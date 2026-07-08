KSR Today: Mark Pope Speaks, Kentucky Takes over the SEC Network

Hello friends, and a hot, humid, Happy Hump Day to you. On July 7, the small talk typically revolves around that hot weather, but today, we get to add this to the small talk equation across the Commonwealth of Kentucky: “Did you hear what Mark Pope said on KSR?”

There have been many twists and turns throughout the offseason. The roster build in the spring induced anxiety that was amplified around the NBA Draft, only for most of it to be extinguished shortly thereafter. Now, Pope has settled in with his team, but are they really settled in? Summer plans changed, a trip was moved, and the Wildcats still have a coaching and player vacancy.

This morning, Mark Pope will get to address all of the above, quenching the Kentucky basketball thirst of Big Blue Nation during the Dog Days of Summer. Buckle up and tune into KSR from 10-Noon.

Another Kentucky Non-Con Game Cooking?

The 2026-27 Kentucky basketball schedule is not yet complete. Mark Pope might be cooking up one more big-name game for the schedule. KSR’s Matt Jones reports that Kentucky and West Virginia are in negotiations to play a game in Nashville on Black Friday. Recently, things have not gone well for the Wildcats in the Music City. Maybe this could be just what Pope needs to snap out of that funk before returning for the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky on the SEC Network Takeover

Each summer, the four-letter network passes the SEC Network sticks over to the schools, giving each a 24-hour window to broadcast their best moments. Today, it’s Kentucky’s turn. The last 365 days weren’t the best calendar year for UK Athletics, but there were still a few games worth reliving. We have a few suggestions, but here is what’s actually on the schedule for the rest of the day on the SEC Network:

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La Familia Roster Filling Up with Kentucky Wildcats

We are less than two weeks away from TBT action tipping off at Historic Memorial Coliseum. The roster is nearly complete. Former Kentucky point guard Quade Green was added to the equation on Tuesday morning, just before Darryl Morsell slid onto the roster. La Familia has another addition up its sleeves and it looks like DeAndre Liggins may be ready to return for some summer basketball in the Bluegrass.

A Day Without the World Cup

Even though American fans were still in mourning, the final matches in the round of 16 delivered (I can use the word “delivered” for this entire event; it’s been nuts). Switzerland beat Colombia in penalty kicks, and it wasn’t the craziest that happened on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi missed a free kick as Argentina fell behind 2-0. It probably should’ve been 3-0, but VAR wiped away an Egyptian goal, leaving the door cracked just enough for Argentina. As you might suspect, Messi was the one who sent the equalizer into the back of the net, and he did it with enough time on the clock for Enzo Fernandez to get the game-winner during stoppage time.

¡¡¡GOLAAAAAZO DE ARGENTINA!!! ¡¡¡GOLAAAZO DE LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI!!! ¡¡¡APARECIÓ EL 10!!!



¡TREMENDO GOLAZO! Firma un zurdazo dentro del área para empatar el duelo ante Egipto. pic.twitter.com/ioUY9KoDkB — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2026

The Monster Energy Big 12 Media Days

There are plenty of folks who will roll their eyes once Talking SZN begins with annual summer Media Days. I get it; it’s not for everybody. Even if it’s not, there are usually a few clips or nuggets of information that can be enlightening.

On Monday, Commissioner Brett Yormark announced a multiyear licensing deal between the conference and Monster Energy drinks. This fall, games will be introduced under the byline “Monster Energy Big 12 Football.” Additionally, the company is paying $20 million to get its logo on every jersey and playing surface across the league. Teams are only getting $1 million a year for this deal; quite a steal for Monster. This announcement wasn’t the most ridiculous moment from Dallas.

A spicy interaction between Brett Yormark and Texas Tech media personality Sean Dillon.



"Stand up. Ask that question again and I'm going to give you the answer I want to give you." pic.twitter.com/sSq2A5qDbE — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) July 7, 2026

That was uncomfortable and awkward. This was just a terrible look. Colorado QB Julian Lewis said he wasn’t even breaking down opposing defenses last year. That is insane. Coach Prime needs Brennen Marion to enlighten his quarterback, or it could be the beginning of the end for Neon Deion.

What was Pat Shurmur doing last season 😂? pic.twitter.com/hNv14GZmVd — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) July 7, 2026

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

300 Home Runs for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is unlike anyone we’ve seen in baseball ever. He surpassed a new milestone with his 300th home run. He did it in his 1,101st game, the fifth-fastest in the history of Major League Baseball.

SHOHEI OHTANI'S 300th MLB HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/GbNlyPbM07 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

That wasn’t the rarest thing we saw on Tuesday night. Ryan O’Hearn hit three home runs and became the first Pittsburgh Pirate with 10 RBIs in a game. Not too shabby.

While we’re talking about rare, here’s one other unusual occurrence: Perry Ouzts won a race at Belterra Park yesterday on his 72nd birthday, his fifth victory of the year. He’s the oldest jockey to ever win a race in North America. That’s one heck of a way to celebrate a birthday.

Cute Bomb!

If you still need to find a smile to start your day, this tiny black-footed ferret will do the trick. This kit, Blue Violet, is almost 50 days old at the Louisville Zoo.