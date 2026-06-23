KSR Today: NBA Draft begins, NCAA discusses 5-for-5, Kentucky Basketball Notes

The NBA Draft used to be one of the biggest days of the summer for Kentucky Basketball — the biggest for John Calipari. Now, it feels like the draft has snuck up on us, in part because it starts on a Tuesday this year, but also because Kentucky only has a pair of players hoping to hear their names called, one of whom played in just four games.

Jayden Quaintance is projected to go in the first round of the draft, which takes place tonight in Brooklyn — although his stock is sliding due to concerns over his knee. Otega Oweh‘s stock has risen since a strong performance at the NBA Draft Combine, to the point that most believe he will be drafted in the second round tomorrow night. Fingers crossed for the leading scorer of the Mark Pope era.

Back home in Lexington, practice rolls on for the current Cats, who could still add another player as the staff continues to pursue Nikola Kusturica. In Indianapolis, there’s a big meeting with a big vote about college sports, and in Houston, Foxborough, Toronto, and Guadalajara, four more World Cup matches kick off. We’ve got a happy reunion coming on the radio show, NBA trades happening left and right, and some more good football recruiting news potentially on the horizon.

That’s a lot to discuss, so let’s get to it, starting with some late-breaking news.

Two Cats got traded last night

It was a busy night on the NBA front as teams make their final moves ahead of tonight’s draft. As a result, two former Kentucky Wildcats are on the move. The Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal with the Bulls. On one hand, Randle gets to return to New York; on the other, it’s with Brooklyn, a far cry from the Knicks.

Later last night, the biggest trade of this cycle finally happened. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leaving Milwaukee for Miami, where he will pair up with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. As part of the deal, Tyler Herro is headed to Milwaukee, his hometown. It’s a fresh start for the 26-year-old former Cat, who has spent his entire NBA career in Miami, but there is speculation the Bucks may move him again. Never a dull moment in the NBA.

The NBA Draft begins

Over the next two days, 60 players’ dreams will come true when they hear their names called in the NBA Draft. The first round is tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN). Jayden Quaintance, once projected to be a lottery pick, was not among the 24 players invited to the green room, just one indication of his falling stock. The odds are still good he’ll hear his name called during the first round, likely somewhere in the 20s.

Again, Otega Oweh will probably be waiting until tomorrow night, when the second round takes place; however, he’s popped up in more and more mock drafts since electing to participate in the scrimmages at the combine last month. While Oweh may not have NBA-level shooting skills, his ability to get to the rim and defend is hard to deny and could result in him hearing his name called.

Here is where Quaintance and Oweh stand in the latest mocks, which will probably change a few more times before things tip off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Who will go No. 1?

As for the rest of the draft, there is PLENTY of intrigue. It’s still not clear who the Washington Wizards will take with the first pick, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson. There are a ton of familiar names after Dybantsa and Petterson at the top, including Cam Boozer (Duke), Caleb Wilson (UNC), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), Darius Acuff (Arkansas), and Nate Ament (Tennessee).

John Calipari will almost certainly be at the Barclays Center to support Acuff and Meleek Thomas on “Graduation Night”; however, Pat Kelsey said on Monday that he will NOT attend the draft, which sounded more like he wasn’t invited by Brown or his family, further fueling speculation that they didn’t get along. Ouch.

Here's Pat Kelsey's full comments on whether or not he'll attend the NBA draft.



Louisville has the potential to see Mikel Brown Jr. be their highest draft pick since Donovan Mitchell in 2017.



Cards haven't seen 2 players drafted in the same class since 2009 pic.twitter.com/kK83zMYiyO — Sarandon Raboin (@sarandon_raboin) June 22, 2026

Again, the action begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The second round will take place tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. We’ll be watching it together on KSBoard, so please come join us.

2026 First Round Draft Order

Washington Utah Memphis Chicago LA Clippers (from Indiana) Brooklyn Sacramento Atlanta (from New Orleans) Dallas Milwaukee Golden State Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers) Miami Charlotte Chicago (from Portland) Memphis (from Phoenix via Orlando) Oklahoma City (from Philadelphia) Charlotte (from Orlando via Phoenix) Toronto San Antonio (from Atlanta) Detroit (from Minnesota) Philadelphia (from Houston via Oklahoma City) Atlanta (from Cleveland) New York Los Angeles Lakers Denver Boston Minnesota (from Detroit) Cleveland (from San Antonio via Atlanta) Dallas (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia)

NCAA discusses age-based eligibility model

The NCAA Division I Cabinet is set to meet today and tomorrow in Indianapolis. High atop the to-do list: a vote on the age-based eligibility model, which would start an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier, and run for five years. The “five-for-five” model has had support since it was proposed in the spring and is widely expected to pass. It will replace the current four seasons in five years model, which has become bogged down by redshirts, medical waivers, and resulting lawsuits.

The vote could come as soon as this afternoon. Players who are currently enrolled with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply for the age-based model or stick with the old model, whichever they prefer. That could mean two years of eligibility for Milan Momcilovic if he wanted to turn down the NBA Draft next spring to return to Kentucky. A nice thought.

Three Kentucky Basketball notes

1. Practice Intel: Even if we just have Momcilovic for one season, it could be worth it. On Monday, Jack Pilgrim dropped a new practice report on KSR+ that includes some juicy intel on Kentucky’s first week of summer practice. It’s well worth the price of admission (especially with our 50% off sale), but I was most encouraged by what Jack’s sources said about Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, who will share a backcourt next season. Kentucky’s success will depend on its lead guards, and as with the rest of the team, it sounds like they’re already forming some great chemistry.

2. SEC Scheduling News: The SEC is expected to reveal conference home/away designations for the upcoming men’s basketball season this week. Jon Rothstein beat them to the punch last night. We won’t know dates for Kentucky’s SEC schedule for a bit, but we at least know who they’ll face on the road and who they’ll host at home. The Cats will play Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Ole Miss twice. Calipari and Arkansas will come to Rupp after the Cats went to Fayetteville (and won) last season.

SEC HOME SLATE : Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina

: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina SEC ROAD SLATE: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas

3. Nikola Kusturica: Monday started with a bang, the news dropping that Dusty May was leaving Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks after leading the Wolverines to a national championship in year two. What does that mean for Michigan’s chances with Nikola Kusturica, the Serbian star also considering UCLA, Kentucky, and others? The Wolverines and Bruins were the frontrunners before May’s departure. UCLA is still obviously in the running, but May’s leaving could give the Cats another shot. We’ve got our ears to the ground to find out more.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content, inside scoop, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Oklahoma wins the College World Series

Oklahoma’s improbable run in the College World Series ended with a championship. The Sooners beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 13-2 on Monday night to win their first national championship since 1994, and third overall. It’s an even more impressive feat when you consider that Oklahoma was picked to finish 14th in the SEC in the preseason, finished 11th in the conference standings (with just one more SEC victory than Kentucky), and lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament, which put them firmly on the bubble.

Now, the Sooners are national champs, making it seven straight titles for the SEC. It really does mean more.

Will Stein’s program is rolling on the recruiting trail, coming off an official visit weekend that some commits called the best weekend of their lives. The fun may not be over yet.

The Cats are in the driver’s seat for two more four-star prospects, Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood receiver Tyler Fryman and Indianapolis Warren Central linebacker Sean Fox. Fryman, who is committed to Louisville to play baseball, has been on the cusp of flipping to Kentucky for a while now, while Fox will announce his decision on Thursday. Clemson and Georgia are also in the mix. Kentucky’s 2027 class is currently ranked No. 21 in the country.

Today’s World Cup Schedule

Monday’s World Cup matches delivered, with Lionel Messi making history by becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 18 goals in the event over his career. Messi took sole possession of first place with his first goal and added another one for good measure in the final minute of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria. Appreciate him while we can, folks. He truly is the greatest of all time.

That record may not stand for long. Kylian Mbappé scored two goals for France to bring his total in World Cup games to 16. Despite a lengthy weather delay, France rolled to a 3-0 victory over Iraq to advance ot the round of 32. Norway beat Senegal 3-2 to secure their spot as well. Algeria came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1, keeping their knockout round hopes alive.

Today’s slate features another World Cup star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who hasn’t had quite as successful an event as Messi. Maybe he can change that in Portugal’s match vs. Uzbekistan. How many goals will Harry Kane score for England? He had two in their first match.

The final two matches, Panama vs. Croatia and Colombia vs. Congo DR, are expected to be much closer. I’m pleased to report that Lumumba Vea, the DR Congo supporter who stands still all game in homage to the country’s revered first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, made it to Guadalajara for the match. Get ready for that meme.

DR CONGO'S STATUE SUPERFAN HAS ARRIVED AT THE WORLD CUP 🚨



Known as 'Lumumba Vea', the supporter who stands still all game in homage to the country's revered first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, has landed in Guadalajara before the Leopards' game vs. Colombia on Tuesday 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/N852xLXTx1 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 22, 2026

Here is the schedule:

Kickoff (ET) Match TV Location Odds 1:00 PM ET Portugal vs. Uzbekistan FOX NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) Portugal -550, O/U 2.5 4:00 PM ET England vs. Ghana FOX Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) England -450, O/U 2.5 7:00 PM ET Panama vs. Croatia FOX BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Croatia -195, O/U 2.5 10:00 PM ET Colombia vs. Congo DR FS1 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, México) Colombia -180, O/U 2.5

Ryan Lemond returns to KSR

It’s a happy day in the KSR family, as one of our own returns to action. Ryan Lemond will be back on the show following a six-week absence, during which he kicked prostate cancer’s ass and dealt with Ogilvie syndrome. Ryan has made a few appearances on the show over the last month — including an emotional appearance on KSBar’s final day — but starting today, he’ll be back full-time, music to everyone’s ears. Be sure to tune in one hour from now as we welcome him back.