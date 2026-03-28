KSR Today: It's a Mega Sports Saturday

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s worth celebrating. Today is a MEGA SPORTS SATURDAY.

What exactly is a Mega Sports Saturday? It’s not just your regular, run-of-the-mill weekend with athletics on the TV. Sure, there are some days where you get an incredible slate of wall-to-wall football, but that’s not what we’re talking about. A Mega Sports Saturday is the rare occasion where so much is happening in so many sports, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Allow me to get out a fork and knife.

Kentucky WBB in the Sweet 16

For the first time in a decade, the Kentucky Wildcats are in the Sweet 16. Kenny Brooks’ Cats have a mighty task ahead of them against top-seeded Texas. Kentucky is a 14.5-point underdog in Ft. Worth.

Even though the Horns have the advantage of playing in their home state, and three-time All-American Madison Booker, Kentucky played Texas close in the only regular season meeting between these two SEC opponents. The Cats overcame a double-digit deficit to make it a 2-point game in the fourth quarter before Texas pulled away. Can Kentucky do enough to pull off the upset and return to the Elite 8 in year two under Brooks? The action tips off at approximately 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Elite 8 is Set

And then there were eight. Four games over the next two days will decide who travels to Indianapolis for the Final Four.

St. John’s put up an admirable fight against Duke in an absolute thriller in our nation’s capital. A back-and-forth affair, there was elite shotmaking down the stretch before the Blue Devils pulled away with an 80-75 victory. Bama kept it close for about 30 minutes before top-seeded Michigan took control en route to a 90-77 win. Michigan State did the opposite, falling behind by 19 points early, before climbing all the way back to briefly take the lead. Ultimately, they did not have enough shooting to knock out UConn in a 67-63 win for the Huskies. Oh, and Tennessee is in the Elite Eight for the third straight year. Gross.

Saturday Schedule

Iowa (+7.5) vs. Illinois | 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS

Purdue (+6.5) vs. Arizona | 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS

Sunday Schedule

Tennessee (+7.5) vs. Michigan | 2:15 p.m. ET | CBS

UConn (+5.5) vs. Duke | 5:05 p.m. ET | CBS

The First Commitment for Kentucky Basketball

The first domino has fallen. Mason Williams will be a Wildcat. The son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, he initially committed to play for his Dad at Jackson State. Earlier this week, the four-star talent took an official visit to Kentucky. He didn’t waste time, pledging his allegiance to BBN on Friday afternoon.

“What you like about Mason Williams is the tenacity he plays with,” Jamie Shaw told KSR+. “He is very tough-minded. As a lead guard, he plays downhill with two feet in the paint. He is able to collapse the defense regularly while applying pressure at the point of attack.”

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Another Change to Mark Pope’s Staff

Not long after we learned about a new addition to the Kentucky basketball roster, Big Blue Nation learned about another change to Mark Pope’s staff. KSR was the first to report that Alvin Brooks will not be back for a third season in Lexington. The long-time Baylor assistant signed a two-year deal when he joined Pope’s inaugural staff. His contract will not be renewed.

Brooks held the title of associate head coach in Lexington, essentially serving as the No. 2 to Mark Pope. His departure comes just a few days after Jason Hart left to join Andy Enfield’s staff at SMU, giving Pope room to add two new assistants for his third season at Kentucky.

Bat Cats get a Big W

The last time the Kentucky baseball team traveled to Baton Rouge, LSU was up to some funny business, creating a weather delay on a sunny day to save Paul Skenes from burning a start in a Super Regional. The Bat Cats kicked off the first game of a three-game series by putting it on the Bayou Bengals.

Jaxon Jelkin was dialed in. The Kentucky ace went eight innings, striking out seven and only allowing two earned runs on five hits. Kentucky turned seven hits and seven walks into a 7-4 victory. The Bat Cats can secure a series win when the first pitch of game two is thrown at 3 p.m. ET on SECN+.

Week No. 2 of Kentucky spring football practice officially wraps up this morning when the Wildcats take the field for practice No. 6. Will Stein has assembled an impressive recruiting guest list for the occasion. The Kentucky head coach will speak with the media after practice, and we’ll get to hear from defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and a few other players.

The UFL Season Opens in Kentucky

The city of Louisville got the FOX spotlight and two plays into the game, we saw shenanigans from the Kings.

Rough start. Just hand it off to Benny. pic.twitter.com/fX5Atvowa1 — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 28, 2026

It was hard to find high-quality football — the Stallions missed two PATs and had a kick blocked — but 14,034 fans were treated to a tightly-contested game, and a lengthy halftime performance from Russell Dickerson. The cold wind forced most fans to the bars during intermission, but he played like there were 100,000 eyes on him for four songs. Meanwhile, Kings fans and Stallions players were throwing drinks at each other.

During halftime of the Kings game 👀



🎥: Toohey pic.twitter.com/yIcIfsYrSC — Bosemer Media (@BosemerMedia502) March 28, 2026

The Kings had a chance to pull off the upset, holding onto a 9-7 lead in the fourth quarter. It broke the other way when former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with 1:55 to play for the game-winning touchdown. The Kings had enough time to respond, but Jason Bean threw up an arm-punt to end the game with a 15-13 loss for the home team.

Two Significant Kentucky Derby Preps

We are five Saturdays away from the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby. There are five major prep races remaining, and the two today provide a chance for 3-year-olds to assert themselves as the top contenders for the garland of roses.

The Florida Derby (6:42 p.m. ET post time) was the last race Sovereignty lost. Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado are back with another intriguing contender, Chief Wallabee. He’ll have to pass Commandment, who has three straight wins, including the Fountain of Youth.

Silent Tactic will be a popular choice at Churchill Downs if the late closer performs well in today’s Arkansas Derby (7:48 p.m. ET post time). Bob Baffert’s Litmus Test and Todd Pletcher’s Renegade are the other top contenders at Oaklawn Park.