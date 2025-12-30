KSR Today: Mark Pope talks Alabama, Will Stein continues to make moves

Good morning, folks! We’re still several days out from Kentucky’s SEC-opener against No. 14 Alabama, but head coach Mark Pope is helping us get back into the basketball groove.

Pope hosted his weekly radio call-in show on Monday night alongside Tom Leach to talk about the Crimson Tide, the health status of Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, the current state of college basketball in general, and much more. Kentucky is in the midst of a 10-day break from games after not playing since last Tuesday against Bellarmine. The ‘Cats will play again on Saturday in Tuscaloosa (noon ET | ESPN).

“They’re good, they’re scoring. It’s a classic Alabama team,” Pope said of the Tide. “They’re playing at an amazingly fast clip, they’re shooting the ball from range with reckless abandon and with a ton of success. Maybe one of the things that’s different is that their rim protection is just insanely good.”

Alabama will be another tough test for a Kentucky team that has passed the last two. We won’t have to wait much longer for Pope to discuss the Tide in more depth, either. He’ll meet with local reporters later today to take additional questions. As always, we’ll have everything Pope had to say on every KSR platform you can think of. Check back in the afternoon for immediate updates. In the meantime, listen to Pope’s comments from Monday night before diving into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

Will Stein hires a linebackers coach

New Kentucky head football coach Will Stein continues to round out his staff while still running the Oregon offense out west. The latest hire is Chad Wilt as the Wildcats’ new linebackers coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Wilt was the co-special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach at Michigan State from 2024-25. Before that, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana from 2022-23. The Pennsylvania native was also the defensive line coach at Liberty (2006-08), Virginia (2009), Richmond (2010), Ball State (2011-13), Maryland (2014-15), Army (2016-18), Cincinnati (2019), and Minnesota (2020-21). While at Ball State and Army, Wilt teamed up with new Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

He joins a growing list of full-time position coaches for Stein’s first year as UK head coach.

2026 Kentucky Confirmed Position Coaches

Two more Kentucky football players intend to enter the transfer portal once it officially opens on Jan. 2. Defensive back Nasir Addison and defensive lineman Austin Ramsey are the latest portal casualties for the ‘Cats. Addison appeared in just four games in 2025 after taking the field in 12 games the previous season. This year, the junior cornerback registered 13 tackles. Meanwhile, Ramsey appeared in 11 games this past season as a redshirt sophomore, recording five total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Below are the seven Kentucky players expected to enter the portal (as of right now).

CB Nasir Addison (Jr.)

DL Austin Ramsey (RS So.)

WR David Washington Jr. (So.)

WR Preston Bowman (Fr.)

QB Stone Saunders (Fr.)

EDGE Steven Soles (So.)

EDGE Landyn Watson (RS Sr.)

Top Kentucky Performances of 2025

A historic triple-double? A 15-inning walk-off win over a top-two team in the country? A reverse sweep in the SEC Tournament? These are just a handful of KSR’s favorite UK Athletics performances from the year 2025. Nick Roush wrote about the 14 top moments for the Wildcats over the last 365-ish days as we look ahead to 2026. He covered all of my personal favorites here. Let’s hope we get even more of these this time next year.

From Otega Oweh to Eva Hudson, relive the top performances from Kentucky Wildcats in 2025. https://t.co/79lRHCR4Uw pic.twitter.com/jWsf12lSW1 — KSR (@KSRonX) December 29, 2025

Kentucky just outside Coaches Poll Top 25

There was no update to the AP Poll this week, but the Coaches Poll did break out a new update to its Top 25 rankings on Monday. Kentucky once again checks in just outside of the Top 25, coming in at 26th as the first team outside of the poll. UK’s next opponent, Alabama, came in at 15th in the Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide sits at 14th in the latest AP Poll. Below is the entire Week 9 Coaches Poll update.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Michigan 11-0 764 20 1 – 1/7 2 Arizona 12-0 753 11 2 – 2/13 3 Iowa State 12-0 700 0 3 – 3/18 4 UConn 12-1 670 0 4 – 3/7 5 Duke 11-1 611 0 6 +1 3/6 6 Purdue 11-1 605 0 5 -1 1/6 7 Gonzaga 13-1 584 0 7 – 7/20 8 Houston 11-1 570 0 8 – 2/8 9 Michigan State 11-1 527 0 9 – 8/21 10 BYU 12-1 521 0 10 – 7/11 11 Vanderbilt 12-0 423 0 11 – 11/NR 12 North Carolina 12-1 401 0 12 – 12/25 13 Nebraska 12-0 357 0 13 – 13/NR 13 Louisville 10-2 357 0 14 +1 5/14 15 Alabama 9-3 315 0 15 – 9/16 16 Texas Tech 10-3 305 0 16 – 11/20 17 Kansas 10-3 281 0 17 – 17/NR 18 Arkansas 9-3 240 0 18 – 14/23 19 Illinois 9-3 237 0 19 – 8/19 20 Tennessee 9-3 219 0 20 – 13/23 21 Virginia 11-1 175 0 21 – 21/NR 22 Florida 8-4 143 0 22 – 3/22 23 Iowa 10-2 91 0 23 – 23/NR 24 Georgia 11-1 65 0 24 – 24/NR 25 St. John’s 8-4 38 0 NR +1 6/NR

Receiving Votes: Kentucky 35; USC 25; Utah State 14; Auburn 7; Saint Louis 6; Clemson 6; Seton Hall 5; Oklahoma State 5; Yale 4; UCLA 4; Saint Mary’s 4; LSU 3; California 2; Villanova 1; Miami (OH) 1; Indiana 1

Tolly-Ho is officially closing

A Lexington staple is officially closing its doors. Tolly-Ho, known widely by UK students as a great place to grab a late-night meal, will shut down for good to begin the new year. If you’ve lived near campus before, you’ve likely eaten at this establishment post-midnight after a few (okay, maybe more than a few) alcoholic beverages had been consumed.

The restaurant has been around since 1971, initially opening on Winslow Street before moving to Limestone and then South Broadway. Tolly-Ho moved one more time last summer, not far down the road from the previous South Broadway spot, but now its time will come to an end. It’s a sad day for nostalgia. Go grab one last Ho Burger while you still can.

Very sad to hear about Tolly Ho closing on Wednesday, many great memories eating there while attending @universityofky https://t.co/TQ6All72ds — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 30, 2025

Keep an eye out later today for an update to KSR’s Kentucky high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. We usually push these out at the beginning of each week, but with so many holiday classics, tournaments, and events continuing throughout Monday night, we delayed this week’s update to get a better idea of where the best teams stand after a jam-packed stretch of big-time games. Expect plenty of movement in this week’s update. There are still a handful of must-watch games on deck set for today, as well.

