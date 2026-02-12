KSR Today: Mark Pope talks Florida, WBB hosts Texas A&M, and football season tickets

Good morning, folks! We’re just a couple more sleeps away from a massive SEC showdown for Mark Pope‘s crew. No. 25 Kentucky (17-7; 8-3 SEC) will head down to Gainesville on Valentine’s Day for a matchup with No. 14 Florida (18-6; 9-2 SEC).

To preview what’s in store with the Gators, Pope will talk with the local media later today to give his thoughts. Florida is currently sitting in first place in the SEC standings by a full game after taking down Georgia with ease last night, 88-66. A Kentucky win on Saturday would tie the two at 9-3 in conference play. But much like the Wildcats, this Florida team has turned its season around since the beginning of SEC play. After a 9-5 start to the season, the Gators have won nine of their last 10.

This will be Kentucky’s toughest challenge since the blowout loss to Vanderbilt a few weeks ago. As always, we’ll have everything Pope has to say on everything KSR related once he wraps up his press conference. Now let’s dive into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

No. 18 Kentucky WBB hosts Texas A&M

After a tough loss to No. 4 Texas on the road earlier this week, No. 18 Kentucky women’s basketball will look to bounce back in Lexington tonight. The Wildcats will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Kenny Brooks‘ squad could use a big win, too. Following a 16-2 start to the season, UK has since gone 2-5, including back-to-back losses against top 10 opponents.

Luckily, Texas A&M isn’t ranked. But the Aggies’ SEC record of 2-8 is a bit deceiving. A&M is coming off a win over No. 21 Alabama, which was preceded by a six-game losing streak that included FIVE teams ranked in the top 10 nationally. This is a battle-tested group if nothing else. If the ‘Cats can cut down on turnovers (39 combined over the last two games), then they’ll have a good chance to pull out the dub.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series 11-5 and has won five straight against Kentucky. The ‘Cats lost a shocker last year against the Aggies. Revenge will be on the brain going into tonight. Show up early at Memorial Coliseum for a free jersey rally towel!

Kentucky FB announces season ticket info

It’s only February, but anticipation continues to build for the Will Stein era. You can get the ball rolling early by renewing your season tickets. New season ticket sales will begin in March, but deposits are on sale now for priority access to new seats. Season tickets in the 200-level will start at $309. A limited number of lower bowl seats are available starting at $412 plus a $50 per seat donation. Only season ticket holders are eligible to purchase season parking permits at Kroger Field.

More information can be found at UKFootballTix.com.

Bat Cats’ gearing up for Week 1

Baseball time is almost here. Kentucky will kick off the 2026 season this weekend on the road against UNC Greensboro. Unfortunately, this series will not be streamed on any platform — not even on ESPN+. You’ll need to stick with the radio (or follow along on KSBoard) to catch the action this weekend. But we can at least talk about the pitching rotation. Multi-time transfer Jaxon Jelkin will take the mound first on Friday, followed by returners Ben Cleaver on Saturday and Nate Harris on Sunday.

First pitch on Friday is at 4:00 p.m. ET at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

We will line up the rotation like this for Week 1:



Fri. – RHP Jaxon Jelkin (@jaxonj24)

Sat. – LHP Ben Cleaver (@ben34cleaver)

Sun. – RHP Nate Harris (@NateHarris1515) — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 11, 2026

Matt Jones talks Kentucky on FO68

Matt Jones joined The Field of 68‘s Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman earlier this week to break down Mark Pope’s Wildcats as we enter the home stretch. Over the 35-minute conversation, the three tackled several hot-button topics in Pope’s second season. Here’s a brief rundown:

Kentucky’s struggles early this season, and the week that Matt believes the Cats turned it around

Kentucky’s roster construction issues, specifically in the backcourt

Mark Pope’s weird behavior after some of Kentucky’s losses

What makes this season a success? Matt said Kentucky needs to do two of the following: Finish in the top three in the SEC standings Make the championship game of the SEC Tournament Make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament

The atmosphere at Rupp on Saturday for Kentucky vs. North Carolina was proof that BBN has bought back in.

Dive in below to hear everything they had to say about the ‘Cats.

The ASB GlassFloor is coming to CBB

Remember when Kentucky basketball used the ABS GlassFloor for Big Blue Madness ahead of Pope‘s debut season as head coach? That same interactive court is returning this season for the Big 12 Conference men’s and women’s tournaments.

According to the Big 12, “the court will be used to highlight new partnership opportunities, elevate fan engagement and enhance in-game entertainment. During each matchup, visual effects displayed on the court could include: Immersive animations following key plays and moments, dynamic court designs, shot charts, and interactive games for fans during timeouts.”

Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar.



The Big 12 Conference and @asbglassfloor today introduced a state-of-the-art full LED video sports floor that will debut at the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this March at the T-Mobile… pic.twitter.com/uPBOTEi2Id — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 11, 2026

New KSR Happy Hour at 4!

Your favorite weekly YouTube show is back this afternoon to talk about anything and everything. The KSR Happy Hour will go LIVE as always around 4 p.m. ET. Kentucky basketball will obviously be a topic of conversation, but these shows can go off the rails rather quickly. It’ll be the perfect way to close out Friday Jr.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.