Gators, but who knows. Pope isn’t ruling out the possibility of them returning once the postseason hits.

Only one game remains on the regular season schedule for all SEC teams. If the season ended today, Kentucky would earn the last single-bye in the SEC Tournament, meaning a Thursday start. But with another game still to play, the ‘Cats could easily slip to a Wednesday start. The tiebreakers are not in their favor, either. A win over Florida would automatically lock up a single-bye (with a small chance of still snagging a double-bye), but a loss could create chaos in the standings.

TEAM CONF. RECORD GB OVERALL RECORD Florida 15-2 — 24-6 Alabama 12-5 3 22-8 Arkansas 12-5 3 22-8 Tennessee 11-6 4 21-9 Vanderbilt 10-7 5 23-7 Missouri 10-7 5 20-10 Texas A&M 10-7 5 20-10 Kentucky 10-7 5 19-11 Georgia 9-8 6 21-9 Texas 9-8 6 18-12 Auburn 7-10 8 16-14 Oklahoma 6-11 9 16-14 Mississippi State 5-12 10 13-17 Ole Miss 4-13 11 12-18 LSU 3-14 12 15-15 South Carolina 3-14 12 12-18

Kentucky WBB back in action at SECT

Kenny Brooks‘ Wildcats cruised to an easy round one win on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament. 9-seeded Kentucky made lightwork of 16-seeded Arkansas with a 94-64 blowout victory, advancing to today’s second-round action. The ‘Cats return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena this morning for an 11:00 a.m. ET (SEC Network) showdown with 8-seeded Georgia. The winner earns the right to battle top-seeded South Carolina in Friday’s quarterfinals.

If Kentucky gets another star performance from Clara Strack, a second straight win could be in store. The junior center posted 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks against the Razorbacks. All five starters finished in double-digits, too. Amelia Hassett shot 6-11 from deep en route to her 18-point performance. Today will also serve as a revenge opportunity for the ‘Cats. UK lost at home to Georgia 72-67 back in January.

It’s that time of the year — survive and advance, baby.

UK’s AD search is a national topic

UK’s search for Mitch Barnhart’s replacement as Athletic Director is underway. On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman discussed the possible candidates on their show yesterday, what the process might look like, and how the new hire could impact Mark Pope.

“This is going to be a fascinating search. Fascinating,” Staples said. “Because you have these big names who you do probably need to call, but I would argue that Greg Byrne, Rob Mullens, Scott Stricklin all have better jobs right now…Just because they worked there and they like the guy, I don’t think that necessarily means that they would come.”

Bat Cats sweep EKU in miniseries

Kentucky hosted a two-game miniseries this week against the nearby Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Both ended in victories for the Bat Cats, extending their winning streak to six. UK (11-2) won the opener on Tuesday in seven innings, 10-0, before coming right back with an 8-4 win on Wednesday night. That sets up a three-game series against The Citadel this weekend back at KPP. Below are the start times.

Friday | 4:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Saturday | 1:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Sunday | 1:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Adam Luckett and Jeff Drummond will preview the action later today with a new edition of Pump It Up.

Could Dink Pate be a Wildcat?

Mark Pope went to check on Dink Pate in Philadelphia following Tuesday’s loss. Pate is a 6-foot-7 point guard who currently plays in the NBA’s G League but is looking to make the move to college. He also played under UK assistant Jason Hart for the now-defunct G League Ignite in 2023. But would Pate be college eligible? That’s the question still needing an answer.

Pate has appeared in 14 games for the Westchester Knicks this season in the G League. He’s averaging 17.3 points on 36.4 percent shooting with 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.8 turnovers per game on 34.9 minutes per night.

Thursday afternoon = KSR Happy Hour!

It’s our favorite time of the week. KSR’s Happy Hour is BACK for another live episode at 4:00 p.m. ET over on our YouTube channel. Come join us this afternoon as we talk Kentucky hoops, the AD search, and much more. Let’s make today a great one, shall we?