KSR Today: NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

In previous years, the NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline has forced Kentucky basketball fans to spend the day in a cold sweat. Thankfully, Malachi Moreno is not putting Big Blue Nation through an anxiety-filled 24 hours; however, we’re still on high alert at KSR headquarters.

Players who opted to test the NBA Draft waters have until midnight to withdraw their name from the process and return to college. Moreno withdrew on Sunday night. A few more notable names, like Santa Clara’s Allen Graves, pulled the trigger on Tuesday.

There are still a few big fish who have yet to decide, like Arizona’s Koa Peat, but there’s only one player Kentucky fans are monitoring today: Milan Momcilovic.

The sharp-shooting forward from Iowa State ended Kentucky’s season in the Round of 32. He could wear blue and white next season. When Momcilovic declared for the NBA Draft, he also threw his name into the transfer portal. If he decides to play another year or two of college basketball, Kentucky is one of his top potential suitors, along with Louisville and St. John’s.

Will Momcilovic stay in the NBA Draft? Will he announce a return to college, or even pick a school before the day is over? We’re locked in until the news drops.

[READ: The Latest KSR+ Intel on Momcilovic Ahead of the NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline]

A Kentucky Summer Trip is Unlikely

Up until a new NCAA rule change, college basketball programs received the green light to take one summer trip every four years to play basketball on international soil. The trips serve two purposes. One, to build team camaraderie away from the friendly confines of home court. More importantly, teams get real experience playing together on a big stage, which should give them a leg up before the season begins.

Kentucky was due to take a summer trip. Mark Pope initially planned to take his team to Israel. Of course, things are a little crazy over there right now. When that trip fell through, it forced Kentucky to scramble. Mark Pope told Darrell Bird, “We’re probably a lean towards not going right now.” That’s not ideal.

Stein Speaks at the SEC Spring Meetings

Like Mark Pope, Will Stein is spending his final week of May with other coaches at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin. After sitting in between Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin during meetings, the Kentucky head coach joined Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network desk and shared that he’s in favor of expanding the CFP.

“We need a few more people in the playoffs from this league, because it is the best league in America, and the nine-game schedule obviously is different challenges for guys in this league, so you know we’re all fighting the good fight,” said Stein.

Can it be football season already?? pic.twitter.com/JK3RBVtxp7 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 26, 2026

Listen to Will Stein’s entire conversation with Paul Finebaum, beginning around the 14-minute mark of Tuesday’s podcast.

SEC Kickoff Times Should be Announced

At least that’s what it says in my calendar. When exactly? I couldn’t tell you.

When ESPN and ABC gained exclusive rights to SEC broadcasts, the league took the initiative to give fans a heads-up. Over the last two years, the first three weeks of the schedule were given kickoff times months in advance. For the final nine games, fans could see which time window the game was expected to air.

Chuck Dunlap, who coordinates with the media from the league office, said a kickoff time reveal is happening today, but didn’t provide any specifics. Paul Finebaum may get the honors during his show from 3-7 p.m. ET, or it could happen when SEC Now goes live at 8:30 p.m. ET. Shortly after the news pops, Adam Luckett and I will talk some ball with a new edition of 11 Personnel on the KSR YouTube Channel.

A Kentucky Commit Transfers

Larron Westmoreland was one of the first additions to Stein’s 2027 recruiting class. The three-star prospect is a talented defensive back with a ton of athleticism. A two-sport star who played in the Sweet 16 for J-Town is finishing his prep career at Corbin, he announced on Instagram.

Nick Lopez is The Real MVP

Former Bat Cat Nick Lopez made sure Blue Got In when he suited up for the Savannah Bananas at Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MFFh2CZzYa — KSR (@KSRonX) May 27, 2026

As for the current Kentucky baseball team, they’re gearing up for the NCAA Tournament. Nick Mingione, Ethan Hindle, and Jaxon Jelkin spoke with the media on Tuesday. They’ll be practicing in Morgantown on Thursday ahead of their Regional debut against Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. Adam Luckett and Derek Terry took a closer look at the difficult path ahead for Kentucky in a new edition of Pump It Up.

Want more? Before he calls this weekend’s Morgantown Regional for the Worldwide Leader, Tom Hart is talking ball in a new No Huddle edition of 11 Personnel at Noon ET.

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