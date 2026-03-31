KSR Today: McDonald's All-American Games, Spring Football, Midweek Baseball

Good morning, friends. It’s a beautiful Tuesday morning, and shaping up to be another busy one on the Kentucky sports front.

Monday was newsy, with an NBA All-Star joining Mark Pope’s coaching staff and more names emerging as ones Kentucky could pursue in the transfer portal. All of that will continue today, but with the added fun of the McDonald’s All-American Games happening in Phoenix, spring football practice, and Kentucky Baseball and Softball looking to bounce back after rough weekends. Let’s get to it.

What roster news will happen today?

One of the two vacant assistant coaching spots on Mark Pope’s staff is now filled, with KSR breaking the news on Monday that Mo Williams will join his son, Mason, in Lexington. Williams is a Cleveland Cavalier legend, winning a title in 2016 before transitioning into coaching. He started as an assistant at Cal State Northridge (2018-20) before taking the head coaching jobs at Alabama State (2020-22) and Jackson State (2022-present).

Whether you think Williams joining the staff is part of a package deal for his son or vice versa (Jack Pilgrim has the behind-the-scenes story on KSR+), there’s no denying that Kentucky’s sideline just got cooler. If you’re still on the fence, let Drew Franklin talk you over it.

Williams will immediately be put to work to help Pope and the rest of the coaches build next year’s roster. Kentucky’s player meetings continue, and the transfer portal opens one week from today, Tuesday, April 7. On Monday, some new names came out that Kentucky could pursue once the floodgates open:

Finley Bizjack (G, Butler): Third-Team All-Big East, averaged 17.1 PPG. Will test NBA Draft waters as well.

(G, Butler): Third-Team All-Big East, averaged 17.1 PPG. Will test NBA Draft waters as well. Daeshun Ruffin (PG, Jackson State): Southwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, led the league in scoring at 23.3 PPG. Will need a waiver to be eligible next season.

More names will probably come out today, along with stay-or-go news. We’ve got it covered on the site, but we’re dropping nuggets not fit for print on KSBoard as well. The one Matt Jones shared last night was pretty exciting.

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Three Kentucky WBB commits and Tyran Stokes in action at McDonald’s All-American Games

It’s a big night in Glendale, Arizona, as the McDonald’s All-American Games are held at Desert Diamond Arena. In the past, this has been an event in which future Kentucky MBB players shine, but tonight, Kentucky WBB steals the spotlight, with three signees on the girls’ rosters. Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords will play on the East Team, while Maddyn Greenway will suit up for the West. Kentucky is tied with Texas for the most representatives this year.

The girls’ game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, but Kenny Brooks’ Cats are already making noise. Last night, Emily McDonald won the Sprite JamFest Girls and Overall 3-Point Shootout, going head-to-head with Jason Crowe Jr., the winner of the Boys’ contest, to win by three with a score of 18.

EMac shooting buckets for a minute straight, yes please!!!



Girls 3-point shooting champ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRqM8oVsWT — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 31, 2026

Last name McDonald, number three… who else would win the McDonald's All-American 3-point competition? 😎 pic.twitter.com/uYjZT60aMD — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 31, 2026

Kentucky MBB doesn’t have a representative in the Boys’ McDonald’s All-American Game — yet. The Cats are still pursuing five-star small forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class. He’ll suit up for the West Team tonight.

There was some buzz that Stokes could announce his decision at tonight’s game, but Joe Tipton reports that it will likely be pushed back a week. Stokes is down to Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon. Kansas has been the frontrunner for a while, but with Bill Self potentially retiring, Mark Pope and his staff have a shot. The longer this recruitment goes on, the better for Kentucky. Stokes is a dynamic player, one worth going all in on ahead of what could be a make-or-break year for Pope. You know that he and a huge chunk of BBN will be tuned in tonight.

The boys’ game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Until then, watch Stokes’ senior year mixtape.

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Baseball AND Softball take on Miami (OH)

It’s a bad day to be a RedHawk, with both the Kentucky Baseball and Softball teams playing Miami (OH). Nick Mingione’s squad will host the RedHawks at Kentucky Proud Park, while Rachel Lawson’s group will travel to Oxford.

Let’s start with the Bat Cats, who are coming off a series loss at LSU, which dropped their record to 21-6, 5-4 in the SEC. Kentucky won the first game in Baton Rouge 7-4, but lost on Saturday 0-7 and blew a 7-0 lead in the third inning on Sunday to lose 10-17. It’s the second straight series Kentucky has lost in SEC play, last week’s losses at Ole Miss following a similar script of big leads squandered due to pitching woes. The Cats are down to No. 24 in the D1 Baseball rankings, a five-spot drop.

Today, Kentucky will look to get back on track vs. a Miami (OH) squad that is 17-9, 7-5 in conference play. The RedHawks were picked to finish first in the MAC, and just won their second conference series, on the road at Kent State. Tonight is the first of five straight home games for Kentucky, which hosts Missouri this weekend. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

The Kentucky softball team is also hoping to bounce back vs. Miami (OH). The Cats are also coming off a loss, a series sweep vs. No. 11 Georgia over the weekend. They’re 21-16 so far this season, including 1-11 in conference play. With a series at Oklahoma coming up this weekend, tonight is a good chance to try to turn things around. That game starts at 5 p.m. ET.

It’s Wide Receivers Day at Spring Practice

Spring football rolls on this morning, with wide receivers coach Joe Price III and select players talking to reporters after practice. Adam Luckett will be there to cover it for us, so check the site around lunch for his coverage.

Nick Roush is also joining Drew Franklin, Ryan Lemond, and Shannon the Dude on KSR this morning to share what you may have missed from spring practice so far. If you haven’t yet, I encourage you to check out his post from last week with the 10 takeaways from practice so far, and our coverage of Will Stein’s comments on Saturday. On3’s JD PicKell loves what he saw from the clips that came out on social media.