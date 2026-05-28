KSR Today: Milan Momcilovic is officially a college free agent

Good morning, folks! Wednesday’s news cycle certainly wasn’t lacking any entertainment. From various scheduling news to the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, there was plenty to talk about. Let’s get our day rolling by recapping yesterday’s events and looking ahead to what’s in store today.

And where better to start than with a player who could change the entire perception of next season’s Kentucky men’s basketball team?

Players still in the NBA Draft had until 11:59 p.m. ET last night to either keep their name in or return to college. Some of the biggest names in the sport ended up choosing another season in college. The likes of Amari Allen (Alabama), Jeremy Fears (Michigan State), Billy Richmond (Arkansas), Andrej Stojakovic (Illinois), and Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt) will all be back in college for the 2026-27 campaign. As will Tounde Yessoufou, but not with the Baylor Bears. The 6-foot-5 guard didn’t make his decision known until after midnight, committing to Rick Pitino and St. John’s once it finally came out.

St. John’s filling another roster spot helps Kentucky, though. It effectively pulls the Johnnies out of the running for Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, who was the biggest name from yesterday to leave the draft. UK, Louisville, and Arizona are now the teams to watch, with a decision potentially coming sometime this weekend, per reports.

There’s no sugar-coating it: Mark Pope needs Momcilovic to choose the Wildcats. Kentucky’s roster as currently constructed could end up being a great one, but as of right now, it lacks someone like a Momcilovic, someone who can shoot the leather off the basketball on the wing at 6-foot-8. He averaged 16.9 points in 30.5 minutes per outing last season at Iowa State, shooting 48.7 percent from deep. On3 ranks him as the third-best player to hit the portal this offseason. He’d immediately increase Kentucky’s ceiling and floor if he landed in Lexington.

Now all we can do is sit back and wait for Momcilovic to make a decision. Wherever he goes, millions upon millions of dollars are coming his way.

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

Battle of the Bluegrass on the hardwood

Sticking with men’s basketball, a date for next season’s Kentucky-Louisville matchup was announced yesterday. The 59th meeting of the Battle of the Bluegrass will take place on Saturday, December 12, inside Rupp Arena. The annual rivalry showdown was moved back to December from last season’s mid-November slot, which wasn’t popular among either fanbase. The tip time and TV information are still being finalized.

Last season’s game in the Yum Center didn’t go as planned for Kentucky. The infamous “pregame experience” followed that group for longer than it should have. But Louisville is going to have a good squad this fall — let’s just hope it’s without Momcilovic on the Cardinals’ roster.

Kickoff times revealed for Weeks 1-3

Will Stein‘s debut season as Kentucky’s head football coach is closer than we think. We now have kickoff times for the Wildcats’ first three games of the 2026 schedule. It will be anything but a cakewalk start for Stein and Co.

9/05 : Youngstown State | 1:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+

: Youngstown State | 1:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+ 9/12 : Alabama | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

: Alabama | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC 9/19: at Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Unfortunately, the season-opener will not be a nationally televised game. You’ll need to break out the ol’ ESPN+ account for that one. But for the third straight season, Kentucky will host the first SEC game of the season. Alabama and Texas A&M in back-to-back weekends at 3:30 p.m. ET (one at home, one on the road) should make for fun tailgaiting days.

KSBar and Grille to cease operations as a daily sports bar

Now for some tough news. After eight years, KSBar and Grille is making a big change. Once Railbird (June 6-7) is over, it will no longer operate as a daily sports bar. Plans are in the works to use the space for big events, like Kentucky football gamedays in the fall.

“I am disappointed for the end of an amazing era and experience we have had. Thank you to all who worked with us, and supported us for years,” wrote Matt Jones. “We will still have a KSBar open on UK Gamedays beginning this fall in partnership with another restaurant. We look forward to seeing folks then. We will be announcing more details in the days to come.”

KSBar and Grille has been around since 2018. I have some good memories there. Helping Jack Pilgrim with his two-hour live Sources Say show ahead of John Calipari‘s return to Lexington was one I’ll never forget. KSBar as it was will be missed.

Kentucky T&F back in action at NCAA Championships

The Kentucky track & field team is hosting the NCAA East First Round this week. Day one of four was Wednesday. Anthony Waterman posted a 13.43-second time in the 100m hurdles — the second-fastest in school history — to make Friday’s quarterfinals while Kingi McNair (men’s long jump) and Grayson Brashear (men’s shot put) locked up spots in the NCAA Championships.

Now it’s time for the Kentucky women to make their mark. 16 Wildcats will be in action throughout Thursday. You can watch it all live on ESPN+.

NCAA East First Round: Thursday, May 28: ALL TIMES IN EASTERN TIME Women’s Hammer 10:00 a.m. SEMIFINAL Kate Powers, Meagan Ewers Women’s 100m Hurdles 6:00 p.m. FIRST ROUND Emmi Scales, Camden Bentley, Rukia Nusra Omulisia Women’s 1500m 6:30 p.m. FIRST ROUND Doricah Minsari Isoe, Ally Kruger Women’s Pole Vault 6:30 p.m. SEMIFINAL Kaylee Daniel, Annie Murphy, Chelsea Wetzel, Sarah Ferguson Women’s 400m 7:25 p.m. FIRST ROUND A’Laji Bradley, Hannah Douglas Women’s 800m 7:50 p.m. FIRST ROUND Janet Jepkemboi Amimo, Lyric Olson Women’s 400m Hurdles 8:20 p.m. FIRST ROUND Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera

A huge Game 6 in the Western Conference Finals

The New York Knicks have already locked up one spot in the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder can join them with a Game 6 win tonight. OKC, up 3-2 in the series, will take on the Spurs in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET (Peacock/NBC). The Thunder are dealing with multiple key injuries, but that hasn’t slowed them down yet.

What does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have in store after dropping 32 points in Game 5? Can OKC keep Victor Wembanyama in check again? What type of impact will the other Wildcats — De’Aaron Fox (SAS), Keldon Johnson (SAS), and Cason Wallace (OKC) — in this game make? I don’t know about you, but I’ll be locked in from start to finish.

KSR Happy Hour at 4!

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another edition of weekly KSR’s Happy Hour. We’ll be going live on the KSR YouTube channel around 4:00 p.m. ET to talk about anything and everything related to the Wildcats — with some nonsense sprinkled in. It’ll be the perfect way to wind down the workday. We’ll see you there!

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