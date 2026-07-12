KSR Today: MLB Draft, World Cup and the worst UFC fight of all time

Happy Sunday, Big Blue Nation. Hopefully you’re enjoying the dog days of summer and staying occupied in this final stretch before fall camp begins for Will Stein with basketball right around the corner from there. For now, we have the FIFA World Cup wrapping up with major excitement and some crucial developments in the MLB Draft that could impact the future of both Kentucky baseball and football.

Oh, and history was made Saturday night with the worst UFC fight of all time.

KSR’s got everything you need to start your Sunday right.

Tyler Bell becomes Kentucky’s second-highest draft pick ever

We knew the Bat Cats would have a good 2026 MLB Draft, but it became historic for the program when Tyler Bell became the second-highest pick in Kentucky baseball history, going No. 10 overall to the Colorado Rockies.

He was the fourth first-round pick of the Nick Mingione era, off to the pros after posting a .314/.438/.556 career slash line with 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and 21 stolen bases across 459 plate appearances as an All-SEC member in 2026. The switch-hitting shortstop was previously a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, but turned down the opportunity to play at Kentucky. That decision certainly paid off.

Bell wasn’t alone, either, as star pitcher Jaxon Jelkin was also selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Phillies, coming off the board at No. 135 overall. He will have a decision to make, choosing between signing on the dotted line for good money now or returning to Lexington as one of the league’s top aces — and likely going even higher in 2027.

What will happen with Ponatoski and Willoughby?

Jelkin has a tough decision to make, one that may ultimately favor the pros, unfortunately. Elsewhere, Big Blue Nation is keeping a close eye on dual-sport star Matt Ponatoski and Kentucky HS Player of the Year Grayson Willoughby, with both set to hear their names called on Sunday when the MLB Draft resumes. That’ll run from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, with rounds 5-20 coming up throughout the day.

The longer both players have to wait on Sunday, the greater the chances Mingione gets both on campus — and Will Stein, in Ponatoski’s case.

ESPN lists Ponatoski at No. 120 overall and Willoughby at No. 205. MLB.com has the latter at No. 199 and the former at No. 208. Those are fifth- through seventh-round grades. The thought is that the tenth round is the cutoff to essentially guarantee moves to college; everything from now to that point is maybe territory. We’ll be monitoring the early rounds Sunday to see just how much Kentucky’s pitching rotation is impacted.

Other names to keep an eye on: infielder Robert Omidi, infielder Jimmy Anderson, infielder Ethan Hindle, outfielder Jayce Tharnish and catcher Carson May.

World Cup semifinals are set

Both weekend matchups needed extra time to determine winners and finalize the final four, but the favorites found ways to survive and advance, joining France and Spain in the semifinals.

England got Saturday started with a 2-1 victory over Norway, led by Jude Bellingham, who scored a pair of goals to push his team to the World Cup semis for the first time since 2018. From there, it was not Lionel Messi leading Argentina, but rather Julián Álvarez, who put one in the net in the 112th minute for the go-ahead goal, followed by Lautaro Martínez scoring an icing-on-the-cake goal in the final seconds to close out the 3-1 win.

That put FIFA’s top four teams in the world all in the semifinals for the first time ever.

From here, France will take on Spain on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, live on FOX, to give us our first title participant. Then, England will play Argentina on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET, also live on FOX. Spain and Argentina are the solid favorites to advance to the big one on Sunday, July 19.

It sucks that USMNT is out, but having the best of the best out there and putting on a show is pretty darn fun, too.

McGregor vs. Holloway was a big fat dud

If you’re a bozo like me who stayed up to watch a 37-year-old make his UFC comeback after five years away from the sport, I apologize. Sheesh, what a waste of everyone’s time that was. Conor McGregor took on Max Holloway in one of the most anticipated fights in a long, long time and blew out his knee on a ridiculous roundhouse kick attempt in the opening seconds, forcing referee Mike Belton to end it a few injured stumbles later at the 1:09 mark.

RIGHT ON THE FIRST KICK 😳



Max Holloway gets his hand raised tonight!



[ #UFC329 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8Y5MR1wJ4s — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) July 12, 2026

McGregor claims to have been totally healthy going into the fight, but color me skeptical. Either way, the final product was a disaster and I feel bad for the fans who spent thousands of their hard-earned dollars on that nonsense.

“My head gasket is gone. Destroyed,” he said after the fight. “… This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”

Same.

The popular video game series tried to ruin the franchise that has taken over college football fans’ lives the past couple of years. EA Sports tried to pull a fast one on customers by adding microtransactions to enhance their offline gaming experience, sparking a backlash for nickel-and-diming the diehards who want to play as their favorite schools.

James Bordeaux is one of those diehards as one of the biggest content creators in that space with over 600K subscribers — who also happens to bleed blue as a Harrodsburg native. He was the loudest critic of EA’s shenanigans and forced the company’s hand to make a change after the late bait-and-switch, which had him positively review the product pre-launch and then add the microtransactions upon release.

IDGAF about a partnership. Make a stand against micro transactions in Dynasty and RTG. Take them out and bring XP sliders back @EASPORTSCollege #CFBPlayDontPay — Bordeaux (@bordeauxyoutube) July 7, 2026

“We’re moving fast to respond to your feedback,” they announced.

An update from the College Football 27 Team. #CFBGoPlay pic.twitter.com/00b4TZrlPR — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) July 11, 2026

That’s the power of BBN if I’ve ever seen it.

That’s all for now, folks. Happy day two of the MLB Draft.